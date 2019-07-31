Division Class and Class Description First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Beef
Beef Showmanship Beginner 7-8: 1st Blue: Kensington Reed; 2nd Blue: Flint Scherman
Beef Showmanship Junior 9-11: 1st Blue: Avarie Hightower; 2nd Blue: Lana Enman; 3rd Blue :Easton Hensley; 4th Blue: Gannon Miller; 5th Blue :Landon Alexander; 6th Blue: Nicholas Nelson; 7th Blue: Willa Moylan; 8th Blue: Cate Minden
Beef Showmanship Intermediate 12-13: 1st Blue: Jace Hensley; 2nd Blue: Wade Enman; 3rd Blue: Kali Hickman; 4th Blue: McKenna Bueker; 5th Blue: Ava Hudson
Senior 14-18: 1st Blue: Logan Wilson; 2nd Blue: Kelsey Kwiatkowski; 3rd Blue: Shelby Minden
Market Beef Chi Maine: 1st Blue: Logan Wilson
Market Beef Chianina: 1st Blue: Jace Hensley
Market Beef Hereford: 1st Blue: Kelsey Kwiatkowsk
Market Beef Maintainer: 1st Blue: Easton Hensley
Market Beef Simmental: 1st Blue: Nathan Seaman; 2nd Blue: Katie Seaman
Market Beef Cross: 1st Blue: Wade Enman; 1st Blue: Avarie Hightower; 1st Blue: Katie Seaman; 2nd Blue: Shelby Minden; 2nd Blue: Levi Minden; 2nd Blue: Jace Hensley
Senior heifer calves: 1st Blue: Gannon Miller; 1st Blue: Willa Moylan
Market Beef Rate of Gain: Grand: Levi Minden; Grand: Jace Hensley; Reserve: Katie Seaman; 3rd Blue: Nathan Seaman; 5th Blue: Shelby Minden; 6th Blue: Jace Hensley; 1st Red: Katie Seaman; 2nd Red: Wade Enman; 4th Red: Logan Wilson
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 2 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:50 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Beef ············· 60 records
H-502A - Rate of Gain ············· 11 records
4-H Beef H-502A - Rate of Gain Easton Hensley 4th Blue
4-H Beef H-502A - Rate of Gain Kelsey Kwiatkowski 3rd Red
H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 ············· 14 records
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Flint Scherman 3rd Red
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Nicholas Nelson 1st Red
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 McKenna Bueker 1st Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Landon Alexander 3rd Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Lana Enman 3rd Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Kensington Reed 2nd Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Kelsey Kwiatkowski 2nd Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Kelsey Kwiatkowski 1st Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Kali Hickman 1st Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Ava Hudson 2nd Red
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Gage Hastings 1st Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Colton Hudson Red
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Avarie Hightower 1st Blue
4-H Beef H-6 - Junior yearling heifer, January 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Gannon Miller 1st Blue
H-7 - Senior yearling heifer, September 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 ············· 3 records
4-H Beef H-7 - Senior yearling heifer, September 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Brigham Scherman Red
4-H Beef H-7 - Senior yearling heifer, September 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Willa Moylan 1st Blue
4-H Beef H-7 - Senior yearling heifer, September 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Logan Wilson Blue
4-H Bicycle Derby ············· 15 records
H-311A - Bicycle Derby-Beginner 7-8 ············· 3 records
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311A - Bicycle Derby-Beginner 7-8 Cheyenne Christian Grand
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311A - Bicycle Derby-Beginner 7-8 Jordan Christian Reserve
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311A - Bicycle Derby-Beginner 7-8 Littlejohn Reynolds Blue
H-311B - Bicycle Derby-Junior 9-11 ············· 6 records
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311B - Bicycle Derby-Junior 9-11 Franklin Gardner Grand
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311B - Bicycle Derby-Junior 9-11 Johnathan Stribling Purple
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311B - Bicycle Derby-Junior 9-11 Leighann Cox Purple
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 3 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:50 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Bicycle Derby ············· 15 records
H-311B - Bicycle Derby-Junior 9-11 ············· 6 records
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311B - Bicycle Derby-Junior 9-11 Max Bauer Purple
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311B - Bicycle Derby-Junior 9-11 Nicholas Nelson Reserve
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311B - Bicycle Derby-Junior 9-11 Spencer Mattison Purple
H-311C - Bicycle Derby-Intermediate 12-13 ············· 4 records
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311C - Bicycle Derby-Intermediate 12-13 Landon Richards Blue
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311C - Bicycle Derby-Intermediate 12-13 Roy Bauer Reserve
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311C - Bicycle Derby-Intermediate 12-13 Dana Mattison Blue
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311C - Bicycle Derby-Intermediate 12-13 Austin Gardner Grand
H-311D - Bicycle Derby-Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311D - Bicycle Derby-Senior 14-18 Grace Kinaman Reserve
4-H Bicycle Derby H-311D - Bicycle Derby-Senior 14-18 Atticus Sondy Grand
4-H Booths & Banners ············· 15 records
H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. ············· 8 records
4-H Booths & Banners H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. Busy Club Booth-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. Franklin 4-H Club Booth-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. Happy Go Club Booth-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. Progressive Club Booth-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. Shooting Club Booth-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. Spring Hill Club booth-
4-H Booths & Banners H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. Trail Blazers Club Booth-
4-H Booths & Banners H-481 - Club Booth - not eligible for State Fair. Twin Valley Club Booth-Blue
H-483 - Club Banner ············· 7 records
4-H Booths & Banners H-483 - Club Banner Hillsdale Club Banner-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-483 - Club Banner Trail Blazers Club Banner-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-483 - Club Banner Mound Club Banner-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-483 - Club Banner Explorers 4-H Club Banner-
4-H Booths & Banners H-483 - Club Banner Busy Club Banner-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-483 - Club Banner Spring Hill Club Banner-Blue
4-H Booths & Banners H-483 - Club Banner Franklin 4-H Club Banner-
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 4 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:50 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Booths & Banners ············· 15 records
H-483 - Club Banner ············· 7 records
4-H Bucket Fed Calf ············· 13 records
H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef ············· 9 records
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Andrea Gaus Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Clifford Sparks Reserve
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Colton Hudson Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Ellie Hart Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Gannon Miller Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Gunnar Miller Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Kensington Reed Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21A - Bucket-Fed Calf - Beef Maggie Hart Grand
H-21B - Bucket-Fed Calf - Dairy ············· 4 records
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21B - Bucket-Fed Calf - Dairy Kylie Parke Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21B - Bucket-Fed Calf - Dairy Shaelynn Smail Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21B - Bucket-Fed Calf - Dairy Kena Leonard Blue
4-H Bucket Fed Calf H-21B - Bucket-Fed Calf - Dairy Troy Leonard Blue
4-H Clothing ············· 45 records
H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 ············· 9 records
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Amelia Miller Blue
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Amelia Miller Purple
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Barrett Kemplay Blue
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Dakota Moser Blue
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Dakota Moser Red
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Emelyn Little Purple
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 June Kemplay Blue
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Kaylynn Benjamin Blue
4-H Clothing H-191A - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Malory Stiles-Mickel Red
H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 ············· 9 records
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 5 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:50 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Clothing ············· 45 records
H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 ············· 9 records
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Emma Scherman Reserve
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Raegan Novacek Red
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Makenzie Moser Blue
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Adryan Foltz Purple
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Avarie Hightower Blue
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Purple
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Aiden (Sue) Barentine Red
4-H Clothing H-191B - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Raegan Novacek Blue
H-191C - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Clothing H-191C - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Intermediate 12-13 Amber McDonald Red
4-H Clothing H-191C - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Intermediate 12-13 Megan Benne Grand
4-H Clothing H-191C - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Intermediate 12-13 Zoie Prothe Red
H-191D - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 ············· 3 records
4-H Clothing H-191D - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Blue
4-H Clothing H-191D - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Blue
4-H Clothing H-191D - Constructed Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Purple
H-192B - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 ············· 6 records
4-H Clothing H-192B - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Eliza Prothe Purple
4-H Clothing H-192B - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Emma Scherman Purple
4-H Clothing H-192B - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Lana Enman Purple
4-H Clothing H-192B - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Avarie Hightower Purple
4-H Clothing H-192B - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Adryan Foltz Purple
4-H Clothing H-192B - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Purple
H-192C - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Clothing H-192C - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Intermediate 12-13 Zoie Prothe Blue
H-192D - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 ············· 5 records
4-H Clothing H-192D - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 Macayla Enman Reserve
4-H Clothing H-192D - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Grand
4-H Clothing H-192D - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 Macayla Enman Purple
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 6 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:50 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Clothing ············· 45 records
H-192D - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 ············· 5 records
4-H Clothing H-192D - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 Macayla Enman Blue
4-H Clothing H-192D - Girls Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Senior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Purple
H-193A - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 ············· 1 record
4-H Clothing H-193A - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Beginner 7-8 Brayden Garcia Purple
H-193B - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 ············· 5 records
4-H Clothing H-193B - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Carter Schneider Purple
4-H Clothing H-193B - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 John Guetterman Reserve
4-H Clothing H-193B - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Max Bauer Blue
4-H Clothing H-193B - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Max Bauer Purple
4-H Clothing H-193B - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Junior 9-11 Wyatt Guetterman Grand
H-193C - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Clothing H-193C - Boys Purchased Article, Garment, or Outfit-Intermediate 12-13 Roy Bauer Purple
H-195C - Recycled Clothing Project - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Clothing H-195C - Recycled Clothing Project - Intermediate 12-13 Zoie Prothe Red
H-195D - Recycled Clothing Project - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Clothing H-195D - Recycled Clothing Project - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Blue
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts ············· 7 records
H-302 - Video other than at a competition ············· 7 records
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts H-302 - Video other than at a competition Zoie Prothe Purple
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts H-302 - Video other than at a competition Ben Wright Champion
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts H-302 - Video other than at a competition Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts H-302 - Video other than at a competition Eliza Prothe Purple
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts H-302 - Video other than at a competition Megan Benne Reserve
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts H-302 - Video other than at a competition Ruby White Blue
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts H-302 - Video other than at a competition Zoie Prothe Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 7 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Clowning & Performing Arts ············· 7 records
4-H Crops & Garden ············· 34 records
H-326 - Hay - Grass Hay ············· 3 records
4-H Crops & Garden H-326 - Hay - Grass Hay Luke Elkinton Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-326 - Hay - Grass Hay Brigham Scherman Purple
4-H Crops & Garden H-326 - Hay - Grass Hay Cale Elkinton Champion
H-340 - Soybeans - Bundle of 5 Plants ············· 1 record
4-H Crops & Garden H-340 - Soybeans - Bundle of 5 Plants Wyatt Guetterman Purple
H-345 - Plate of 5 Tomatoes ············· 2 records
4-H Crops & Garden H-345 - Plate of 5 Tomatoes Gemma Downey Red
4-H Crops & Garden H-345 - Plate of 5 Tomatoes Hunter Pingleton Red
H-346 - Plate of 5 Cherry Tomatoes ············· 7 records
4-H Crops & Garden H-346 - Plate of 5 Cherry Tomatoes Jordan Christian Purple
4-H Crops & Garden H-346 - Plate of 5 Cherry Tomatoes Leighann Cox Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-346 - Plate of 5 Cherry Tomatoes Preston Walton Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-346 - Plate of 5 Cherry Tomatoes Grace Young Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-346 - Plate of 5 Cherry Tomatoes Grace Kinaman Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-346 - Plate of 5 Cherry Tomatoes Brookley McDowell Purple
4-H Crops & Garden H-346 - Plate of 5 Cherry Tomatoes Cheyenne Christian Purple
H-347 - 5 red potatoes ············· 2 records
4-H Crops & Garden H-347 - 5 red potatoes Grace Young Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-347 - 5 red potatoes Krista Haley Blue
H-348 - 5 white potatoes ············· 1 record
4-H Crops & Garden H-348 - 5 white potatoes Krista Haley Purple
H-350A - Cucumbers - Plate of 5 Pickling Cucumbers ············· 1 record
4-H Crops & Garden H-350A - Cucumbers - Plate of 5 Pickling Cucumbers Hunter Pingleton White
H-351 - Plate of 12 beans, green snap ············· 1 record
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 8 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Crops & Garden ············· 34 records
H-351 - Plate of 12 beans, green snap ············· 1 record
4-H Crops & Garden H-351 - Plate of 12 beans, green snap Gemma Downey Blue
H-363 - Plate of 5 bell peppers ············· 1 record
4-H Crops & Garden H-363 - Plate of 5 bell peppers Hunter Pingleton Blue
H-364A - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Jalapeno Peppers ············· 6 records
4-H Crops & Garden H-364A - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Jalapeno Peppers Gemma Downey Red
4-H Crops & Garden H-364A - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Jalapeno Peppers Jordan Christian Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-364A - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Jalapeno Peppers Willa Moylan Purple
4-H Crops & Garden H-364A - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Jalapeno Peppers Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-364A - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Jalapeno Peppers Hunter Pingleton Purple
4-H Crops & Garden H-364A - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Jalapeno Peppers Grace Young Champion
H-364B - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Other Sweet Peppers ············· 1 record
