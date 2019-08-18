VaughanFire Market opens in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL - A new business is bringing local farm products to historic Main Street in Spring Hill.
VaughanFire Market recently opened at 108 S. Main St. in Spring Hill, and owners Tyler and Lisa Vaughan celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The business offers a variety of essential oils, bath salts, goat-milk soaps, furniture and home decor items.
Lisa and Tyler, who also is a Miami County commissioner, also own and operate Vaughan Fire Farms with their five children.
“This farm is founded on the pillars of faith and family, the desire to provide for ourselves, and to be a positive influence in our community,” the Vaughans state on the farm’s website, vaughanfirefarms.com. “We believe in raising, developing, and nurturing our farm in the most natural and organic way possible. Our Nubian dairy goats roam freely on a lush, chemical-free pasture of green grass. Our chickens free range daily on our 20 acres and are also fed organic scratch grains and organic layer crumbles.”
The website also describes how all of the products are handmade at the farm.
“We use all-natural, high-grade ingredients to create our essential oil blends, soaps, lotions and skin care products,” the website states. “We here at Vaughan Fire Farms believe in a holistic lifestyle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.