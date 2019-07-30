PAOLA — The Paola American Legion is inviting community members to attend a special event in which boys will speak about their experiences at Boys State and Cadet Law Academy earlier this summer.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Paola American Legion, located at 5 Delaware St.
Junior boys who would like to go to Boys State in 2020 or junior and senior girls who would like to attend the Cadet Law Academy in 2020 are encouraged to attend, according to a news release.
