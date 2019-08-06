Louisburg offers sports activities for youths, including basketball, softball, baseball, football, volleyball, swimming and soccer.
The many Louisburg sports teams that were operated through LARA, the Louisburg Area Recreation Association, are now being supported by the Louisburg Recreation Commission (LRC) and its director, Diana Moore.
Residents approved the levying of a one-mill tax to establish the recreation commission. The board met for the first time at the beginning of 2018 and hired Moore in February as the first director.
The commission has only run one sport so far through an entire season — baseball and softball — and Moore said there has been a learning curve, but everything is getting figured out. She said it just takes time to get something like this up and running, but that is happening.
The recreation commission was a joint effort of USD 416 and the city of Louisburg. The school board and city approved the effort, and voters agreed on establishing the commission (and the one-mill increase that goes with it).
Look for offerings for adults to be offered by the LRC in the future, including a pickleball league later this year.
For more information about the recreation commission, visit its website at www.louisburgrec.com or email diana@louisburgrec.com.
Some sports are offered through independent organizations as well. Contact information for those organizations is listed below.
FALL
Soccer:
The Louisburg Recreation Commission operates a coed program for youths ages 4 through 14, primarily playing teams from Paola and Osawatomie. For more information, call 913-837-1910.
Flag football:
Louisburg Recreation holds signups for their flag football league, which is open to kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Signups are taken in July.
Tackle football:
Louisburg has organized teams that play in the Football and Cheerleading Club of Johnson County Inc. Games are on Saturdays starting in September through November and are open to boys in second through eighth grades. For more information, go online to www.fccjc.org.
Volleyball:
Youth in third through sixth grades can participate in youth volleyball through the LRC. Registration is in July.
WINTER
Basketball:
Teams are available through the LRC for boys and girls in first through sixth grade with separate leagues for girls and boys. The season for first and second graders goes from October to December, and the season for third through sixth graders goes from January to March.
SUMMER
Softball:
Louisburg Recreation offers a softball program for girls ages 5 through 14. The first level is a coed tee-ball league for 4-year-olds. The next level is coach-pitch for 5- and 6-year-old coed. The older youths play by regular softball rules, splitting into girls playing softball as 7-year-olds. The availability of teams in each age group depends on the number of girls who sign up for the program. The season varies by age group.
Baseball:
A coed tee-ball program is open to 4-year-olds. Coed coach pitch is available for 5- and 6-year-olds. A machine-pitch league is offered for 7- and 8-year-olds, as the boys start playing baseball and girls transition to softball. Kid pitch teams available from 8-year-olds on up. The LRC operates the league.
Swimming:
The Louisburg Barracudas Swim Club competes in meets on Saturdays in June and July, finishing with a league meet in late July. Boys and girls are split into age divisions — 8 and under, 10 and under, 11-12, 13-14 and 15 and over. Registration is in April. Louisburg competes against swim teams from Harrisonville, Raytown, Clinton and Butler in Missouri. For more information, contact Kyle Farrington at bvnwswimcoach@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.