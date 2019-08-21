OSAWATOMIE - Miami and Linn counties are in a flash flood watch until midday Thursday, Aug. 22.
A serve thunderstorm was located in the Linn Valley and La Cygne area about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather service reported additional thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected to develop Wednesday evening across Miami and Linn counties and continue overnight. Rainfall totals of up to 3 inches or more in some areas are possible, according to NWS.
Low-lying, flood-prone areas will be most susceptible to flash flooding, with areas near rivers, creeks, and streams likely to become flooded during and immediately after heavy rainfall, according to NWS.
The weather service advises motorists to be careful if driving at night as flash flood waters are hard to see. Do not attempt to drive through water crossing roadways.
A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding, according to NWS.
The NWS urged residents in Miami and Linn counties to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.
