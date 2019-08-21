GREAT BEND, Kan. — Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan., has announced its list of graduates who earned associate degrees or certificates for career training during the spring semester.
Lorna McCoy of Paola earned a dietary manager certificate, according to a news release.
