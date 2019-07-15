Stir up a no-cook meal for your family on a hot summer day. Just spin the globe until your finger lands on Spain, and think gazpacho! The season's freshest tomatoes, cukes, peppers and onions come together in this satisfying and zesty cold Spanish soup. Let your kids harvest some of the ingredients from your family garden, or choose them in peak condition at a farmers market. Teach your school-age children basic cutting and chopping techniques. They'll have lots of practice with this recipe!
If you don't mind turning on your oven for a few minutes, top off the soup with whimsical kid-made croutons in fun shapes. Serve it in the fanciest bowl that you use for special occasions.
For 4-6 servings, here's what you'll need:
GAZPACHO
2 cups seeded, finely diced plum tomatoes
1 cup cored, seeded, finely diced yellow bell pepper
1/2 cup peeled, seeded, finely diced cucumbers
1/4 to 1/2 cup finely diced celery
1/4 cup minced carrots
1/4 cup minced celery leaves
1/4 cup minced yellow onion
2 cups tomato vegetable juice (such as V8)
1/2 cup clam juice (optional)
2 tablespoons minced chives
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
Juice of one lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Let your child mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Refrigerate for at least two hours to chill and enhance the flavor. Scoop into a serving bowl and top with shaped croutons.
SHAPED CROUTONS
1 loaf French bread sliced lengthwise with crust removed
3 tablespoons butter or olive oil
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Make shapes from bread with favorite mini cookie cutters.
2. Combine melted butter or olive oil with garlic and salt and pepper. Brush on top of cutouts. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese (optional).
3. Bake in 350 F oven for 10 minutes.
TIP: Put freezer-safe serving bowls for gazpacho in freezer before serving.
