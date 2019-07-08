Henn-Tenney wedding

Jerry and Denise Henn of Paola are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Adam Wesley Henn to Katie Tenney Weaver, daughter of Ken and Kathy Weaver of Emporia.
Adam is a graduate of Paola High School. He received a Bachelor’s of Science from Ottawa University and a doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Kansas. He is currently a pharmacy administrative resident at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wis.
Katie is a graduate of Emporia High School and the University of Kansas, where she received her doctorate of pharmacy degree. She is a pharmacist at Evans Drug in Stockton, Mo.
Katie and Adam will wed on Aug. 17, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.
