Fred J. Miller was born June 5th, 1939 to parents Arthur Glen Miller and Ruby Rolland Miller in Independence Kansas. He spent his childhood playing sports and helping on various farms.
He graduated from Independence High and later Pittsburgh State University in 1962 where he met the love of his life, Jennie Louise Paddock. They were married on December 22, 1963.
Mr. Miller earned a living as a teacher and coach for 34 years but really, he taught and coached all his life. He started his career teaching Physical Education in Overland Park; he started the entire phys ed program, at South School in Paola, then, moved to Paola Middle School as the Industrial Arts teacher, and finally, was the PE/Health teacher at Paola High.
Mr. Miller coached all sports: freshman football, golf, softball in the summers, and his first love, girls’ basketball- another program which he started in Paola.
Upon retirement from Paola Unified in 1998, Fred was active in community service and volunteer work. He was on the Fair Board, the Extension Council, the Farm Bureau Board, and the Miami County Fire Board.
He was a Township Trustee and member on the Stanton Cemetery Board, a member of the foundation board for the Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel, as well as the East Central Association of Retired School Personnel, and a long-time member of the First Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, a trustee, an usher, and a greeter.
People either knew Fred Miller as a coach, a farmer, or as the pigeon guy. Raising and racing pigeons was a passion of his. He was a member of the State Line Flyers pigeon club from 2003 through 2017. In 2007, Fred was presented the National President’s Cup Award in recognition of outstanding performance; having the 8th fastest bird in the nation.
More than the accolades, Fred enjoyed releasing his pigeons at weddings, funerals, the Miami Country Rodeo, and the annual Relay for Life.
Fred Miller was a conscientious landowner and farmer. Protecting wildlife and conserving resources was important to him which is evidenced by the beautiful 40-acre farm he and Jennie built together over the last 53 years. He was also a kind, thoughtful, and gentle coach, father, and husband.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Art Miller and Gary Miller, and his grandson Destry McCraley.
He is survived by his wife Jennie Miller, daughters Regan Crow, Ashland Missouri, and Rachel McCraley, Independence Missouri. Brothers; Dale Miller, Cropwell Alabama, and Frank Miller, Bellevue Washington. Three granddaughters; Josie Dubbert, Hannah Crow, and Mia Crow, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 207 E. Wea, Paola, KS, 66071. Inurment in the Mannen Cemetery, rural Miami County, Kansas. Contributions in memory of Mr. Miller are to First Baptist Church of Paola or KARSP Foundation (Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