4-H Crops & Garden H-364B - Plate of 5 peppers (other) - Other Sweet Peppers Leighann Cox Blue
H-369 - Miscellaneous Vegetables ············· 1 record
4-H Crops & Garden H-369 - Miscellaneous Vegetables Grace Young Purple
H-371 - Misc. Fruit ············· 6 records
4-H Crops & Garden H-371 - Misc. Fruit Amber McDonald Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-371 - Misc. Fruit Annabelle Shaw Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-371 - Misc. Fruit Gavin Shaw Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-371 - Misc. Fruit Grace Kinaman Purple
4-H Crops & Garden H-371 - Misc. Fruit Krista Haley Blue
4-H Crops & Garden H-371 - Misc. Fruit Willa Moylan Purple
H-372 - Fresh Culinary Herbs ············· 1 record
4-H Crops & Garden H-372 - Fresh Culinary Herbs Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Dairy Cattle ············· 2 records
H-32 - Heifer calves dropped between September 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018 ············· 1 record
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 9 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Dairy Cattle ············· 2 records
H-32 - Heifer calves dropped between September 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018 ············· 1 record
4-H Dairy Cattle H-32 - Heifer calves dropped between September 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018 Gunnar Miller Champion
H-37A - Dairy Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 ············· 1 record
4-H Dairy Cattle H-37A - Dairy Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Gunnar Miller Champion
4-H Dog & Dog Agility ············· 79 records
H-60 - Beginner Showmanship Age 7-8 ············· 1 record
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-60 - Beginner Showmanship Age 7-8 Saviah Cohen Grand
H-61 - Junior Showmanship Age 9-11 ············· 7 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-61 - Junior Showmanship Age 9-11 Cadence Weichert Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-61 - Junior Showmanship Age 9-11 Cate Minden Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-61 - Junior Showmanship Age 9-11 Cooper Gainer Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-61 - Junior Showmanship Age 9-11 Kylie Parke Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-61 - Junior Showmanship Age 9-11 Madison Wood Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-61 - Junior Showmanship Age 9-11 Makenzie Moser Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-61 - Junior Showmanship Age 9-11 Andrea Gaus Champion
H-62 - Intermediate Showmanship Age 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-62 - Intermediate Showmanship Age 12-13 Jillian Gayley Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-62 - Intermediate Showmanship Age 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Grand
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-62 - Intermediate Showmanship Age 12-13 Thomas Lange Reserve
H-63 - Senior Showmanship Age 14-18 ············· 7 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-63 - Senior Showmanship Age 14-18 Eileen Benne Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-63 - Senior Showmanship Age 14-18 Sage Bogdanowic Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-63 - Senior Showmanship Age 14-18 Jordan Hayden Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-63 - Senior Showmanship Age 14-18 Christa Deines Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-63 - Senior Showmanship Age 14-18 Brenna Oshel Grand
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-63 - Senior Showmanship Age 14-18 Shaylor Whitham Reserve
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-63 - Senior Showmanship Age 14-18 Connor Lee Purple
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 10 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Dog & Dog Agility ············· 79 records
H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced ············· 8 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced Hanna Knop Champion
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced Sylas Weichert Reserve
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced Saviah Cohen Red
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced Madison Wood White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced Connor Lee White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced Cate Minden Red
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced Cadence Weichert White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64A - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Inexperienced Makenzie Moser White
H-64B - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Experienced ············· 3 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64B - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Experienced Ben Wright Grand
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64B - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Experienced Cooper Gainer Reserve
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64B - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Experienced Nick Wright White
H-64C - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Advanced - Not Ready for Novice ············· 2 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64C - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Advanced - Not Ready for Novice Madyson Smotherman White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-64C - Beginning Obedience (Pre-Novice) - Advanced - Not Ready for Novice Thomas Lange Blue
H-65 - Novice Obedience ············· 7 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-65 - Novice Obedience Sage Bogdanowic White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-65 - Novice Obedience Andrea Gaus White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-65 - Novice Obedience Eileen Benne White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-65 - Novice Obedience Grace Kinaman White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-65 - Novice Obedience Jillian Gayley White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-65 - Novice Obedience Jordan Hayden White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-65 - Novice Obedience Kylie Parke Red
H-66 - Graduate Novice ············· 2 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-66 - Graduate Novice Brenna Oshel White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-66 - Graduate Novice Shaylor Whitham White
H-67A - Open A ············· 1 record
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-67A - Open A Christa Deines White
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 11 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Dog & Dog Agility ············· 79 records
H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) ············· 10 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Makenzie Moser White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Cadence Weichert White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Thomas Lange Purple
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Sage Bogdanowic White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Nick Wright Red
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Andrea Gaus Grand
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Connor Lee White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Hanna Knop Reserve
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Ben Wright Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-68 - Rally-O, Level 1 (on-lead) Jillian Gayley Purple
H-69 - Rally-O, Level 2 (off-lead) ············· 3 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-69 - Rally-O, Level 2 (off-lead) Jordan Hayden Reserve
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-69 - Rally-O, Level 2 (off-lead) Eileen Benne Grand
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-69 - Rally-O, Level 2 (off-lead) Grace Kinaman Blue
H-70 - Rally-O, Level 3 (off-lead) ············· 3 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-70 - Rally-O, Level 3 (off-lead) Shaylor Whitham Reserve
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-70 - Rally-O, Level 3 (off-lead) Brenna Oshel Grand
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-70 - Rally-O, Level 3 (off-lead) Christa Deines Purple
H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) ············· 12 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Nick Wright Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Taylor Parke White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Sylas Weichert Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Saviah Cohen Red
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Sage Bogdanowic Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Catalina Cutshaw Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Makenzie Moser Red
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Hanna Knop Reserve
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Connor Lee Red
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Cadence Weichert Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Ben Wright Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-72 - Agility 1A (on-lead) Cooper Gainer Champion
H-73 - Agility 1B (off-lead) ············· 5 records
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 12 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Dog & Dog Agility ············· 79 records
H-73 - Agility 1B (off-lead) ············· 5 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-73 - Agility 1B (off-lead) Andrea Gaus White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-73 - Agility 1B (off-lead) Jillian Gayley White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-73 - Agility 1B (off-lead) Jordan Hayden Red Champion
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-73 - Agility 1B (off-lead) Kylie Parke White Reserve Champion
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-73 - Agility 1B (off-lead) Madyson Smotherman White
H-74 - Agility 2 (off-lead) ············· 2 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-74 - Agility 2 (off-lead) Eileen Benne White Reserve Champion
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-74 - Agility 2 (off-lead) Grace Kinaman Blue Grand Champion
H-75 - Agility 3 (off-lead) ············· 3 records
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-75 - Agility 3 (off-lead) Brenna Oshel Blue
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-75 - Agility 3 (off-lead) Christa Deines White
4-H Dog & Dog Agility H-75 - Agility 3 (off-lead) Shaylor Whitham Red
4-H Energy Management ············· 6 records
H-380A - AC Electric Projects - 1st Year ············· 1 record
4-H Energy Management H-380A - AC Electric Projects - 1st Year Will Hardwick Reserve
H-380B - AC Electric Projects - 2nd Year ············· 1 record
4-H Energy Management H-380B - AC Electric Projects - 2nd Year Nicholas Nelson Purple
H-382B - Electronic Projects - 2nd Year ············· 2 records
4-H Energy Management H-382B - Electronic Projects - 2nd Year James Haley Blue
4-H Energy Management H-382B - Electronic Projects - 2nd Year James Haley Champion
H-382D - Electronic Projects - 4th Year and above ············· 2 records
4-H Energy Management H-382D - Electronic Projects - 4th Year and above Atticus Sondy Blue
4-H Energy Management H-382D - Electronic Projects - 4th Year and above Austin Gardner Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 13 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Entomology ············· 2 records
H-420 - Beginning I Entomology Collection-50-125 species with at least 7 orders ············· 2 records
4-H Entomology H-420 - Beginning I Entomology Collection-50-125 species with at least 7 orders Carter Schneider Reserve
4-H Entomology H-420 - Beginning I Entomology Collection-50-125 species with at least 7 orders Landon Alexander Champion
4-H Fashion Revue ············· 83 records
H-211B - Constructed - Casual - Junior 9-11 ············· 3 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-211B - Constructed - Casual - Junior 9-11 Avarie Hightower Champion
4-H Fashion Revue H-211B - Constructed - Casual - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-211B - Constructed - Casual - Junior 9-11 Adryan Foltz Purple
H-211C - Constructed - Casual - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-211C - Constructed - Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Zoie Prothe Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-211C - Constructed - Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Zoie Prothe Reserve
4-H Fashion Revue H-211C - Constructed - Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Blue
H-211D - Constructed - Casual - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fashion Revue H-211D - Constructed - Casual - Senior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Reserve
H-212B - Constructed - Dress - Junior 9-11 ············· 4 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-212B - Constructed - Dress - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-212B - Constructed - Dress - Junior 9-11 Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-212B - Constructed - Dress - Junior 9-11 Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-212B - Constructed - Dress - Junior 9-11 Emma Scherman Reserve
H-212C - Constructed - Dress - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 2 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-212C - Constructed - Dress - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-212C - Constructed - Dress - Intermediate 12-13 Megan Benne Champion
H-212D - Constructed - Dress - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-212D - Constructed - Dress - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-212D - Constructed - Dress - Senior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Purple
H-213D - Constructed - Formal - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 14 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Fashion Revue ············· 83 records
H-213D - Constructed - Formal - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fashion Revue H-213D - Constructed - Formal - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Grand
H-214A - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Beginner 7-8 ············· 2 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-214A - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Beginner 7-8 Ellie Hart Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214A - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Beginner 7-8 Maggie Hart Champion
H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 ············· 9 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Brielle Garcia Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Brielle Garcia Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Lana Enman Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Madison Wood Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Makenzie Moser Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Regan Williams Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-214B - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Junior 9-11 Avarie Hightower Purple
H-214C - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 7 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-214C - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Bronwynn Williams Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-214C - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Zoie Prothe Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214C - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Emma Haley Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214C - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Dana Mattison Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214C - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Ashlyn Pratt Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-214C - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Ashlyn Pratt Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214C - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Intermediate 12-13 Dana Mattison Purple
H-214D - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Senior 14-18 ············· 5 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-214D - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Senior 14-18 Catherine Lemke Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214D - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Senior 14-18 Catherine Lemke Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-214D - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Senior 14-18 Macayla Enman Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-214D - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Senior 14-18 Rylee Pratt Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-214D - Buymanship - Girls Casual - Senior 14-18 Rylee Pratt Purple
H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 ············· 11 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Eliza Prothe Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 15 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Fashion Revue ············· 83 records
H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 ············· 11 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Emma Scherman Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Makenzie Moser Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Lana Enman Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Regan Williams Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Brynley Bauer Champion
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Avarie Hightower Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Adryan Foltz Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Cate Minden Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-215B - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Junior 9-11 Madison Wood Blue
