OSAWATOMIE — The John Brown Museum State Historic Site consists of the Adair Cabin which John Brown used as his headquarters during his abolitionist crusade from 1855 to 1858 in Kansas Territory, according to the museum’s Facebook page.
The cabin was built in 1854 and was owned by the Rev. Samuel Adair and his wife, Florella Brown Adair. It is covered by a pergola that was constructed over the Adair cabin in 1928. The museum features the original furniture owned by the Adair family and artifacts related to John Brown.
Founded in 1912, the John Brown Museum State Historic Site is a partnership site that is owned by the Kansas Historical Society and operated by the city of Osawatomie.
The museum is located in John Brown Memorial Park at 10th and Main streets in Osawatomie.
Each year the museum/historic site hosts the annual Freedom Festival. Historical reenactors from across the country come to Osawatomie to recreate the Battle of Osawatomie, a key moment in the fight to make Kansas a free state.
This year’s festival is scheduled for Sept. 21-22.
Other popular events at the museum are the annual John Brown birthday celebration in May and Christmas at the Adair Cabin in December.
The John Brown Museum and State Historic Site took first place in the Best Historic Site category of Best of Miami County.
“Heritage tourists travel to Osawatomie by the thousands every year from all over the nation and world to learn more about him,” said Grady Atwater, site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site, in one of his weekly columns for the newspaper. “Osawatomie is unique in that it has standing historic sites that heritage tourists can visit.”
