PAOLA — Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary members thanked volunteers for thousands of hours of service and awarded scholarships to four young nursing students during the 23rd annual volunteer luncheon Wednesday, July 17, at Town Square in Paola.
Several awards were given out to auxiliary members and volunteers who have donated time at the hospital. A total of 25 auxiliary members and volunteers donated a total of 3,368 hours in 2018.
The Excellence Award was given to those who served for 100 or more hours during 2018. Recipients, and their volunteer hours, were: Helen Blakeman, 111 hours; Linda Davidson, 115 hours; Carol Powers, 131 hours; Sharon Penton, 141 hours; Dorothy Chancellor, 172 hours; Pamela Carter, 187 hours; Marilyn Towne, 188 hours; Elizabeth Smith, 260 hours; Cheri Cowman, 305 hours; Phyllis Stephens, 330 hours; and Glenn Chitwood, 972 hours.
The Merit Award is a cumulative award that is given for every 100 hours of additional service between 1998 to 2018. Recipients, and their volunteer hours, were: Sharon Penton, 141 hours; Carol Powers, 227 hours; Cindy Creager, 315 hours; Marilyn Towne, 473 hours; Linda Davidson, 526 hours; Cheri Cowman, 1,293 hours; Loretta Bell, 1,646 hours; Pamela Carter, 2,283 hours; Helen Scott, 2,359 hours; Phyllis Stephens, 3,078 hours; Helen Blakeman, 4,121 hours; Elizabeth Smith, 5,032 hours; Dorothy Chancellor, 6,821 hours; and Glenn Chitwood, 11,195 hours.
The Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Pamela Carter for demonstrating exemplary service in 2018.
Nursing scholarships valued at $1,000 were given to Wyatt Love, Marisa Loya, Lauren Cain and Megan Roy.
Love is from Osawatomie, but he is a graduate of Paola High School. In August, he will begin the nursing program at Mary Grimes School of Nursing at Neosho County Community College, and upon his graduation he hopes to work in an emergency room environment, or in an air ambulance, or as a trauma surgery nurse.
Loya is from Paola and is a graduate of Paola High School. She is a nursing assistant at St. Luke’s South and plans to complete her degree at Avila University. Her primary goal is to help people, and she wants to work for a health care system that cares about its patients and employees.
Cain is from Louisburg and is a graduate of Louisburg High School. She plans to attain her bachelor of science in nursing from Pittsburg State’s Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing. She would like to work in a hospital, possibly in the ER or ICU.
Roy is from Louisburg and is a graduate of Louisburg High School. She currently is employed as a patient care technician at Olathe Medical Center. She is also in a partnership program with KU, where she is currently pursuing her degree online, and she will finish at Johnson County Community College. Her goal is to work as a nurse in the ICU at Olathe Medical Center.