H-215C - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 6 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-215C - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Intermediate 12-13 Bronwynn Williams Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215C - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Intermediate 12-13 Zoie Prothe Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-215C - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Intermediate 12-13 Megan Benne Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215C - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Intermediate 12-13 Emma Haley Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215C - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Intermediate 12-13 Ashlyn Pratt Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-215C - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Intermediate 12-13 Megan Benne Champion
H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 ············· 8 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 Shelby Minden Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 Erin Lemke Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Grand
4-H Fashion Revue H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 Catherine Lemke Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-215D - Buymanship - Girls Dress - Senior 14-18 Macayla Enman Purple
H-216B - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Junior 9-11 ············· 5 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-216B - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-216B - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Junior 9-11 Eliza Prothe Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-216B - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Junior 9-11 Lana Enman Reserve
4-H Fashion Revue H-216B - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Junior 9-11 Lauren Bauer Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-216B - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Junior 9-11 Regan Williams Purple
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 16 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:51 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Fashion Revue ············· 83 records
H-216C - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 2 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-216C - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Intermediate 12-13 Bronwynn Williams Reserve
4-H Fashion Revue H-216C - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Intermediate 12-13 Megan Benne Purple
H-216D - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-216D - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Senior 14-18 Erin Lemke Purple
4-H Fashion Revue H-216D - Buymanship - Girls Formal - Senior 14-18 Macayla Enman Purple
H-217A - Buymanship - Boys Casual - Beginner 7-8 ············· 2 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-217A - Buymanship - Boys Casual - Beginner 7-8 Brayden Garcia Reserve
4-H Fashion Revue H-217A - Buymanship - Boys Casual - Beginner 7-8 Brayden Garcia Champion
H-217B - Buymanship - Boys Casual - Junior 9-11 ············· 1 record
4-H Fashion Revue H-217B - Buymanship - Boys Casual - Junior 9-11 Carter Schneider Purple
H-217D - Buymanship - Boys Casual - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fashion Revue H-217D - Buymanship - Boys Casual - Senior 14-18 Atticus Sondy Purple
H-218B - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Junior 9-11 ············· 2 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-218B - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Junior 9-11 Carter Schneider Blue
4-H Fashion Revue H-218B - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Junior 9-11 Max Bauer Purple
H-218D - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fashion Revue H-218D - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Senior 14-18 Atticus Sondy Purple
H-219B - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Junior 9-11 ············· 2 records
4-H Fashion Revue H-219B - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Junior 9-11 John Guetterman Reserve
4-H Fashion Revue H-219B - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Junior 9-11 Wyatt Guetterman Reserve
H-219D - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fashion Revue H-219D - Buymanship - Boys Dress - Senior 14-18 Atticus Sondy Grand
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 17 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Fashion Revue ············· 83 records
4-H Fiber Arts ············· 29 records
H-221B - Crochet - Junior 9-11 ············· 2 records
4-H Fiber Arts H-221B - Crochet - Junior 9-11 Brooklyn Sherron Blue
4-H Fiber Arts H-221B - Crochet - Junior 9-11 Brooklyn Sherron Red
H-221C - Crochet - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 4 records
4-H Fiber Arts H-221C - Crochet - Intermediate 12-13 Dana Mattison Blue
4-H Fiber Arts H-221C - Crochet - Intermediate 12-13 Dana Mattison Champion
4-H Fiber Arts H-221C - Crochet - Intermediate 12-13 Dana Mattison Reserve
4-H Fiber Arts H-221C - Crochet - Intermediate 12-13 Emma Haley Purple
H-221D - Crochet - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Fiber Arts H-221D - Crochet - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Purple
4-H Fiber Arts H-221D - Crochet - Senior 14-18 Peyton Sherron Blue
H-222D - Knitting - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Fiber Arts H-222D - Knitting - Senior 14-18 Alyssa Sherron Purple
4-H Fiber Arts H-222D - Knitting - Senior 14-18 Alyssa Sherron Blue
H-223A - Needle Arts - Beginner 7-8 ············· 1 record
4-H Fiber Arts H-223A - Needle Arts - Beginner 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Reserve
H-223B - Needle Arts - Junior 9-11 ············· 1 record
4-H Fiber Arts H-223B - Needle Arts - Junior 9-11 Willa Moylan Blue
H-223D - Needle Arts - Junior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fiber Arts H-223D - Needle Arts - Junior 14-18 Eileen Benne Purple
H-224A - Patchwork & Quilting - Beginner 7-8 ············· 3 records
4-H Fiber Arts H-224A - Patchwork & Quilting - Beginner 7-8 Logan DeSchepper Blue
4-H Fiber Arts H-224A - Patchwork & Quilting - Beginner 7-8 Margaret York Champion
4-H Fiber Arts H-224A - Patchwork & Quilting - Beginner 7-8 Margaret York Purple
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 18 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Fiber Arts ············· 29 records
H-224A - Patchwork & Quilting - Beginner 7-8 ············· 3 records
H-224B - Patchwork & Quilting - Junior 9-11 ············· 3 records
4-H Fiber Arts H-224B - Patchwork & Quilting - Junior 9-11 Avarie Hightower Blue
4-H Fiber Arts H-224B - Patchwork & Quilting - Junior 9-11 Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Fiber Arts H-224B - Patchwork & Quilting - Junior 9-11 Willa Moylan Blue
H-224C - Patchwork & Quilting - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Fiber Arts H-224C - Patchwork & Quilting - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Fiber Arts H-224C - Patchwork & Quilting - Intermediate 12-13 Devon Gainer Blue
4-H Fiber Arts H-224C - Patchwork & Quilting - Intermediate 12-13 Emma Chambers Blue
H-224D - Patchwork & Quilting - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fiber Arts H-224D - Patchwork & Quilting - Senior 14-18 Grace Young Champion
H-225B - Rug Making - Junior 9-11 ············· 1 record
4-H Fiber Arts H-225B - Rug Making - Junior 9-11 Brielle Garcia Blue
H-225D - Rug Making - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fiber Arts H-225D - Rug Making - Senior 14-18 Krista Haley Red
H-227B - Weaving - Junior 9-11 ············· 1 record
4-H Fiber Arts H-227B - Weaving - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Champion
H-227D - Weaving - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Fiber Arts H-227D - Weaving - Senior 14-18 Kyra Uphoff Purple
H-228D - Ethnic Arts - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Fiber Arts H-228D - Ethnic Arts - Senior 14-18 Kyra Uphoff Purple
4-H Fiber Arts H-228D - Ethnic Arts - Senior 14-18 Kyra Uphoff Reserve
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 19 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Fishing Skillathon ············· 31 records
H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 ············· 8 records
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 Gunnar Miller Grand
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 Littlejohn Reynolds Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 Jordan Christian Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 Travis Peckman Purple
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 Cheyenne Christian Reserve
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 Brayden Garcia Purple
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461A - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Beginner 7-8 Josephine Miller Blue
H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 ············· 11 records
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Landon Alexander Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Spencer Mattison Purple
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Troy Leonard Purple
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Nicholas Nelson Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Leighann Cox Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Johnathan Stribling Reserve
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Hunter Pingleton Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Gannon Miller Purple
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Franklin Gardner Grand
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Cooper Gainer Purple
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461B - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Junior 9-11 Easton Hensley Blue
H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 8 records
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 Devon Gainer Purple
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 Roy Bauer Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 Wade Enman Reserve
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Red
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 Kena Leonard Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 Austin Gardner Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 Landon Richards Grand
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461C - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Intermediate 12-13 Logan Alexander Red
H-461D - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Senior 14-18 ············· 4 records
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461D - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Senior 14-18 Anne Baltzell Purple
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461D - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Senior 14-18 Issac Bailey Grand
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461D - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Senior 14-18 Kody Hendrickson Blue
4-H Fishing Skillathon H-461D - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Senior 14-18 Thomas Stribling III Reserve
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 20 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Fishing Skillathon ············· 31 records
H-461D - 4-Her enrolled in fishing - Senior 14-18 ············· 4 records
4-H Floriculture ············· 56 records
H-372 - Fairy Gardens ············· 9 records
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Clifford Sparks Purple
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Zoie Prothe Purple
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Willa Moylan Purple
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Madyson Smotherman Purple
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Kali Hickman Purple
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Cooper Gainer Purple
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Avarie Hightower Reserve
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Annmarie Walton Champion
4-H Floriculture H-372 - Fairy Gardens Devon Gainer Purple
H-374 - Single stem of annual flower ············· 11 records
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Grace Kinaman Purple
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Alyssa Sherron Purple
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Max Bauer Purple
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Hunter Pingleton Red
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Hunter Pingleton Blue
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Cale Elkinton Purple
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Brookley McDowell Purple
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Bronwynn Williams Purple
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Anne Baltzell Purple
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Megan Benne Blue
4-H Floriculture H-374 - Single stem of annual flower Bronwynn Williams Blue
H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower ············· 17 records
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Luke Elkinton Purple
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Regan Williams Red
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Willa Moylan Purple
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Regan Williams Purple
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Megan Benne Red
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Megan Benne Purple
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Megan Benne Blue
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Max Bauer Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 21 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Floriculture ············· 56 records
H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower ············· 17 records
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Karlie McMullin Purple
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Gavin Shaw Red
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Emma Haley Blue
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Emi Zeller Purple
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Cale Elkinton Purple
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Annabelle Shaw Purple
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Luke Elkinton Blue
4-H Floriculture H-375 - Single stem of perennial flower Bronwynn Williams Purple
H-376 - Simple flower arrangement ············· 6 records
4-H Floriculture H-376 - Simple flower arrangement Amber McDonald Blue
4-H Floriculture H-376 - Simple flower arrangement Regan Williams Purple
4-H Floriculture H-376 - Simple flower arrangement James Haley Blue
4-H Floriculture H-376 - Simple flower arrangement Brookley McDowell Purple
4-H Floriculture H-376 - Simple flower arrangement Avarie Hightower Purple
4-H Floriculture H-376 - Simple flower arrangement Bronwynn Williams Purple
H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted ············· 12 records
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Alyssa Sherron Blue
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Madyson Smotherman Red
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Emma Haley Purple
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Katelynn Crum Blue
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Grace Kinaman Purple
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Christa Deines Red
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Christa Deines Blue
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Alyssa Sherron Red
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Annmarie Walton Purple
4-H Floriculture H-377A - House Plant - soil, potted Eliza Prothe Red
H-379 - Flower Arrangement - purchased flowers ············· 1 record
4-H Floriculture H-379 - Flower Arrangement - purchased flowers Krista Haley Red
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 22 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Food Preparation ············· 173 records
Unspecified Class and Class Description ············· 1 record
4-H Food Preparation Chelbi Seely
H-240A - Gift Package - Beginner 7-8 ············· 1 record
4-H Food Preparation H-240A - Gift Package - Beginner 7-8 Will Hardwick Blue
H-240D - Gift Package - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Food Preparation H-240D - Gift Package - Senior 14-18 Atticus Sondy Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-240D - Gift Package - Senior 14-18 Macayla Enman Blue
H-241B - Favorite Food Show - Junior 9-11 ············· 2 records
4-H Food Preparation H-241B - Favorite Food Show - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-241B - Favorite Food Show - Junior 9-11 Eliza Prothe Purple
H-241C - Favorite Food Show - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Food Preparation H-241C - Favorite Food Show - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Blue
H-241D - Favorite Food Show - Junior 14-18 ············· 3 records
4-H Food Preparation H-241D - Favorite Food Show - Junior 14-18 Grace Young Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-241D - Favorite Food Show - Junior 14-18 Rylee Pratt Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-241D - Favorite Food Show - Junior 14-18 Sidney Wilson Purple
H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 ············· 28 records
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Jake Hardwick Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Maggie Hart Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Will Hardwick Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Tripp Leonard Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Travis Peckman Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Taylor Sherron Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Maggie Hart Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 June Kemplay White
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Josephine Miller White
