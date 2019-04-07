Featured Stories
PAOLA - It took jury members eight hours of deliberation spanning two days, but when they returned to the Miami County courtroom at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, their decision was unanimous.
OSAWATOMIE — Two occupants of a 2018 Dodge Challenger received minor injuries when their vehicle crashed into the Chestnut Manor apartment complex at 1:42 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in Osawatomie, according to an Osawatomie Police Department news release.
Miami County commissioners have opened the door for county residents who would like to build a home using cargo storage containers.
Despite a recommendation from the Miami County Planning Commission to revoke the existing conditional-use permit for Concrete Strategies, Miami County commissioners last week voted 4-1 to modify the CUP so the business can remain at its current location.
From seniors enduring cancer to adolescents suffering from seizures, family and friends talk about the pain their loved ones have endured through treatments and medications that seemed ineffective — until they were allowed to use a form of marijuana for treatment.
OSAWATOMIE — Ardy Dehdasht said he thinks every student is unique and every student’s needs must be met.
OSAWATOMIE — A love for painting ceramics that extends from mother to daughter led two generations — make that three generations — of an Osawatomie family to purchase a ceramics studio that was going out of business in Osawatomie and reopen it.
The 82nd annual Paola FFA Chapter banquet and awards ceremony was held March 5 at Paola High School.
SPRING HILL, Kan. - Arvella Hodge was born on July 21, 1937, in Wallace, South Dakota, went to be with Jesus on March 30, 2019. Arvella was 81 years old and was the daughter of Anna and Alfred Lauen of South Dakota.
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. Virginia Jenny Dillard, age 70, Osawatomie, died on March 31, 2019.
VICTORIA, Texas Stephen E. Snider, age 71, of Victoria, died on Monday, April 1, 2019.
The monthly meeting of the Junior Leaders was held at 7 p.m. March 11 at the Paola Extension office.
The bimonthly meeting of the Miami County 4-H Council was held Monday, March 11, at the Miami County Extension office.
125 Years Ago (1894)
PAOLA — Garret Trimmer threw a two-hit shutout and five pitchers teamed up to hold onto a one-run lead in the second game as the Paola Panthers swept the Piper Pirates.
LOUISBURG — Forward Mackenzie Scholtz likes hats. Scholtz had another hat trick, scoring three goals as the Louisburg Lady Cat soccer team defeated the Tonganoxie Chieftains 5-0 at home March 27. Carson Buffington posted the shutout in goal. The Louisburg junior varsity also posted a clean s…
OSAWATOMIE — The Lady Trojan softball team scored 27 runs on 33 hits, sweeping a doubleheader from Wellsville at home to open the season.
The north-central Nebraska communities of North Loup, Scotia and Greeley experienced Mother Nature at her worst in mid-March — including more than one foot of snow on already frozen ground, followed by a warm-up that began to thaw the icy North Loup River and its creeks.
During the 1930s, the Great Depression gripped the United States, and the federal government created the Works Progress Administration, which employed writers to create travel guides for tourists.
Please join me in celebrating a quincentenary. That’s right. This is the 500th edition of “Thinking Out Loud” and, though I know the count is right, it doesn’t seem possible.
