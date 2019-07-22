PAOLA - Cottonwood Elementary was a busy place Saturday, July 20, during the third annual Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) event.
The event featured a variety of stations designed to help local children and their families get ready for a new school year, and a similar event is set to take place in Osawatomie on Saturday, Aug. 3.
The Paola and Osawatomie Rotary clubs help sponsor the S.O.S. events, which provide resources to Osawatomie USD 367 and Paola USD 368 students in need of assistance. Nearly 170 students were provided with resources during the event July 20 in Paola, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Several stations that were featured at the Paola event will also be included at the Osawatomie event, including: backpacks and school supplies, haircuts, vision screenings, shoe and clothing assistance, vitamins, dental screenings, literacy reading materials, hygiene kits and more.
The event in Osawatomie will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Trojan Elementary. It is open to all Osawatomie USD 367 students who are in need of assistance and support.
Assistance will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Quantities may be limited, and items offered are subject to change, according to a news release.