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Josephine Miller Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 23 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Food Preparation ············· 173 records
H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 ············· 28 records
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Jordan Christian Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Cheyenne Christian Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Margaret York Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Jake Hardwick Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Brayden Garcia Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Cheyenne Christian White
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Cheyenne Seely Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Cole Burchett Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Dakota Moser Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Dylan Weller Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Dylan Weller Red
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Ellie Hart Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Ellie Hart Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Gentry Ward Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Barrett Kemplay Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-242 - Beginner Foods - ages 7-8 Emelyn Little Blue
H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 ············· 58 records
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 John Guetterman Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Madison Wood Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Madison Wood Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Leighann Cox Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Lauren Bauer Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Lauren Bauer Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Lana Enman Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Johnathan Stribling Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Gage Burchett Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 James Haley Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Madison Wood Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Tristan Weller Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Emma Scherman Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Johnathan Stribling Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Max Bauer Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Morgan Novacek Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Nicholas Nelson Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Nicholas Nelson Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Nicholas Nelson Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Preston Walton Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Ruby White Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 24 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Food Preparation ············· 173 records
H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 ············· 58 records
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Troy Leonard Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Willa Moylan Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Willa Moylan Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Wyatt Guetterman Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Wyatt Guetterman Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Eliza Prothe Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Brielle Garcia Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Raegan Novacek Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Avarie Hightower Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Adryan Foltz Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Afton Stuteville Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Aiden (Sue) Barentine Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Aiden (Sue) Barentine Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Alaina Roth Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Anna Brizendine Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Anna Brizendine Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Brielle Garcia White
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Avarie Hightower Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Bentley Stewart Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Bentley Stewart Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Brielle Garcia Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Chelbi Seely Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Annmarie Walton Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Cate Minden Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Cate Minden Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Cate Minden Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Carter Schneider Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Carter Schneider Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Cale Elkinton Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Brynley Bauer Red
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Brooklyn Sherron Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Brooklyn Sherron Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Carter Schneider Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-243 - Junior Foods - ages 9-11 Cooper Gainer Purple
H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 ············· 28 records
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 25 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:52 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Food Preparation ············· 173 records
H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 ············· 28 records
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Zoie Prothe Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 McKenna Bueker Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Megan Benne Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Megan Benne Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Roy Bauer Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Roy Bauer Reserve
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Shelby Hatcher Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Wade Enman Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Zoie Prothe Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Logan Alexander Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Emma Chambers Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Shelby Hatcher Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Amber McDonald Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Landon Richards Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Isabel Bond Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Abigail Christensen Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Amber McDonald Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Annabelle Shaw Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Devon Gainer Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Devon Gainer Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Gabe Bueker Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Abigail Christensen Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Kali Hickman Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Keagan Sinclair Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Landon Richards Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-244 - Intermediate Foods - ages 12-13 Kena Leonard Blue
H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 ············· 49 records
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Jeremiah Folsom Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Krista Haley Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Kelsey Kwiatkowski Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Karlie McMullin Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Josie Dees Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Grace Young Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Josie Dees Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Grace Young Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Jeremiah Folsom Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 26 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Food Preparation ············· 173 records
H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 ············· 49 records
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Krista Haley Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Rylee Pratt Champion
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Josie Dees Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Luke Elkinton Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Luke Elkinton Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Nick Fisher Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Grace Kinaman Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Rylee Pratt Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Macayla Enman Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Shelby Minden Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Sidney Wilson Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Sidney Wilson Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Thomas Stribling III Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Thomas Stribling III Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Peyton Sherron Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Cael Sinclair Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Grace Kinaman Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Peyton Sherron Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Abby Loveall Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Anne Baltzell Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Atticus Sondy Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Brenna Gillihan Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Brenna Gillihan Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Brenna Gillihan Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Brianna Shippy Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Camren Sinclair Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Catherine Lemke Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Elizabeth Kaechele Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Gemma Downey Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Gemma Downey Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Brianna Shippy Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Elizabeth Kaechele Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Catherine Lemke Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Eileen Benne Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Eileen Benne Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Ciara Arnold Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Christa Deines Red
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Christa Deines Purple
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Christa Deines Blue
4-H Food Preparation H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 Emi Zeller Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 27 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Food Preparation ············· 173 records
H-245 - Senior Foods - ages 14-18 ············· 49 records
4-H Food Preservation ············· 15 records
H-251 - Sweet Spread (fruits &/or vegetables) or Syrups ············· 4 records
4-H Food Preservation H-251 - Sweet Spread (fruits &/or vegetables) or Syrups Brielle Garcia Purple
4-H Food Preservation H-251 - Sweet Spread (fruits &/or vegetables) or Syrups Luke Elkinton Purple
4-H Food Preservation H-251 - Sweet Spread (fruits &/or vegetables) or Syrups Nicholas Nelson Purple
4-H Food Preservation H-251 - Sweet Spread (fruits &/or vegetables) or Syrups Nicholas Nelson Red
H-253 - Tomato/Tomato Products, Tomato Juice & Tomato Salsas ············· 6 records
4-H Food Preservation H-253 - Tomato/Tomato Products, Tomato Juice & Tomato Salsas Devon Gainer Purple
4-H Food Preservation H-253 - Tomato/Tomato Products, Tomato Juice & Tomato Salsas Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Food Preservation H-253 - Tomato/Tomato Products, Tomato Juice & Tomato Salsas Madyson Smotherman Purple
4-H Food Preservation H-253 - Tomato/Tomato Products, Tomato Juice & Tomato Salsas Cooper Gainer Red
4-H Food Preservation H-253 - Tomato/Tomato Products, Tomato Juice & Tomato Salsas Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Food Preservation H-253 - Tomato/Tomato Products, Tomato Juice & Tomato Salsas Devon Gainer Blue
H-254 - Low Acid Vegetables (green beans, corn, etc. or vegetable mixture) ············· 2 records
4-H Food Preservation H-254 - Low Acid Vegetables (green beans, corn, etc. or vegetable mixture) Grace Young Purple
4-H Food Preservation H-254 - Low Acid Vegetables (green beans, corn, etc. or vegetable mixture) Madyson Smotherman Red
H-255 - Pickles (Fruit or Vegetables), Fermented Foods, Relishes, & Chutney ············· 2 records
4-H Food Preservation H-255 - Pickles (Fruit or Vegetables), Fermented Foods, Relishes, & Chutney Amber McDonald Blue
4-H Food Preservation H-255 - Pickles (Fruit or Vegetables), Fermented Foods, Relishes, & Chutney Devon Gainer Blue
H-256 - Meats ············· 1 record
4-H Food Preservation H-256 - Meats Grace Young Purple
4-H Forestry ············· 6 records
H-431 - Leaf Collections-Beginning ············· 4 records
4-H Forestry H-431 - Leaf Collections-Beginning Bronwynn Williams Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 28 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Forestry ············· 6 records
H-431 - Leaf Collections-Beginning ············· 4 records
4-H Forestry H-431 - Leaf Collections-Beginning Regan Williams Blue
4-H Forestry H-431 - Leaf Collections-Beginning Carter Schneider Red
4-H Forestry H-431 - Leaf Collections-Beginning Flint Scherman Champion
H-434 - Leaf Collections-Advanced ············· 1 record
4-H Forestry H-434 - Leaf Collections-Advanced Grace Young Purple
H-440 - Senior 4-H Forester-Educational/Creative Exhibit ············· 1 record
4-H Forestry H-440 - Senior 4-H Forester-Educational/Creative Exhibit Anne Baltzell Reserve
4-H Geology ············· 4 records
H-442 - Geology - Display at least 30 different rocks, minerals, or fossils ············· 1 record
4-H Geology H-442 - Geology - Display at least 30 different rocks, minerals, or fossils Nicholas Nelson Reserve
H-444 - Geology - Display at least 60 different rocks, minerals, or fossils ············· 1 record
4-H Geology H-444 - Geology - Display at least 60 different rocks, minerals, or fossils Krista Haley Champion
H-445 - Geology - Educational Exhibit ············· 1 record
4-H Geology H-445 - Geology - Educational Exhibit Nicholas Nelson Purple
H-446 - Mineralogy - Display at least 15 mineral specimens from KS ············· 1 record
4-H Geology H-446 - Mineralogy - Display at least 15 mineral specimens from KS Krista Haley Champion
4-H Goat-Dairy ············· 11 records
H-41 - Junior Dairy Goat - 0-6 months ············· 2 records
4-H Goat-Dairy H-41 - Junior Dairy Goat - 0-6 months Devon Gainer Reserve
4-H Goat-Dairy H-41 - Junior Dairy Goat - 0-6 months Cooper Gainer 2nd Blue
H-43 - Junior Dairy Goat - 13-18 months ············· 1 record
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 29 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Goat-Dairy ············· 11 records
H-43 - Junior Dairy Goat - 13-18 months ············· 1 record
4-H Goat-Dairy H-43 - Junior Dairy Goat - 13-18 months Krista Haley 1st Blue
H-44 - Junior Dairy Goat - over 18 months ············· 1 record
4-H Goat-Dairy H-44 - Junior Dairy Goat - over 18 months Madyson Smotherman Grand
H-45 - Senior Dairy Goat - 12-24 months in milk ············· 1 record
4-H Goat-Dairy H-45 - Senior Dairy Goat - 12-24 months in milk Madyson Smotherman 1st Blue
H-46 - Senior Dairy Goat - 2-3 years ············· 4 records
4-H Goat-Dairy H-46 - Senior Dairy Goat - 2-3 years Krista Haley Reserve
4-H Goat-Dairy H-46 - Senior Dairy Goat - 2-3 years Cooper Gainer 1st Red
4-H Goat-Dairy H-46 - Senior Dairy Goat - 2-3 years Devon Gainer 2nd Red
4-H Goat-Dairy H-46 - Senior Dairy Goat - 2-3 years Krista Haley Grand
H-52C - Dairy Goat Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Goat-Dairy H-52C - Dairy Goat Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Reserve
H-52D - Dairy Goat Showmanship - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Goat-Dairy H-52D - Dairy Goat Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Krista Haley Grand
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding ············· 85 records
H-502B - Rate of Gain ············· 15 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Skylar Richards Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Tanner Lee Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Jensen Hunt Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Ruby White Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Landon Richards Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Kenna Cooley Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Kenna Cooley Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Gemma Downey Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Franklin Gardner Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Devon Gainer Red
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 30 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding ············· 85 records
H-502B - Rate of Gain ············· 15 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Cooper Gainer Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Bentley Stewart Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Austin Gardner Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-502B - Rate of Gain Griffin Johnson Red
