Serving Our Students (S.O.S.) events will be taking place soon in Paola and Osawatomie.
The Paola and Osawatomie Rotary clubs help sponsor the events, which will provide resources to Osawatomie USD 367 and Paola USD 368 students in need of assistance.
The event in Paola will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20, at Cottonwood Elementary. It is open to all Paola USD 368 students who are in need of assistance and support. Registration will be collected at the time of the event.
The event in Osawatomie will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Trojan Elementary. It is open to all Osawatomie USD 367 students who are in need of assistance and support.
Stations at both events will include: backpacks and school supplies, haircuts, vision screenings, shoe and clothing assistance, vitamins, dental screenings, literacy reading materials, hygiene kits and more.
Assistance will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Quantities may be limited, and items offered are subject to change, according to a news release.
