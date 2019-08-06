LOUISBURG LIBRARY DISTRICT NO. 1
206 S. Broadway St.
Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-2217 Fax: 913-837-2218
Website: www.louisburglibrary.org
Library director: Kiersten Allen
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Louisburg Library District No. 1, Miami County, is better known as Louisburg Library. It was the first district library formed in Kansas in 1967 and continues to serve an area that is thriving and growing.
The library has something for everyone: Books in regular and large-print; audiobooks on CD and Playaway; eBooks; newly released DVDs and classic favorites; more than 100 newspaper and magazine subscriptions for youth and adults; and brain bags for the younger guests. The library also has cake pans, an extensive cookbook selection and genealogy materials that include local family histories, Kansas and local history collections and Miami County census records and microfilm of the Louisburg Herald dating back to 1894.
New collections include Assistive Devices (crutches, wheelchairs, shower chairs, canes, etc.) and Memory Assistive Devices, which are tools to stimulate the memory and enhance cognitive abilities from conversation cards that get those thoughts churning to activity boards that strengthen fine motor skills. We also have projectors, projector screens, an inflatable screen, a sewing machine and a Cricut available for public use.
If there is something that a patron wants that the library doesn’t have, it participates in the Interlibrary Loan system (ILL), a lending system with other libraries across the nation. Patrons can make requests online and can manage their own accounts with the ability to keep a reading log, if they wish.
The library’s high-speed and wireless Internet connections are available to the public with separate juvenile, toddler and young adult computer stations. In addition to iPads, Launchpads and laptop computers that patrons can borrow, the library has two MakerBot 3D printers. The library offers year-round activities for all ages, including book clubs, story times and cultural, recreational and educational presentations to stimulate the mind. The primary literacy initiative that brings the community together is One Book, One Burg: Louisburg Reads. The program runs throughout the month of October with a variety of discussion opportunities and events. The 2018 selection is “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio, so look for a free copy of the book in September.
An updated calendar of events is available online and at the library.
Louisburg Senior Center
The Louisburg Senior Center provides transportation for the general public to medical services and other locations in and out of the county. It also provides meals at the center and in homes through the Meals on Wheels program and offers various educational activities. The center is at 504 S. Metcalf Road in Louisburg and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transportation is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the week.
Contact: Beverly Steger 913-837-5113
Louisburg Historical Society
The Louisburg Historical Society has had a big year so far in 2018 as the organization has spearheaded the celebration of the city’s sesquicentennial .
Society members gathered stories, artifacts and photos from Louisburg’s past to create a 150th memory book. They also have organized several events, including a Tales & Treasures night and the retrieval of the time capsule buried when the city turned 100.
A new time capsule will be buried later thie year, and in November,the city will have a big celebration for “Louisburg Day.” The city’s sesquicentennial has been honored with a wine from Middle Creek Winery, a sarsaparilla from Louisburg Cider Mill, and government proclamations at the city and state level. It was even mentioned in the United States Congress.
The historical society holds its annual membership meeting in January.
While quarterly membership meetings are also usually held, they have not been lately as all the focus of the organization has been on the city’s 150th year celebration, but look for those to start up again after 2018. The board of directors meets monthly.
For more information, visit the group’s website at www.louisburghistory.com or its Facebook page under “Louisburg Historical Society.”
Contact: Heather Wilson, 913-638-2209
LOUISBURG CHAMBER
The Louisburg Chamber of Commerce promotes local businesses. The chamber represents the community, promotes area tourism and serves as a visitor and relocation resource.
Throughout the year, speakers of interest to businesses are scheduled at our chamber connections, a fall annual dinner meeting and summer annual lunch meeting are held, and receptions and other events such as the legislative breakfast are scheduled.
The chamber hosts Chamber Connections, networking events at area businesses, on the first and third Friday of each month. The chamber also hosts the annual Louisburg Cider Run and Fall Festival.
The chamber office is located in City Hall at 215 S. Broadway St., which is open for office hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The office phone number is 913-837-2826. For more information, visit www.louisburgkansas.com.
The Chamber website is www.louisburgkansas.com. An elected board of directors consisting of 12 chamber members meets monthly. Elections, including new officers for the next year, are held in the fall.
A chamber newsletter and regular chamber updates are emailed to the membership group to keep them informed of chamber news and dates.
An informational brochure with relocation information and a chamber directory brochure are published by the chamber for distribution along with area maps, Miami County Visitors Guide and member’s business information promoting Louisburg.
The chamber encourages the community to shop at local businesses and services and works toward a strong business environment while serving the growing community.