H-54 - Market Goats ············· 25 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Tanner Lee 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Gemma Downey 2nd Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Grace Young 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Grace Young 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Griffin Johnson 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Hagen Draper-Egea 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Jensen Hunt 2nd Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Kenna Cooley 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Franklin Gardner 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Ruby White 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Skylar Richards 2nd Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Landon Richards 3rd Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Adryan Foltz 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Devon Gainer 4th Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Tanner Lee 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Austin Gardner 4th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Bentley Stewart 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Catalina Cutshaw 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Cedar Caruso 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Clifford Sparks 3rd Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Cooper Gainer 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Devon Gainer 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Cooper Gainer 3rd Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Dawson Foltz 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-54 - Market Goats Cedar Caruso 3rd Blue
H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old ············· 8 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old Brenna Oshel 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old Hagen Draper-Egea 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old Griffin Johnson 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old Clifford Sparks 2nd Red
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 31 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding ············· 85 records
H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old ············· 8 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old Cedar Caruso 4th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old Adryan Foltz 5th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old Isabella Lange 4th Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-55 - Breeding Does - 1-6 months old Clara Lange 3rd Red
H-56 - Breeding Does - 6-12 months old ············· 4 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-56 - Breeding Does - 6-12 months old Madyson Smotherman 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-56 - Breeding Does - 6-12 months old Landon Richards 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-56 - Breeding Does - 6-12 months old Cedar Caruso 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-56 - Breeding Does - 6-12 months old Hagen Draper-Egea 1st Blue
H-57 - Breeding Does - 12-18 months old ············· 7 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-57 - Breeding Does - 12-18 months old Franklin Gardner 2nd Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-57 - Breeding Does - 12-18 months old Austin Gardner 3rd Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-57 - Breeding Does - 12-18 months old Brenna Oshel 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-57 - Breeding Does - 12-18 months old Catalina Cutshaw 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-57 - Breeding Does - 12-18 months old Clifford Sparks 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-57 - Breeding Does - 12-18 months old Cooper Gainer 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-57 - Breeding Does - 12-18 months old Devon Gainer 4th Red
H-58 - Breeding Does - 18 months and older ············· 4 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-58 - Breeding Does - 18 months and older Skylar Richards 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-58 - Breeding Does - 18 months and older Madyson Smotherman 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-58 - Breeding Does - 18 months and older Brenna Oshel 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-58 - Breeding Does - 18 months and older Gemma Downey 2nd Blue
H-59A - Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 ············· 3 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59A - Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Clara Lange 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59A - Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Dawson Foltz 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59A - Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Jensen Hunt 1st Blue
H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 ············· 7 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Franklin Gardner 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Ruby White 1st Red
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Isabella Lange 6th Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 32 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding ············· 85 records
H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 ············· 7 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Catalina Cutshaw 4th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Adryan Foltz 5th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Clifford Sparks 1st Blue
H-59C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 6 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Austin Gardner 6th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Cedar Caruso 2nd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Griffin Johnson 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Kenna Cooley 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Landon Richards 4th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman 5th Blue
H-59D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 ············· 6 records
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Grace Young 3rd Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Tanner Lee 5th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Hagen Draper-Egea 1st Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Gemma Downey 6th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Brenna Oshel 4th Blue
4-H Goat-Meat Market & Breeding H-59D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Skylar Richards 2nd Blue
4-H Home Environment ············· 8 records
H-261 - Exhibit an article made by 4-Her for the home ············· 7 records
4-H Home Environment H-261 - Exhibit an article made by 4-Her for the home Brenna Gillihan Blue
4-H Home Environment H-261 - Exhibit an article made by 4-Her for the home Brenna Gillihan Purple
4-H Home Environment H-261 - Exhibit an article made by 4-Her for the home Brooklyn Sherron Purple
4-H Home Environment H-261 - Exhibit an article made by 4-Her for the home Ellie Hart Purple
4-H Home Environment H-261 - Exhibit an article made by 4-Her for the home Maggie Hart Blue
4-H Home Environment H-261 - Exhibit an article made by 4-Her for the home Roy Bauer Grand
4-H Home Environment H-261 - Exhibit an article made by 4-Her for the home Taylor Sherron Blue
H-263 - Notebook ············· 1 record
4-H Home Environment H-263 - Notebook Sidney Wilson Reserve
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 33 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Home Environment ············· 8 records
H-263 - Notebook ············· 1 record
4-H Horse ············· 101 records
H-100A - Barrels - Beginner 7-8 ············· 5 records
4-H Horse H-100A - Barrels - Beginner 7-8 Maggie Hart Blue
4-H Horse H-100A - Barrels - Beginner 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Purple
4-H Horse H-100A - Barrels - Beginner 7-8 Colton Hudson NA
4-H Horse H-100A - Barrels - Beginner 7-8 Clara Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-100A - Barrels - Beginner 7-8 Ellie Hart Red
H-100B - Barrels - Junior 9-11 ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-100B - Barrels - Junior 9-11 Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Horse H-100B - Barrels - Junior 9-11 Isabella Lange Purple
4-H Horse H-100B - Barrels - Junior 9-11 Kylie Parke Purple
H-100C - Barrels - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-100C - Barrels - Intermediate 12-13 Shelby Hatcher Blue
4-H Horse H-100C - Barrels - Intermediate 12-13 Kena Leonard Blue
4-H Horse H-100C - Barrels - Intermediate 12-13 Nova Ptacek Purple
H-100D - Barrels - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-100D - Barrels - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Blue
4-H Horse H-100D - Barrels - Senior 14-18 Murraye Nolte Purple
H-81 - Halter – All breed Pony, 56” and under ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-81 - Halter – All breed Pony, 56” and under Eileen Benne Reserve
4-H Horse H-81 - Halter – All breed Pony, 56” and under Shelby Hatcher Champion
H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ ············· 11 records
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Isabella Lange Reserve
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Nova Ptacek
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Maggie Hart Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 34 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:53 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Horse ············· 101 records
H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ ············· 11 records
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Shaelynn Smail Red
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Kena Leonard Red
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Erika Hurt Champion
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Ellie Hart Red
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Colton Hudson Red
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Clara Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-83 - Halter – All breed Horse age 4+ Eileen Benne Blue
H-84A - Youth Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 ············· 4 records
4-H Horse H-84A - Youth Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Clara Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-84A - Youth Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Colton Hudson Champion
4-H Horse H-84A - Youth Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Ellie Hart Blue
4-H Horse H-84A - Youth Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Maggie Hart Blue
H-84B - Youth Showmanship - Junior 9-11 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-84B - Youth Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Isabella Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-84B - Youth Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Clifford Sparks Champion
H-84C - Youth Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-84C - Youth Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Shelby Hatcher Blue
4-H Horse H-84C - Youth Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Erika Hurt Champion
H-84D - Youth Showmanship - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Horse H-84D - Youth Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Champion
H-86 - Walk/Trot Pleasure (all ages) ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-86 - Walk/Trot Pleasure (all ages) Clara Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-86 - Walk/Trot Pleasure (all ages) Colton Hudson Blue
4-H Horse H-86 - Walk/Trot Pleasure (all ages) Ellie Hart Blue
H-87 - Walk/Trot Horsemanship/Equitation (all ages) ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-87 - Walk/Trot Horsemanship/Equitation (all ages) Clara Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-87 - Walk/Trot Horsemanship/Equitation (all ages) Colton Hudson Blue
4-H Horse H-87 - Walk/Trot Horsemanship/Equitation (all ages) Ellie Hart Red
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 35 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:54 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Horse ············· 101 records
H-87 - Walk/Trot Horsemanship/Equitation (all ages) ············· 3 records
H-88A - Horsemanship - Beginner 7-8 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-88A - Horsemanship - Beginner 7-8 Maggie Hart Red
4-H Horse H-88A - Horsemanship - Beginner 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Red
H-88B - Horsemanship - Junior 9-11 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-88B - Horsemanship - Junior 9-11 Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Horse H-88B - Horsemanship - Junior 9-11 Isabella Lange Blue
H-88C - Horsemanship - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-88C - Horsemanship - Intermediate 12-13 Erika Hurt Blue
4-H Horse H-88C - Horsemanship - Intermediate 12-13 Kena Leonard Red
4-H Horse H-88C - Horsemanship - Intermediate 12-13 Shelby Hatcher Blue
H-88D - Horsemanship - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Horse H-88D - Horsemanship - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Red
H-89 - Western Pleasure Pony 56” & under (all ages) ············· 1 record
4-H Horse H-89 - Western Pleasure Pony 56” & under (all ages) Shelby Hatcher Blue
H-91A - Western Pleasure - Beginner 7-8 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-91A - Western Pleasure - Beginner 7-8 Maggie Hart Blue
4-H Horse H-91A - Western Pleasure - Beginner 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Blue
H-91B - Western Pleasure - Junior 9-11 ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-91B - Western Pleasure - Junior 9-11 Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Horse H-91B - Western Pleasure - Junior 9-11 Isabella Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-91B - Western Pleasure - Junior 9-11 Kylie Parke Red
H-91C - Western Pleasure - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Horse H-91C - Western Pleasure - Intermediate 12-13 Erika Hurt Blue
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 36 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:54 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Horse ············· 101 records
H-91D - Western Pleasure - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-91D - Western Pleasure - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Red
4-H Horse H-91D - Western Pleasure - Senior 14-18 Murraye Nolte Blue
H-92 - Ranch Horse Pleasure (all ages) ············· 1 record
4-H Horse H-92 - Ranch Horse Pleasure (all ages) Kena Leonard Red
H-93 - Reining (all ages) ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-93 - Reining (all ages) Shaelynn Smail Blue
4-H Horse H-93 - Reining (all ages) Kena Leonard Blue
4-H Horse H-93 - Reining (all ages) Erika Hurt Blue
H-94 - Trail (all ages) ············· 9 records
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Murraye Nolte Blue
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Clara Lange Red
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Shaelynn Smail Red
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Maggie Hart Red
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Kena Leonard Red
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Isabella Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Ellie Hart Red
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Horse H-94 - Trail (all ages) Shelby Hatcher Blue
H-95 - Hunter Hack (all ages) ············· 1 record
4-H Horse H-95 - Hunter Hack (all ages) Abby Loveall
H-96C - English Equitation - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Horse H-96C - English Equitation - Intermediate 12-13 Erika Hurt Blue
H-97 - English Pleasure (all ages) ············· 1 record
4-H Horse H-97 - English Pleasure (all ages) Erika Hurt Red
H-98A - Poles - Beginner 7-8 ············· 5 records
4-H Horse H-98A - Poles - Beginner 7-8 Clara Lange Blue
4-H Horse H-98A - Poles - Beginner 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Purple
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 37 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:54 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Horse ············· 101 records
H-98A - Poles - Beginner 7-8 ············· 5 records
4-H Horse H-98A - Poles - Beginner 7-8 Maggie Hart Purple
4-H Horse H-98A - Poles - Beginner 7-8 Colton Hudson Red
4-H Horse H-98A - Poles - Beginner 7-8 Ellie Hart Blue
H-98B - Poles - Junior 9-11 ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-98B - Poles - Junior 9-11 Clifford Sparks Purple
4-H Horse H-98B - Poles - Junior 9-11 Isabella Lange Red
4-H Horse H-98B - Poles - Junior 9-11 Kylie Parke Blue
H-98C - Poles - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 4 records
4-H Horse H-98C - Poles - Intermediate 12-13 Erika Hurt Red
4-H Horse H-98C - Poles - Intermediate 12-13 Kena Leonard Red
4-H Horse H-98C - Poles - Intermediate 12-13 Nova Ptacek Purple
4-H Horse H-98C - Poles - Intermediate 12-13 Shelby Hatcher Blue
H-98D - Poles - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-98D - Poles - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Red
4-H Horse H-98D - Poles - Senior 14-18 Murraye Nolte Purple
H-99A - Flags - Beginner 7-8 ············· 5 records
4-H Horse H-99A - Flags - Beginner 7-8 Ellie Hart Blue
4-H Horse H-99A - Flags - Beginner 7-8 Maggie Hart Red
4-H Horse H-99A - Flags - Beginner 7-8 Clara Lange Purple
4-H Horse H-99A - Flags - Beginner 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Purple
4-H Horse H-99A - Flags - Beginner 7-8 Colton Hudson Red
H-99B - Flags - Junior 9-11 ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-99B - Flags - Junior 9-11 Clifford Sparks Purple
4-H Horse H-99B - Flags - Junior 9-11 Isabella Lange Purple
4-H Horse H-99B - Flags - Junior 9-11 Kylie Parke Blue
H-99C - Flags - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-99C - Flags - Intermediate 12-13 Kena Leonard Red
4-H Horse H-99C - Flags - Intermediate 12-13 Nova Ptacek Purple
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 38 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:54 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Horse ············· 101 records
