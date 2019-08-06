Trent McCown, park manager for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, points out a possible way to establish a permanent crossing to traverse this drainage obstacle on the western fringe of Osawatomie with Trails Task Force members Doug Walker, George Pretz, Mark Fuchs and Gary French. The Osawatomie City Council has charged the task force with developing a plan to establish a trailhead at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex and to extend the trail to connect with the Flint Hills Trail State Park west of the community. Other task force members who took a walking tour of the site Dec. 6 were Task Force Chair Jeff Walmann, Jeff Dorsett, Kari Burchett and Hitomi Lamirande. The task force members were accompanied by Dan Creason, a property owner along the trail, Lamirande’s son Kiyoshi, and Burchett’s pet sheepadoodle Durango.