Keelan Trull, a 2010 Paola High School graduate, was awarded a Ph.D in chemistry from Purdue University on Aug. 3 in Lafayette, Ind.
Keelan was one of seven valedictorians when he graduated from PHS in 2010. He went on to graduate cum laude in 2014 from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., with degrees in chemistry, biochemistry and biology.
His research at Purdue centered around engineering genetically encoded fluorescent biosensors for use in studying cellular diseases. This research culminated in two first author publications and one second author publication, according to a news release.
Keelan has accepted a postdoctoral researcher position with Katie White in the chemistry department at Notre Dame University.
He is the son of Pete and Patty Trull.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.