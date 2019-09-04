Dear Miami County Friends,
For half a century, Lakemary Center has had the honor of serving individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities; providing opportunities and support for these special people to live their lives to the fullest.
When I joined Lakemary almost five years ago, I quickly realized I had become a part of something truly special. Only two CEOs preceded me in leading the organization; a fact that was slightly intimidating while also inspiring. It wasn’t long after I officially started my new position that I had the privilege of seeing up close what makes Lakemary so extraordinary.
The positive impact of our work can be seen in the lives of so many children and adults here. While our staff and amazing group of donors and supporters generously work to ensure that Lakemary clients experience a fulfilling life, these individuals give us so much more in return. Their determination, resilience and appreciation is humbling and deeply inspiring.
We are proud the community has supported and shaped our history, transforming Lakemary from a single school into an organization that serves individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities from all over the country.
On behalf of the people we serve, their families and our dedicated staff, we thank you for being a part of the Lakemary family and supporting the work we do year-round. Our work would not be possible without you! Please join us as we celebrate 50 amazing years and look forward to the future!
Sincerely,
Gianna Gariglietti, M.Ed., LCP
President/CEO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.