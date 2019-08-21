Former Paola resident Don Gard has no shortage of family members to enjoy spending time with.
Gard, who lived in Paola for many years but now lives in Indiana, recently took four- and five-generation pictures with his family members during a social gathering.
In the four-generation photo, Gard is pictured with great-granddaughters Allison Velie, Katy Velie, daughter Deb Lutz and granddaughter Vanessa Velie.
In the five-generation photo, Gard is pictured with granddaughter Tracy Truex, daughter Deb Lutz, great-grandson Dakota Truex and great-great grandson Nolan Truex.