H-99C - Flags - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Horse H-99C - Flags - Intermediate 12-13 Shelby Hatcher Blue
H-99D - Flags - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Horse H-99D - Flags - Senior 14-18 Eileen Benne Blue
4-H Horse H-99D - Flags - Senior 14-18 Murraye Nolte Purple
4-H Miscellaneous ············· 13 records
H-491 - Display ············· 5 records
4-H Miscellaneous H-491 - Display Roy Bauer Blue
4-H Miscellaneous H-491 - Display Roy Bauer Purple
4-H Miscellaneous H-491 - Display Brenna Gillihan Reserve
4-H Miscellaneous H-491 - Display Annabelle Shaw Blue
4-H Miscellaneous H-491 - Display Nicholas Nelson Grand
H-492 - Poster ············· 6 records
4-H Miscellaneous H-492 - Poster Grace Kinaman Purple
4-H Miscellaneous H-492 - Poster Alexia McCullison Purple
4-H Miscellaneous H-492 - Poster Megan Benne Blue
4-H Miscellaneous H-492 - Poster Gavin Shaw Red
4-H Miscellaneous H-492 - Poster Annabelle Shaw Red
4-H Miscellaneous H-492 - Poster Annabelle Shaw Blue
H-493 - Notebook ············· 1 record
4-H Miscellaneous H-493 - Notebook Annabelle Shaw Blue
H-498 - Shooting Sports Educational Display ············· 1 record
4-H Miscellaneous H-498 - Shooting Sports Educational Display Madeline Pertner Blue
4-H Pet Show ············· 20 records
H-122 - Cat ············· 3 records
2019 Miami County Fair 4-H/FFA Results Page 39 of 75
This software is registered to Miami County Fair 7/31/2019 8:56:54 AM
ShoWorks 2016 - www.fairsoftware.com
First Name Last Name Ribbon Special Placing
4-H Pet Show ············· 20 records
H-122 - Cat ············· 3 records
4-H Pet Show H-122 - Cat Dana Mattison Champion
4-H Pet Show H-122 - Cat Kylie Parke Blue
4-H Pet Show H-122 - Cat Taylor Parke Reserve
H-123 - Hand Pet ············· 7 records
4-H Pet Show H-123 - Hand Pet Cheyenne Christian Purple
4-H Pet Show H-123 - Hand Pet Saviah Cohen Blue
4-H Pet Show H-123 - Hand Pet Tanner Lee Champion
4-H Pet Show H-123 - Hand Pet Cheyenne Christian Blue
4-H Pet Show H-123 - Hand Pet Anne Baltzell Blue
4-H Pet Show H-123 - Hand Pet Jordan Christian Blue
4-H Pet Show H-123 - Hand Pet Jake Hardwick Blue
H-124 - Aquarium Pet ············· 3 records
4-H Pet Show H-124 - Aquarium Pet Cheyenne Christian Blue
4-H Pet Show H-124 - Aquarium Pet Jordan Christian Blue
4-H Pet Show H-124 - Aquarium Pet Leighann Cox Blue
H-126 - Reptiles ············· 3 records
4-H Pet Show H-126 - Reptiles Devon Gainer Blue
4-H Pet Show H-126 - Reptiles Jordan Christian Blue
4-H Pet Show H-126 - Reptiles Leighann Cox Blue
H-128 - Any other Pet ············· 4 records
4-H Pet Show H-128 - Any other Pet Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Pet Show H-128 - Any other Pet Wade Enman Reserve
4-H Pet Show H-128 - Any other Pet Madyson Smotherman Purple
4-H Pet Show H-128 - Any other Pet Roy Bauer Blue
4-H Photography ············· 189 records
H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member ············· 177 records
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Adryan Foltz Champion
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Abby Loveall Blue
4-H Photography ············· 189 records
H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member ············· 177 records
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Aiden (Sue) Barentine Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Alana Bollinger Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Aiden (Sue) Barentine Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Afton Stuteville Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Afton Stuteville Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Adryan Foltz Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Adryan Foltz Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Adeline Stuebner Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Adeline Stuebner Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Abigail Christensen Reserve
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Abigail Christensen Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Abigail Christensen Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Abby Loveall Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Alexia McCullison Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Abby Loveall Reserve
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kyra Uphoff Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Mason White Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kena Leonard Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kena Leonard Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kenna Cooley Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kenna Cooley Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kimball Uphoff Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kimball Uphoff Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Keegan Cooley Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kylie Parke Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Keegan Cooley Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kyra Uphoff Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Lacie Kallevig Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Lacie Kallevig Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Levi Minden Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Levi Minden Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Macayla Enman Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Madyson Smotherman Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Isabel Bond Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Krista Haley Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kale Kaiser Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Jai Jenkins Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Jersey Parke Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Jersey Parke Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Jersey Parke Red
4-H Photography ············· 189 records
H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member ············· 177 records
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Jillian Gayley Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Josie Dees Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Josie Dees Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kelsey Kwiatkowski Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kale Kaiser Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Max Bauer Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kali Hickman Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kali Hickman Champion
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Kali Hickman Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Karlie McMullin Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Karlie McMullin Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Katie Koch Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Katie Koch Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Katie Koch Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Justin Maddock Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Taylor Parke White
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Maggie Hart Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Shelby Minden Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Shelby Minden Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Sidney Wilson Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Sidney Wilson Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Sidney Wilson Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Spencer Mattison Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Shelby Hatcher Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Taylor Parke Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Shaelynn Smail Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Taylor Sherron Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Taylor Sherron Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Tripp Leonard Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Willa Moylan Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Willa Moylan Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Zoie Prothe Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Zoie Prothe Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Alana Bollinger Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Taylor Parke Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Roy Bauer Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Max Bauer Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Nicholas Nelson Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Nicholas Nelson Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Peyton Sherron Blue
4-H Photography ············· 189 records
H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member ············· 177 records
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Peyton Sherron Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Regan Williams Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Regan Williams Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Shelby Hatcher Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Roy Bauer Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Macayla Enman Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ruby White Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Rylan Grandon Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Rylan Grandon Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Rylee Pratt Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Rylee Pratt Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Selah Hadle Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Selah Hadle Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Selah Hadle White
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Riley Kallevig Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Camryn Grandon Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Bristol Barbour Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Bristol Barbour Reserve
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Bronwynn Williams Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brookley McDowell Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brooklyn Sherron Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brooklyn Sherron Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Chelbi Seely Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Bryn Grandon Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brianna Shippy Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Camryn Grandon Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Catalina Cutshaw Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Catalina Cutshaw Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Catalina Cutshaw White
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Chase Kallevig Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Chase Kallevig Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Chase Kallevig White
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Chelbi Seely Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Bryn Grandon Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ashlyn Pratt Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Alana Bollinger Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Alexia McCullison Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Anna Brizendine Blue
4-H Photography ············· 189 records
H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member ············· 177 records
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Isabel Bond Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Annabelle Shaw Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Annmarie Walton Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Annmarie Walton Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brianna Shippy Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ashley Ward Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brianna Shippy Champion
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ashlyn Pratt Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Atticus Sondy Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ava Hudson Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brenna Gillihan Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brenna Gillihan Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brenna Oshel Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Brenna Oshel Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Annabelle Shaw Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ashley Ward Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Grace Kinaman Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Erin Lemke Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Erin Lemke Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Flint Scherman Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Gannon Miller Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Gemma Downey Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Gemma Downey Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member George Christensen Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ellie Hart Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Grace Kinaman Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Gentry Ward Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Grady Barbour Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Grady Barbour Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Gunnar Miller Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Gunnar Miller Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Hagen Draper-Egea Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Hanna Knop Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Hanna Knop Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Chelbi Seely White
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ian Combs Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member George Christensen Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Cheyenne Seely Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ellie Hart Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Cheyenne Seely Red
4-H Photography ············· 189 records
H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member ············· 177 records
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Alyssa Sherron Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Christa Deines Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ciara Arnold Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Ciara Arnold Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Clifford Sparks Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Dana Mattison Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Dana Mattison Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Devon Gainer Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Devon Gainer Red
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Eliza Prothe White
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Elizabeth Kaechele Blue
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Elizabeth Kaechele Purple
4-H Photography H-282 - Color Photo taken by a 4-H member Cooper Gainer Blue
H-283 - Black & White Photo ············· 12 records
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Devon Gainer Blue
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Troy Leonard Red
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Troy Leonard Blue
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Ruby White White
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Roy Bauer Red
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Maggie Hart Champion
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Krista Haley Blue
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Jillian Gayley Blue
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Cooper Gainer Red
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Photography H-283 - Black & White Photo Kelsey Kwiatkowski Blue
4-H Pigeons & Doves ············· 5 records
H-145A - Old Cock ············· 2 records
4-H Pigeons & Doves H-145A - Old Cock Christa Deines Purple
4-H Pigeons & Doves H-145A - Old Cock Devon Gainer Grand
4-H Pigeons & Doves ············· 5 records
H-145C - Old Hen ············· 3 records
4-H Pigeons & Doves H-145C - Old Hen Christa Deines Purple
4-H Pigeons & Doves H-145C - Old Hen Christa Deines Reserve
4-H Pigeons & Doves H-145C - Old Hen Cooper Gainer Purple
4-H Poultry ············· 121 records
H-129 - Game birds (Quail or Pheasant) ············· 3 records
4-H Poultry H-129 - Game birds (Quail or Pheasant) Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Poultry H-129 - Game birds (Quail or Pheasant) Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Poultry H-129 - Game birds (Quail or Pheasant) Devon Gainer Blue
H-130 - Meat Pen, Pen of 3. Standard Breed or Strain Cross Birds of same sex. ············· 1 record
4-H Poultry H-130 - Meat Pen, Pen of 3. Standard Breed or Strain Cross Birds of same sex. Madyson Smotherman Blue
H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex ············· 28 records
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Maggie Hart Purple
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Jackson Bollinger Red
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Jordan Christian Grand
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Jordan Christian Purple
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Landon Alexander Red
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Leighann Cox Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Isabella Lange Red
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Logan Alexander Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Sage Bogdanowic Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Rylan Grandon Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Sage Bogdanowic Purple
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Sage Bogdanowic Reserve
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Leighann Cox Purple
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Alana Bollinger Red
