Miami County, or at least one of its highway overpasses, soon may be featured on a television commercial.
The 311th Street overpass above U.S. Highway 69 south of Louisburg was a popular place on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 22, as a crew from RW2 Productions was setting up a base of operations nearby to film a television commercial.
The Kansas Department of Transportation approved the temporary and intermittent closure of the well-traveled bridge from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. School buses were expected to still be allowed to pass through.
Local drivers were told to expect temporary road closures intermittently from Switzer to Metcalf roads throughout the filming, according to a sheriff’s office release.
Several Miami County officials, including Capt. Matt Kelly of the sheriff’s office and Jeff McGuire with road and bridge, were on hand Thursday morning in preparation for the bridge closure, to assist with traffic control and to oversee the operation.
Location Manager Bryan Mangan and Nathan Kincaid, head of production for RW2, were taking lead roles with the production crew.
The RW2 officials did not want to reveal too many details about what the commercial will be about, but a tractor-trailer was on site and is expected to be part of the filming.
RW2 has worked on a number of popular television commercials, including the Captain Obvious character used by Hotels.com. The production company also has worked on commercials for Audi, Garmin, DirecTV, Dairy Queen, Google and others, according to the company’s website, rw2productions.com.
