For beating the heat during the dog days of summer, there’s nothing like a plunge in one of the area outdoor pools for a quick, cool splash. Public swimming pools are available in Paola, Spring Hill, Osawatomie and Louisburg.
Paola
The Paola Family Pool, located in Wallace Park, has 11,000 square feet of surface water and features a zero-depth beach entry, spray fountains, two water slides, swimming lanes and a diving area.
The season usually lasts from Memorial Day until school begins in August. Hours during previous seasons have been from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Season or daily admission passes are available, as well as a senior-citizen discount. Daily passes cost $4 for individuals age 3 and older. A discount book for 10 admissions costs $30. Those 62 and older can swim for $1.50.
Season passes are $50 for an adult. The season pass owner can add adults for $45 more or children for $35, with a maximum of six total people per pass.
For more information, or to sign up for swimming lessons or water aerobics, contact Paola City Hall, 19 E. Peoria St., 913-259-3600.
Spring Hill
The Spring Hill Aquatic Center, 20900 Sycamore Drive, opens Memorial Day weekend and closes in August.
Features include Pete’s Treats concession, a river ride, diving boards, climbing wall, sunshades, slides and a play area for toddlers.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. During the season, reservations for parties can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 401 N. Madison St.
The Spring Hill Recreation Commission offers swim activities and programs at the Aquatic Center, including water aerobics, junior lifeguard training and swim lessons. Contact the commission at 913-592-2214.
Season or daily admission passes are available. Daily admission costs $5 per person (children under age 2 and senior citizens 62 and older are free). Season passes for Spring Hill residents cost $65 for an individual and $115 for families. For those who live outside the city limits, those season passes cost $85 and $150.
For more information, contact the pool at 913-686-4592.
Louisburg
Louisburg Aquatic Center, located at 402 Aquatic Drive, features a zero-depth beach entry, water slides, spray fountains, lap lanes and a diving area.
This public pool is open between Memorial Day and mid-August. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are noon to 7:30 p.m. Lap swim is available from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Louisburg Barracudas swim team also teaches swim lessons at the pool for those older than 4 years old, with special classes offered for parents and toddlers.
Daily admission is $4 for individuals aged 3-64. Admission is free for children 2 and under and for seniors 65 and up.
A single season pass for a Miami County resident costs $60. A family pass for up to four people costs $100, plus $25 for each additional person. A child’s season pass must be bought along with an adult’s season pass.
Rates for out-of-county residents are $65 for a single season pass, with family passes priced at $120, plus $30 for additional people.
Call the pool at 913-837-3555 for additional information.
Osawatomie
The OZone, Osawatomie’s health and fitness program operated by the school district, opened a family aquatic center in 2016 with a pool, slides, diving boards, kiddie area and concession stand.
Admission to the pool is free for those with a OZone membership. Students in the Osawatomie school district also can get in free.
Adults 19 years old or older have to pay $4 and youths between 4 and 18 are charged $2. Children under 4 years old are $1. Special group rates are available as well for large parties.
During the summer, the pool is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays.
