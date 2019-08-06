Hillsdale Lake, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project about two miles west of Hillsdale, abounds with outdoor recreational opportunities.
If you like to fish, boat, water ski, swim, picnic, camp, observe wildlife, hunt, hike on a nature trail or in the backwoods, sunbathe, sail, wiggle your toes in wet sand, ride your horse on marked trails, fly remote-control airplanes or have a party — it is all available.
Except for the corps’ lake maintenance and administration areas, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks leases and manages the lake and surrounding land at Hillsdale State Park. A modern, privately owned marina features boat slips, a heated fishing dock, a convenience store, marine maintenance and repairs, and storage facilities. The marina is under lease through Wildlife and Parks.
Park entrance vehicle permits are required where posted. Fees also are required for camping. No fees are charged for boating, swimming, picnicking, hiking, fishing or hunting on park lands.
To enter posted vehicle-permit areas, you must purchase an annual permit for $25 (good at all Kansas state parks for the calendar year) or a one-day permit for $5 if you are under 65 years of age. Those 65 and older may buy an annual permit for $13.75. The daily fee for senior citizens and people with disabilities is $3.25.
Residents can also now purchase a Kansas State Park Passport for $15.50 per vehicle when they go to the Department of Motor Vehicles to renew their vehicle tags. The passport serves the same purpose as the annual permit, but it is cheaper.
Everyone, regardless of age, who uses improved camping facilities must pay.
To make a reservation, visit www.reserveamerica.com.
An annual camping permit is $252.50 if purchased between April 1 and Sept. 30, and $202.50 between October and March. A 14-day camping permit is $112.50.
Prime camping areas cost $2 more. Utility hookups cost extra and are charged by the day.
Five improved boat ramps offer access to the lake: Jayhawk at the southwest end of Hillsdale Lake Dam, where the Jayhawk Marina is; Russell Crites at the northwest edge of the swimming area; Antioch, south of Antioch Corner on the north side of the lake; Hillsdale Point on the north side of the lake and east of Antioch; and Marysville on the east side of the lake.
There are eight shelter houses, each with six to eight picnic tables. The swimming beach, three bath houses, about 160 utility camping sites and about 60 primitive camping sites are joined to the Jayhawk Area by a 3.4-mile blacktop drive to the Russell Crites Recreation Area. The Saddle Ridge equestrian park and camping area offer facilities for horses. Trails are upgraded, and the personal watercraft area has a concrete pier.
The bath houses — one at the swimming beach, one at the improved camping area and one at Pintail Point — offer hot and cold running water at shower stalls and wash basins, along with flush toilets.
The camping area includes a waste-dump site.
On the east side of the lake is Windsurfer Beach for those who like sailing. A pit toilet is available there.
Courtesy docks are located at each of the improved boat ramps.
Hillsdale Lake was completed in September 1981 with the closing of the gates to the outlet tower. Its conservation pool of 917 feet mean sea level was reached early in 1985. Recreation development at the lake was curtailed until a lease agreement was reached with the former Kansas State Park and Resources Authority, which later merged into the Fish and Game Commission with department status.
Most of the original day-use recreation facilities were put in place by the Corps of Engineers and the Miami County Park Authority.
Exciting points of interest at Hillsdale Lake are the bald eagle nesting trees on Rock Creek Arm and Little Bull Creek Arm. Both nests are occupied, and eaglets are expected to fledge at both nests as they have in years past. Other points of interest are the great blue heron and turkey vulture rookeries.
Many species of fish are available in the lake, the outlet basin and canal running into Bull Creek.
The lake is well-stocked with walleye as big as 9 pounds, largemouth bass weighing up to 4 pounds, crappie up to 6 pounds, channel catfish up to more than 10 pounds, flathead catfish up to 50 pounds or more, sunfish and many rough fish, such as carp, buffalo and quillback.
State fishing regulations are in effect at the lake. The regulations are posted near each boat ramp.
Prime hunting is available in season. The hardwood trees offer good hunting for squirrels and turkeys. Quail inhabit fields adjacent to the heavily wooded areas and next to crop fields.
Deer roam on the perimeter of the lake. Cottontail rabbits and a variety of fur-bearing animals can be found in and along the edges of the woods and fields.
Nearby are a restaurant, two gasoline stations, three boat storage areas and places to purchase fishing bait and tackle and hunting supplies. The full-service Jayhawk Marina offers all the nuts and bolts of boating, fishing, camping and other recreation amenities, including boat-slip rentals and a heated fishing dock.
Fifty-one miles of shoreline surround the 4,580-acre reservoir, and 8,523 additional acres of land are available for wildlife management, recreation, administration and maintenance purposes.
The Hillsdale Range and Training Facility offers limited access to rifles and pistols. The range is located at 26719 W. 255th St. Virgil Corbin is the natural resource officer heading up the Hillsdale shooting range.
Personnel working out of the state park office include Gary Lucas, park manager; Mark Nepote, park ranger; Kelly Schusener, office manager; John Shefcyk maintenance.
For state park information, call Lucas at 913-783-4507. For Corps of Engineers information, call Jim Bell, corps ranger, at 913-783-4366; for marina services, call 913-557-9900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.