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Sage Bogdanowic Red
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Isabella Lange Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Adeline Stuebner Purple
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Austin Gardner Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Bryn Grandon Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Bryn Grandon Purple
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Cheyenne Christian Blue
4-H Poultry ············· 121 records
H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex ············· 28 records
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Ellie Hart Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Franklin Gardner Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Franklin Gardner Red
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Gannon Miller Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Cheyenne Christian Purple
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Gracelynn Jones Blue
4-H Poultry H-131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Gannon Miller Red
H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex ············· 22 records
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Tanner Lee Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Jordan Hayden Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Jordan Hayden Red
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Landon Alexander Purple
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Leighann Cox Purple
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Taylor Sherron Red
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Ruby White Red
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Taylor Sherron Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Jordan Christian Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Ciara Arnold Purple
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Peyton Sherron Red
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Johnathan Stribling Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Jeremiah Folsom Purple
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Jeremiah Folsom Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Isabella Lange Red
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Isabella Lange Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Ciara Arnold Red
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Brooklyn Sherron Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Alyssa Sherron Red
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Alyssa Sherron Purple
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Abby Loveall Blue
4-H Poultry H-132 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One old bird of either sex Clara Lange Blue
H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex ············· 7 records
4-H Poultry H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Abby Loveall Blue
4-H Poultry H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Travis Peckman Red
4-H Poultry H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Travis Peckman Purple
4-H Poultry H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Thomas Stribling III Reserve
4-H Poultry H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Johnathan Stribling Blue
4-H Poultry ············· 121 records
H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex ············· 7 records
4-H Poultry H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Krista Haley Red
4-H Poultry H-133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Thomas Stribling III Red
H-134 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One old bird of either ············· 7 records
4-H Poultry H-134 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One old bird of either Alana Bollinger Blue
4-H Poultry H-134 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One old bird of either Alana Bollinger Red
4-H Poultry H-134 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One old bird of either Carter Schneider Blue
4-H Poultry H-134 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One old bird of either Carter Schneider Grand
4-H Poultry H-134 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One old bird of either Landon Alexander Red
4-H Poultry H-134 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One old bird of either Logan Alexander Blue
4-H Poultry H-134 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One old bird of either Logan Alexander Red
H-136 - Production Hens; Pen of 3: Standard Bred, crossbred or strain crossed pullets ············· 3 records
4-H Poultry H-136 - Production Hens; Pen of 3: Standard Bred, crossbred or strain crossed Krista Haley Grand
4-H Poultry H-136 - Production Hens; Pen of 3: Standard Bred, crossbred or strain crossed Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Poultry H-136 - Production Hens; Pen of 3: Standard Bred, crossbred or strain crossed Gracelynn Jones Reserve
H-137 - Dual purpose pullets; Pen of 3: Such as Rhode Island Reds, New Hampshire, Plymouth Rocks ············· 2 records
4-H Poultry H-137 - Dual purpose pullets; Pen of 3: Such as Rhode Island Reds, New Bryn Grandon Purple
4-H Poultry H-137 - Dual purpose pullets; Pen of 3: Such as Rhode Island Reds, New Rylan Grandon Purple
H-138 - Dual purpose hens; Pen of 3: Such as Rhode Island Reds, New Hampshire, Plymouth Rocks ············· 3 records
4-H Poultry H-138 - Dual purpose hens; Pen of 3: Such as Rhode Island Reds, New Brookley McDowell Grand
4-H Poultry H-138 - Dual purpose hens; Pen of 3: Such as Rhode Island Reds, New Brookley McDowell Reserve
4-H Poultry H-138 - Dual purpose hens; Pen of 3: Such as Rhode Island Reds, New Logan Alexander Purple
H-139 - Turkeys, All Breeds; One bird of either sex ············· 2 records
4-H Poultry H-139 - Turkeys, All Breeds; One bird of either sex Cheyenne Christian Reserve
4-H Poultry H-139 - Turkeys, All Breeds; One bird of either sex Jordan Christian Grand
H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex ············· 16 records
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Franklin Gardner Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Johnathan Stribling Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Travis Peckman Purple
4-H Poultry ············· 121 records
H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex ············· 16 records
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Thomas Stribling III Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Rylan Grandon Purple
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Peyton Sherron Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Krista Haley Purple
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Austin Gardner Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Brooklyn Sherron Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Leighann Cox Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Brookley McDowell Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Brenna Gillihan Purple
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Brenna Gillihan Grand
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Brenna Gillihan Blue
4-H Poultry H-141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Devon Gainer Blue
H-142 - Geese; all breeds, one bird of either sex ············· 2 records
4-H Poultry H-142 - Geese; all breeds, one bird of either sex Austin Gardner Reserve
4-H Poultry H-142 - Geese; all breeds, one bird of either sex Franklin Gardner Purple
H-144A - Poultry Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 ············· 5 records
4-H Poultry H-144A - Poultry Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Ellie Hart Blue
4-H Poultry H-144A - Poultry Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Maggie Hart Grand
4-H Poultry H-144A - Poultry Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Taylor Sherron Reserve
4-H Poultry H-144A - Poultry Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Travis Peckman Blue
4-H Poultry H-144A - Poultry Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Clara Lange Blue
H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 ············· 9 records
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Johnathan Stribling Blue
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Ruby White Blue
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Rylan Grandon Blue
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Landon Alexander Blue
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Jackson Bollinger Grand
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Isabella Lange Blue
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Gracelynn Jones Blue
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Brooklyn Sherron Reserve
4-H Poultry H-144B - Poultry Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Franklin Gardner Blue
4-H Poultry ············· 121 records
H-144C - Poultry Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 4 records
4-H Poultry H-144C - Poultry Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Adeline Stuebner Grand
4-H Poultry H-144C - Poultry Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Alana Bollinger Reserve
4-H Poultry H-144C - Poultry Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Austin Gardner Blue
4-H Poultry H-144C - Poultry Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Logan Alexander Purple
H-144D - Poultry Showmanship - Senior 14-18 ············· 7 records
4-H Poultry H-144D - Poultry Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Peyton Sherron Blue
4-H Poultry H-144D - Poultry Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Thomas Stribling III Purple
4-H Poultry H-144D - Poultry Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Tanner Lee Grand
4-H Poultry H-144D - Poultry Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Abby Loveall Blue
4-H Poultry H-144D - Poultry Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Alyssa Sherron Blue
4-H Poultry H-144D - Poultry Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Atticus Sondy Reserve
4-H Poultry H-144D - Poultry Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Bryn Grandon Blue
4-H Rabbits ············· 55 records
H-152-CD - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Champagne D'Argent ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-152-CD - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Champagne Brenna Oshel Blue Grand Champion-Best in
H-152-DT - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Dutch ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-152-DT - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Dutch Will Hardwick Purple Reserve Grand
H-152-ML - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop ············· 4 records
4-H Rabbits H-152-ML - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Rabbits H-152-ML - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop Madyson Smotherman White
4-H Rabbits H-152-ML - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop Nicholas Nelson Blue
4-H Rabbits H-152-ML - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop Nicholas Nelson Red
H-152-MR - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Rex ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-152-MR - Junior Doe (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Rex Christa Deines Purple Grand Champion-Best in
H-153-FL - Intermediate Doe (6-8 months) - French Lop ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-153-FL - Intermediate Doe (6-8 months) - French Lop Christa Deines Purple Best 6 Class-Champion
4-H Rabbits ············· 55 records
H-153-FL - Intermediate Doe (6-8 months) - French Lop ············· 1 record
H-154-ES - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - English Spot ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-154-ES - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - English Spot Peyton Sherron Blue Grand Champion-Best in
H-154-FW - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Florida White ············· 2 records
4-H Rabbits H-154-FW - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Florida White Alyssa Sherron Blue Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-154-FW - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Florida White Alyssa Sherron Red
H-154-HV - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Havana ············· 6 records
4-H Rabbits H-154-HV - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Havana Catherine Lemke Red
4-H Rabbits H-154-HV - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Havana Chase Kallevig Blue Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-154-HV - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Havana Erin Lemke Blue
4-H Rabbits H-154-HV - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Havana Ruby White Purple Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-154-HV - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Havana Taylor Parke Blue
4-H Rabbits H-154-HV - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Havana Catherine Lemke Purple Grand Champion-Best in
H-154-ML - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Mini Lop ············· 3 records
4-H Rabbits H-154-ML - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Mini Lop Camryn Grandon Blue Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-154-ML - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Mini Lop Josie Dees White
4-H Rabbits H-154-ML - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Mini Lop Kena Leonard Purple Grand Champion-Best in
H-154-PO - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Polish ············· 2 records
4-H Rabbits H-154-PO - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Polish Devon Gainer Blue Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-154-PO - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Polish Devon Gainer White
H-154-TH - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Thrianta ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-154-TH - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Thrianta Cooper Gainer Blue Grand Champion-Best in
H-154-TN - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Tan ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-154-TN - Senior Doe (6 months and over or 8 months and over) - Tan Brenna Oshel Blue Grand Champion-Best in
H-155-PL - Pre-Junior Buck (under 3 months of age) - Palomino ············· 2 records
4-H Rabbits H-155-PL - Pre-Junior Buck (under 3 months of age) - Palomino Joe Boehm Red
4-H Rabbits ············· 55 records
H-155-PL - Pre-Junior Buck (under 3 months of age) - Palomino ············· 2 records
4-H Rabbits H-155-PL - Pre-Junior Buck (under 3 months of age) - Palomino Jack Boehm Blue
H-156-ML - Junior Buck (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop ············· 3 records
4-H Rabbits H-156-ML - Junior Buck (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop Carter Schneider Blue
4-H Rabbits H-156-ML - Junior Buck (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop Christa Deines Purple Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-156-ML - Junior Buck (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Mini Lop Madyson Smotherman Red
H-156-TN - Junior Buck (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Tan ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-156-TN - Junior Buck (under 6 months of age or 3-6 months of age) - Tan Brenna Oshel Red
H-158-CD - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Champagne D'Argent ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-158-CD - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Champagne Brenna Oshel Blue Best 6 Class-Reserve
H-158-FW - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Florida White ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-158-FW - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Florida White Alyssa Sherron Blue Grand Champion-Best in
H-158-HL - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Holland Lop ············· 2 records
4-H Rabbits H-158-HL - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Holland Lop Brenna Gillihan Blue Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-158-HL - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Holland Lop Brenna Gillihan White
H-158-HV - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Havana ············· 2 records
4-H Rabbits H-158-HV - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Havana Catherine Lemke Blue Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-158-HV - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Havana Catherine Lemke White
H-158-MR - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Mini Rex ············· 3 records
4-H Rabbits H-158-MR - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Mini Rex Cadence Weichert White
4-H Rabbits H-158-MR - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Mini Rex Gage Burchett Purple Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-158-MR - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Mini Rex Peyton Sherron Blue Grand Champion-Best in
H-158-RH - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Rhinelander ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-158-RH - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Rhinelander Christa Deines Blue Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits ············· 55 records
H-158-TH - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Thrianta ············· 2 records
4-H Rabbits H-158-TH - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Thrianta Cooper Gainer Purple Grand Champion-Best in
4-H Rabbits H-158-TH - Senior Buck (6 months & over or 8 months & over) - Thrianta Cooper Gainer Red
H-161-D - Fur Class - Colored Rex Fur ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-161-D - Fur Class - Colored Rex Fur Gage Burchett Purple purple
H-162-A - Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 ············· 1 record
4-H Rabbits H-162-A - Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Will Hardwick Champion
