A daughter, Bernice Pearl Prothe, was born to Dustin and Candice Prothe of Paola, on May 16, 2019, at 3:19 pm. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 19 inches long.
Also welcoming Bernice is her big brother, Augustus.
Grandparents are Keith and Laura Prothe of Paola; and Andy and Brenda Masenthin of Dwight, Kan.
Great grandparents are Babs Gonser of Paola; Margitta VenEperen of Dwight; and Carolyn Crawford of Naselle, Wash.
