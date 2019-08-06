2018 has been a big year for Louisburg as city officials and residents celebrate the 150th anniversary of the city’s founding.
Residents and visitors reached the sesquicentennial with a revamped downtown Broadway district and improved infrastructure in the city, mainly the upgraded intersection of Kansas Highway 68 and Metcalf Road.
Numerous activities have been held so far this year and will continue through the end of 2018 honoring the city’s 150th. An 84-page book, “Celebrating Louisburg,” has been released, as well as a commemorative wine and sarsaparilla.
The time capsule from the city’s 100th celebration was retrieved on Aug. 27. Items are being collected for a new time capsule to be buried this fall. This year’s Labor Day parade will have a 150th-year theme.
The city’s residents will enjoy “Louisburg Day” on Nov. 10 with communitywide festivities, the official day to celebrate the sesquicentennial.
Louisburg’s population is near 4,400, about 1,800 more residents than the community’s population of 2,576 when the census was taken in 2000, and up a bit from the 4,325 reported on the 2010 census.
While the city’s precipitous housing boom of the early to mid-2000s was stemmed by the recent recession, residential construction is picking up again. New homes have been added in the Rockville subivision and more are to come in Starbrook. This year, thanks to the new homes, property values in the city jumped nearly 8 percent.
The city issued 25 new housing construction permits in 2017 and 12 more in 2018 through July.
The city’s homes have the second highest average sale price and appraisal value in the county, and its residents have the second-highest average household income.
GOVERNMENT
Louisburg has a mayor and five-member City Council. The council and mayor meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at City Hall, 215 S. Broadway St. The meetings are open to the public.
Mayor Marty Southard was elected in 2015, and council members are Kalee Smith (Ward 1), Anthony Taylor (Ward 2), Dave Maddax (Ward 3), Thorvald McKiearnan (Ward 4) and Steve Town (at-large).
The mayor is elected at-large and serves a three-year term. Council members also serve three-year terms. Elections are conducted annually with two of the six elective offices on the ballot each year.
Bill Smith resigned recently leaving Ward 2 open and Maddax has not filed for reelection. Two residents of Ward 3 have filed to fill Maddax’s seat in the November election. Southard has filed for reelection in November and will face no challenge in the mayoral race. Several boards comprised of appointed residents advise the council on local issues, including the Planning Commission, the Fox Hall Board, the Park and Tree Board, and the Historic Preservation Commission.
The Louisburg Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month. Planning Commission members discuss site plans for developments, land use, zoning and planning issues, and plats within the city limits. The meetings are open to the public.
City Hall offices are open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The telephone number is 913-837-5371.
CITY SERVICES
Most of Louisburg’s city departments, including utilities, public works, finance, administration and planning and zoning, are located in City Hall, 215 S. Broadway St. The office’s number is 913-837-5371.
City Administrator Nathan Law is in charge of day-to-day operations. City Clerk Traci Storey can answer questions about city services or can direct a call to someone who can answer the question.
Finance Director Pat McQueen, Building and Zoning Coordinator Rusty Whitham, City Treasurer/Utility Clerk/Court Clerk Jessica McGowan, Finance Clerk Kelly Bond, Public Works Supervisor Craig Hufferd and Communications Coordinator Jean Carder also have offices in City Hall.
More information about city functions is available at www.louisburg
kansas.gov. Call City Hall for information about building permits, construction standards and inspections.
Police Chief Tim Bauer coordinates police protection. He can be reached by calling the police department’s non-emergency number, 913-837-3191. The police station is located at 209 S. Metcalf Road.
Fire protection is coordinated by Fire Chief Paul Richards, whose retirement takes effect soon. The position of chief will be filled by Brad Seely. He can be reached at the department’s non-emergency number, 913-837-4700. The Louisburg Fire Department shares space with an ambulance station staffed by Miami County Emergency Medical Services at 205 S. Metcalf Road in Louisburg.
To contact the police and fire departments for non-emergencies after business hours, call the dispatch center at the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, 913-294-3232.
Residents should dial 911 to report any emergency to the police, sheriff, and fire departments and ambulance service.
Water, sewer and natural gas utilities are provided by the city.
Electric service is provided by Kansas City Power & Light Co. Telephone service is provided by MoKan Dial Inc., 112 S. Broadway St. in Louisburg. Internet service is offered by MoKan, GoBrolly and Peoples Services.
Water is provided from a plant along the Marais des Cygne River just southeast of Paola, a joint operation between the cities of Louisburg and Paola, who have combined to form the Marais des Cygnes Public Utility Authority.
RECREATIONAL FACILITIES
Public tennis courts and public parks can be found across the city. The municipal Louisburg Aquatic Center is located on the eastern edge of the city at 402 Aquatic Drive. Recreational basketball leagues use school facilities.
Lewis-Young Park, northwest of the city, has a number of facilities — soccer, softball and baseball fields among them.
Powell Observatory, owned by the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, is in Lewis-Young Park, with plans being drawn up to relocate the telescope to the building formerly home to Circle Grove Elementary School. The observatory is open to the public numerous times throughout the year on Saturdays. More information can be found at www.askc.org.
Louisburg City Lake provides a nice setting for fishing and non-motorized boating.
In addition, a walking trail loops City Lake and another trail circles the middle and high schools. A city trail plan has been created, identifying improvements to the trail system that should begin soon throughout the city.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Labor Day is a special holiday in Louisburg. The city’s Labor Day festival includes a parade, games, food booths, truck and tractor pulls, a carnival and other activities for people of all ages.
Halloween on Broadway brings residents back to the city’s main thoroughfare to collect candy from downtown businesses.
Freedom Fest, Louisburg’s Fourth of July celebration, is complete with fireworks, music and activities. It takes place at Lewis-Young Park.
The city of Louisburg assists with a fishing derby in June that takes place at Louisburg Lake.
Louisburg Cider Run and Fall Festival is a 5K race designed for all skill levels held in October. The race starts and ends in historic downtown Louisburg.
Children visit with Santa Claus at City Hall the first Sunday in December. The event features fun activities for all ages.
HISTORY
Louisburg was not the name of the city when it was first surveyed and laid out in 1868. The city is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2018.
The settlement was called St. Louis or Little St. Louis. The name of the community was changed to Louisburg in the 1870s to avoid confusion with St. Louis, Mo. The name change may have been prompted by officials of the Missouri, Kansas and Texas Railroad, which had depots in both St. Louis, Mo., and St. Louis, Kan.
Louisburg became a third-class city in November 1882, and its first city election took place that month.
