The state of Kansas provides the following agencies and services for residents in this area. The state’s website is www.kansas.gov.
COMMISSION ON VETERANS AFFAIRS
Lawrence Field Office (serving Douglas, Franklin, Miami and Shawnee counties), 745 Vermont St., Lawrence, KS 66044.
Veteran Service Representative Clint Olson has office hours from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Paola Community Based Outpatient Clinic, 510 S. Hospital Drive, Paola. He can be reached at 785-843-5233.
This commission provides benefits counseling and other outreach services for veterans and their dependents. Veteran Services Representatives work with veterans to understand benefits and help file for federal claims.
Southeast KANSASWORKS
Southeast KANSASWORKS, 1 S. Pearl St., Suite A, Paola. 913-937-9462.
Southeast KANSASWORKS job center system is designed to provide a full range of services and assistance opportunities to job seekers and employers under one roof.
Southeast KANSASWORKS, Inc. is one of five Workforce Development Boards in Kansas designated by the Governor under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The job centers offer referrals to employment, work-based learning opportunities, career counseling, job listings, recruitment and incentive services to employers, access to training programs and similar employment-related services.
The job center is located in the former Great Southern Bank building on the east side of Park Square. The website is www.sekworks.org.
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES
616 Brown Ave., Osawatomie, KS 66064. 913-755-2162. Toll-free adult and child protection report center hotline, 1-800-922-5330. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the night and weekends, contact your local police department, or call 1-800-922-5330.
The local Department of Children and Families, formerly known as SRS, provides a wide variety of family and social services, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), food stamps and provides applications for medical programs available through the department. In addition, DCF manages cases of child abuse and neglect, licenses foster-care homes and offers family and outreach services for parenting, family preservation, adult protection and adoptions.
To check on child support payments, call 1-877-572-5722. To report human trafficking, call 1-888-373-7888. To report someone you suspect is receiving public assistance to which they are not entitled, call the fraud hotline at 1-800-432-3913.
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
27960 Beaver Creek Road, Louisburg, KS 66053. 913-837-5620.
This office, on the southwest corner of Kansas Highway 68 and Beaver Creek Road, is open for out-of-state vehicle and nonhighway vehicle inspections from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Wednesdays only. The inspection fee is $20, personal checks or VISA only. Inspections are required for vehicles with out-of-state titles prior to registration in Miami County.
You also can reach the Kansas Highway Patrol here. Call 913-837-5621.
DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE AND PARKS
26001 W. 255th St. (at Hillsdale Lake), Paola, KS 66071. 913-783-4507. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday year-round. Gatehouse hours vary.
The park office sells all state permits needed for use of Hillsdale Lake and other state parks. It also sells state licenses for fishing, hunting and trapping. In addition, the park office has a selection of maps and brochures, souvenir items and nature books.
Permits and licenses are available online at www.ksoutdoors.com.
EAST CENTRAL KANSAS AGING AND DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER
117 S. Main St., Ottawa, KS 66067. 785-242-7200 or toll-free 1-800-633-5621. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
East Central Kansas Aging and Disability is the local Kansas Aging and Disability Resource Center, a group of statewide agencies that assist older adults, individuals with disabilities, their family members and caregivers in finding information about long-term supports and services.
Miami County senior citizens are served by the Ottawa office, which provides services to area residents in cooperation with the Miami County Council on Aging based in Paola and senior centers in the county. In addition, the Miami County Caregivers Support Group meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the Elizabeth Layton Centerin Paola from 6 to 7 p.m.
People with questions or concerns related to aging may call the Ottawa office for a free directory of resources for independent and assisted-living centers, senior centers, home-delivered meal programs, health-care service and needs-assessment programs.
SPECIAL EDUCATION COOPERATIVE
22795 W. 255th St., Paola, KS 66071. Michael Hughes, director. 913-294-2303.
The East Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative offers special education services for exceptional children in an area encompassing eight school districts.
KANSAS NATIONAL GUARD
1010 Hedge Lane, Paola, KS 66071. Unit number: 913-294-3611.
This battery, combined with a battery in Lenexa, makes one unit of the Kansas National Guard. The local unit fulfills a national mission of providing a ready-trained force and a state mission of providing disaster and emergency aid.
