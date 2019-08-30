OSAWATOMIE – The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., has issued a flood warning until 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, for Miami and Linn counties and Cass County, Missouri.
At 4:22 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain of 2 to 4 inches had already fallen across portions of the area and will cause minor flooding in low-lying rural areas and in communities on streets prone to flooding, according to NWS.
NWS indicates locations that could experience flooding include Osawatomie, Paola, Louisburg, Spring Hill, La Cygne, Linn Valley, Mound City, Drexel and Cleveland.
Additional rainfall of one inch is possible in the warned area, according to NWS.
Motorists should not attempt to drive through water across roadways.
