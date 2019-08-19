PAOLA — The welding fabrication team that is a part of Paola High School’s SkillsUSA chapter placed sixth during the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky.
The national conference took place in June, and the welding students were tested on their ability to build a project according to specifications and within a time frame.
They also were tested on their welding processing knowledge, according to a news release from Paola SkillsUSA coach Kevin Bronson.
Doherty Steel helped sponsor the students so they could attend the conference.
The welding team members are Mason Talcott, Jordan Billesbach and Nicholas Fisher.
The trio of welders brought home a gold medal earlier this year during the state SkillsUSA conference April 24-26 in Hutchinson.
SkillsUSA supports its student members through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Local, state and national championships, designed and judged by industry professionals, set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide recognition opportunities for students, according to a news release.