This Guard unit is involved in youth programs, such as a safety course offered to local high schools and in Christmas charity work through Operation Holiday.
The unit has offered manpower and machinery to help the community with floods and other natural disasters in the area.
MARAIS DES CYGNES EXTENSION DISTRICT
Miami County office, 104 S. Brayman St., Paola, KS 66071, 913-294-4306, www.marais descygnes.ksu.edu
The Miami and Linn county K-State Extension offices recently combined to form the Marais des Cygnes Extension District, which now provides research-based programs and information to both counties.
Youth programs are provided through the family nutrition program, school enrichment activities and the 4-H program, which provides a variety of activities in a range of subject areas.
Adult programs and services include the areas of agriculture, leadership, community development, natural resources and environmental management, and food, nutrition, health, safety and family.
Many hours of volunteer time are given to the 4-H, Master Food and Master Gardener programs.
MIAMI COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT
100 Angela St., Suite. 3, Paola, KS 66071, 913-294-3751
www.facebook.com/miamicountycd
The Miami County Conservation District is a local organization developed to educate and inform the community about conserving vital soil and water resources. The district can assist landowners, farmers and ranchers with implementing conservation practices by offering technical and financial assistance. Workshops and field days offer residents opportunities to learn about pasture and grazing management, soil health, wildlife-friendly farming, pond management and more.
District staff and volunteers offer dynamic and engaging school-education programs on water quality, local watersheds, native plants, soil health and pollinators. The Soil Tunnel Trailer and giant Earth Balloon are available for local environmental/conservation education events. The district is led by an elected board of five county residents. All county residents are members of the district, and encouraged to attend the annual meeting held each January.
KANSAS LEGISLATURE (Elected officials may change pending the November 2018 election.)
Senate
Sen. Molly Baumgardner (R-Louisburg)
District 37 (covering the cities of Bucyrus, Hillsdale, Paola and Spring Hill; portions of Louisburg and Osawatomie; Marysville, Middle Creek, Paola, Richland, Stanton, Ten Mile, Wea and part of Valley townships and portions of Johnson County.)
Capitol office: Room 224-E, seat 4. Phone: 785-296-7368. Email: molly.baumgardner@senate.ks.gov.
Home information: 29467 Masters Court, Louisburg, KS 66053. Phone: 913-837-3521. Email: molly@molly4kansas.com.
Sen. Caryn Tyson (R-Parker)
District 12 (covering the city of Fontana and portions of Louisburg and Osawatomie; Miami, Mound, Osage, Osawatomie, Sugar Creek and parts of Valley townships; Anderson, Franklin and Linn counties and portions of Allen and Bourbon counties.)
Capitol office: Room 123-E, seat 31. Phone: 785-296-6838. Email: caryn.tyson@senate.ks.gov.
Home information: P.O. Box 191, Parker, KS 66072. Phone: 913-898-2366.
House of Representatives
Rep. Jene Vickrey, (R-Louisburg)
District 6 (covering the cities of Bucyrus, Fontana, Hillsdale, Louisburg, Paola and portions of Osawatomie; Miami, Middle Creek, Osage, Paola, Richland, Sugar Creek, Ten Mile, Wea and parts of Marysville and Valley townships.)
Capitol office: Room 276-W, Seat 123. Phone: 785-296-7748. Email: jene.vick
Home information: 502 S. Countryside Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053. Phone: 913-837-2585. Email: vickrey@jenevick
Rep. Kevin Jones (R-Wellsville)
District 5 (covering parts of the city of Osawatomie; Mound, Osawatomie, Stanton and parts of Valley townships; and portions of Anderson, Franklin and Linn counties.)
Capitol office: Room 151-S, Seat 109. Phone: 785-296-6287. Email: kevin.jones@house.ks.gov.
Home information: 416 E. Seventh St., Wellsville, KS 66092. Phone: (316) 259-9505. Email: kevinicolejones@yahoo.com.
Rep. Frank Trimboli (R-Olathe)
District 26 (covering the city of Spring Hill; portions of Marysville and part of Johnson County.)
Capitol office: Room 352-S, Seat: 82. Phone: 785-296-7654. Email: frank.trimboli@house.ks.gov.
Home information: 16194 S. Bradley Drive, Olathe, KS 66062. Phone: 913-244-4169. Email: franktrimboli032471@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.