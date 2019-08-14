It’s back-to-school time in Miami County.
Most Osawatomie USD 367 students kicked off the school year Tuesday, Aug. 13, and other students throughout the county aren’t far behind.
Tuesday was the first day of school for Osawatomie students in grades 1-12, with the preschoolers and kindergartners who attend Swenson Early Childhood Education Center heading back to school Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Wednesday is also the first day of school for Paola USD 368 students, with Thursday, Aug. 15, being the first day of school for Louisburg USD 416 students.
The older students start a day later in Spring Hill USD 230. The first day for grades PK-9 is Wednesday, while the first day for grades 10-12 is Thursday, according to the district calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.