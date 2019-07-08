Fred and Linda (Mattern) Soetaert were married June 28, 1969, in Creighton, Neb.
Fred farms and sells real estate. Linda was an elementary school teacher before starting a family. They also had a garden center in Spring Hill for many years.
They are the parents of Loralei Crum, Lisa Brummett, Lizann Soetaert, and Dominick Soetaert. They have eight grandchildren.