H-162-B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 ············· 5 records
4-H Rabbits H-162-B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Carter Schneider Purple
4-H Rabbits H-162-B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Cooper Gainer Reserve
4-H Rabbits H-162-B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Gage Burchett Champion
4-H Rabbits H-162-B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Nicholas Nelson Purple
4-H Rabbits H-162-B - Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Ruby White Blue
H-162-C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 4 records
4-H Rabbits H-162-C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Kena Leonard Blue
4-H Rabbits H-162-C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Champion
4-H Rabbits H-162-C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Camryn Grandon Blue
4-H Rabbits H-162-C - Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Devon Gainer Reserve
H-162-D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 ············· 2 records
4-H Rabbits H-162-D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Alyssa Sherron Reserve
4-H Rabbits H-162-D - Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Christa Deines Champion
4-H Reading ············· 9 records
H-291 - Display ············· 3 records
4-H Reading H-291 - Display Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Reading H-291 - Display Piper Davenport Purple
4-H Reading H-291 - Display Zoie Prothe Blue
4-H Reading ············· 9 records
H-292 - Poster ············· 6 records
4-H Reading H-292 - Poster Regan Williams Reserve
4-H Reading H-292 - Poster Zoie Prothe Blue
4-H Reading H-292 - Poster Nicholas Nelson Blue
4-H Reading H-292 - Poster Megan Benne Blue
4-H Reading H-292 - Poster Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Reading H-292 - Poster Bronwynn Williams Grand
4-H Robotics ············· 3 records
H-393 - Robot made from a commerical (purchased) kit ············· 1 record
4-H Robotics H-393 - Robot made from a commerical (purchased) kit John Guetterman Blue
H-395 - Programmable robot made from a commercial (purchased) kit ············· 2 records
4-H Robotics H-395 - Programmable robot made from a commercial (purchased) kit Brigham Scherman Reserve
4-H Robotics H-395 - Programmable robot made from a commercial (purchased) kit Flint Scherman Blue
4-H Rocketry & Astronomy ············· 6 records
H-399 - Rocket made from kit ············· 6 records
4-H Rocketry & Astronomy H-399 - Rocket made from kit Brigham Scherman Blue
4-H Rocketry & Astronomy H-399 - Rocket made from kit Cole Burchett Red
4-H Rocketry & Astronomy H-399 - Rocket made from kit Flint Scherman Blue
4-H Rocketry & Astronomy H-399 - Rocket made from kit Grace Young Grand
4-H Rocketry & Astronomy H-399 - Rocket made from kit Jackson Bollinger Red
4-H Rocketry & Astronomy H-399 - Rocket made from kit Megan Benne Purple
4-H Sheep ············· 66 records
H-171A - Market Lamb - Dorset ············· 1 record
4-H Sheep H-171A - Market Lamb - Dorset Easton Hensley 1st Blue
H-171B - Market Lamb - Hampshire ············· 6 records
4-H Sheep ············· 66 records
H-171B - Market Lamb - Hampshire ············· 6 records
4-H Sheep H-171B - Market Lamb - Hampshire Hanna Knop 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171B - Market Lamb - Hampshire Kody Hendrickson Reserve
4-H Sheep H-171B - Market Lamb - Hampshire Aidan Cunningham 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171B - Market Lamb - Hampshire Griffin Johnson 3rd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171B - Market Lamb - Hampshire Logan Wilson 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171B - Market Lamb - Hampshire Hagen Draper-Egea Champion
H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored ············· 8 records
4-H Sheep H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored Kody Hendrickson 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored Skylar Richards 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored Krista Haley 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored Issac Bailey 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored Hanna Knop 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored Cedar Caruso 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored Catalina Cutshaw 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171F - Market Lamb - Natural Colored Littlejohn Reynolds 2nd Blue
H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross ············· 11 records
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Bentley Stewart 2nd Red
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Easton Hensley 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Landon Richards 3rd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Kody Hendrickson 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Hanna Knop 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Skylar Richards 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Devon Gainer 2nd Red
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Cooper Gainer 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Afton Stuteville 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Aidan Cunningham 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-171H - Market Lamb - Cross Devon Gainer 1st Blue
H-172 - Ewes after September of this 4-H year ············· 4 records
4-H Sheep H-172 - Ewes after September of this 4-H year Afton Stuteville Reserve
4-H Sheep H-172 - Ewes after September of this 4-H year Cedar Caruso Champion
4-H Sheep H-172 - Ewes after September of this 4-H year Landon Richards 3rd Blue
4-H Sheep H-172 - Ewes after September of this 4-H year Logan Wilson 1st Blue
4-H Sheep ············· 66 records
H-173 - Yearling Ewes ············· 8 records
4-H Sheep H-173 - Yearling Ewes Eli Roth 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-173 - Yearling Ewes Krista Haley 2nd Red
4-H Sheep H-173 - Yearling Ewes Krista Haley 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-173 - Yearling Ewes Alaina Roth Reserve
4-H Sheep H-173 - Yearling Ewes Alaina Roth Champion
4-H Sheep H-173 - Yearling Ewes Alaina Roth 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-173 - Yearling Ewes Eli Roth 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-173 - Yearling Ewes Krista Haley 3rd Red
H-175A - Sheep Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 ············· 3 records
4-H Sheep H-175A - Sheep Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Aidan Cunningham 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-175A - Sheep Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Alaina Roth 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-175A - Sheep Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Littlejohn Reynolds 3rd Blue
H-175B - Sheep Showmanship - Junior 9-11 ············· 5 records
4-H Sheep H-175B - Sheep Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Eli Roth 5th Blue
4-H Sheep H-175B - Sheep Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Afton Stuteville 4th Blue
4-H Sheep H-175B - Sheep Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart 3rd Blue
4-H Sheep H-175B - Sheep Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Catalina Cutshaw 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-175B - Sheep Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Easton Hensley 2nd Blue
H-175C - Sheep Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Sheep H-175C - Sheep Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Landon Richards 3rd Blue
4-H Sheep H-175C - Sheep Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Cedar Caruso 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-175C - Sheep Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Griffin Johnson 2nd Blue
H-175D - Sheep Showmanship - Senior 14-18 ············· 5 records
4-H Sheep H-175D - Sheep Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Hanna Knop 1st Blue
4-H Sheep H-175D - Sheep Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Kody Hendrickson 2nd Blue
4-H Sheep H-175D - Sheep Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Krista Haley 4th Blue
4-H Sheep H-175D - Sheep Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Logan Wilson 5th Blue
4-H Sheep H-175D - Sheep Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Skylar Richards 3rd Blue
H-502C - Rate of Gain ············· 12 records
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Issac Bailey Blue
4-H Sheep ············· 66 records
H-502C - Rate of Gain ············· 12 records
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Krista Haley Red
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Landon Richards Blue
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Skylar Richards Blue
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Kody Hendrickson Red
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Easton Hensley Red
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Easton Hensley Blue
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Devon Gainer Red
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Bentley Stewart Red
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Littlejohn Reynolds Blue
4-H Sheep H-502C - Rate of Gain Griffin Johnson Blue
4-H Shooting Sports ············· 31 records
H-451-A-B - Air Rifle - BB - Beginner 8-9 ············· 7 records
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-A-B - Air Rifle - BB - Beginner 8-9 Barrett Kemplay Red
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-A-B - Air Rifle - BB - Beginner 8-9 Maggie Hart Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-A-B - Air Rifle - BB - Beginner 8-9 Logan Shaddox Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-A-B - Air Rifle - BB - Beginner 8-9 Colton Hudson Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-A-B - Air Rifle - BB - Beginner 8-9 Cheyenne Christian Red
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-A-B - Air Rifle - BB - Beginner 8-9 Brigham Scherman Blue
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-A-B - Air Rifle - BB - Beginner 8-9 Brylen Sanders Blue
H-451-B-B - Air Rifle - BB - Junior 10-11 ············· 4 records
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-B-B - Air Rifle - BB - Junior 10-11 Niko Carter Red
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-B-B - Air Rifle - BB - Junior 10-11 Tristan Weller Blue
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-B-B - Air Rifle - BB - Junior 10-11 Franklin Gardner Blue
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-B-B - Air Rifle - BB - Junior 10-11 Max Bauer Purple
H-451-C-B - Air Rifle - BB - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 3 records
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-C-B - Air Rifle - BB - Intermediate 12-13 Austin Gardner Red
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-C-B - Air Rifle - BB - Intermediate 12-13 Jillian Gayley Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-451-C-B - Air Rifle - BB - Intermediate 12-13 Leighann Cox Blue
H-452A - Archery - Beginner 8-9 ············· 6 records
4-H Shooting Sports ············· 31 records
H-452A - Archery - Beginner 8-9 ············· 6 records
4-H Shooting Sports H-452A - Archery - Beginner 8-9 Colton Hudson Blue
4-H Shooting Sports H-452A - Archery - Beginner 8-9 Kylie Parke Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-452A - Archery - Beginner 8-9 Cheyenne Christian Blue
4-H Shooting Sports H-452A - Archery - Beginner 8-9 Brylen Sanders Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-452A - Archery - Beginner 8-9 Barrett Kemplay Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-452A - Archery - Beginner 8-9 Maggie Hart Blue
H-452B - Archery -Junior 10-11 ············· 1 record
4-H Shooting Sports H-452B - Archery -Junior 10-11 Leighann Cox Blue
H-454C-A - Shotgun - Trap - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Shooting Sports H-454C-A - Shotgun - Trap - Intermediate 12-13 Devon Gainer Blue
H-454-C-B - Shotgun - Skeet - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 1 record
4-H Shooting Sports H-454-C-B - Shotgun - Skeet - Intermediate 12-13 Devon Gainer Blue
H-454D-A - Shotgun - Trap - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Shooting Sports H-454D-A - Shotgun - Trap - Senior 14-18 Jeremiah Folsom Blue
H-454-D-B - Shotgun - Skeet - Senior 14-18 ············· 1 record
4-H Shooting Sports H-454-D-B - Shotgun - Skeet - Senior 14-18 Jeremiah Folsom Purple
H-455A - Compound Archery - Beginner 8-9 ············· 2 records
4-H Shooting Sports H-455A - Compound Archery - Beginner 8-9 Gannon Miller Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-455A - Compound Archery - Beginner 8-9 Piper Davenport Blue
H-455D - Compound Archery - Senior 14-18 ············· 3 records
4-H Shooting Sports H-455D - Compound Archery - Senior 14-18 Brigham Scherman Blue
4-H Shooting Sports H-455D - Compound Archery - Senior 14-18 Jeremiah Folsom Purple
4-H Shooting Sports H-455D - Compound Archery - Senior 14-18 Krista Haley Blue
H-458 - Educational Display ············· 1 record
4-H Shooting Sports H-458 - Educational Display Madeline Pertner Blue
4-H Shooting Sports ············· 31 records
H-458 - Educational Display ············· 1 record
4-H Swine ············· 124 records
H-181A - Market Swine - Duroc ············· 3 records
4-H Swine H-181A - Market Swine - Duroc Logan Wilson Champion
4-H Swine H-181A - Market Swine - Duroc Megan Foote Reserve
4-H Swine H-181A - Market Swine - Duroc Willa Moylan Blue
H-181B - Market Swine - Hampshire ············· 4 records
4-H Swine H-181B - Market Swine - Hampshire Aaron Maxwell Reserve
4-H Swine H-181B - Market Swine - Hampshire Brigham Scherman Red
4-H Swine H-181B - Market Swine - Hampshire Ellie Davis Red
4-H Swine H-181B - Market Swine - Hampshire Gabe Bueker Champion
H-181C - Market Swine - Yorkshire ············· 4 records
4-H Swine H-181C - Market Swine - Yorkshire Kody Hendrickson Champion
4-H Swine H-181C - Market Swine - Yorkshire Gentry Ward Blue
4-H Swine H-181C - Market Swine - Yorkshire Afton Stuteville Blue
4-H Swine H-181C - Market Swine - Yorkshire Bentley Stewart Reserve
H-181D - Market Swine - Cross ············· 27 records
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Madyson Smotherman Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Landon Alexander Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Landon Alexander White
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Laudan Wilson Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Laudan Wilson Champion
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Logan Alexander White
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Willa Moylan Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Megan Foote Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Michael Foote Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Rylan Grandon Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Kody Hendrickson Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Kali Hickman Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Logan Wilson Blue
4-H Swine ············· 124 records
H-181D - Market Swine - Cross ············· 27 records
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Bentley Stewart Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Ashley Ward Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Kendal Robinson Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Austin Sharp Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Brigham Scherman Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Brylen Sanders Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Bryn Grandon Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Cedar Caruso Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Flint Scherman Blue
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Griffin Johnson Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Kali Hickman Reserve
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Jensen Hunt Red
4-H Swine H-181D - Market Swine - Cross Camryn Grandon Blue
H-181E - Market Swine - AOB ············· 1 record
4-H Swine H-181E - Market Swine - AOB Logan Alexander Red
H-181F - Market Swine - Berkshire ············· 2 records
4-H Swine H-181F - Market Swine - Berkshire Bentley Stewart Reserve
4-H Swine H-181F - Market Swine - Berkshire McKenna Bueker Champion
H-181I - Market Swine - Poland China ············· 2 records
4-H Swine H-181I - Market Swine - Poland China Jae Bueker Reserve
4-H Swine H-181I - Market Swine - Poland China Ellie Davis Champion
H-181J - Market Swine - Spotted ············· 2 records
4-H Swine H-181J - Market Swine - Spotted Griffin Johnson Champion
4-H Swine H-181J - Market Swine - Spotted Kendal Robinson Reserve
H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts ············· 9 records
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Kali Hickman Champion
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Brylen Sanders Blue
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Kody Hendrickson Champion
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Griffin Johnson Champion
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Ashley Ward Champion
4-H Swine ············· 124 records
H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts ············· 9 records
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Aaron Maxwell Blue
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Afton Stuteville Champion
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Rylan Grandon Reserve
4-H Swine H-182 - Breeding Gilts - Registered January Gilts Austin Sharp Blue
H-183 - Breeding Gilts - Registered February Gilts ············· 3 records
4-H Swine H-183 - Breeding Gilts - Registered February Gilts Aaron Maxwell Champion
4-H Swine H-183 - Breeding Gilts - Registered February Gilts Afton Stuteville Reserve
4-H Swine H-183 - Breeding Gilts - Registered February Gilts Willa Moylan Champion
H-185 - Breeding Gilts - Crossbred Gilts ············· 7 records
4-H Swine H-185 - Breeding Gilts - Crossbred Gilts Cedar Caruso Reserve
4-H Swine H-185 - Breeding Gilts - Crossbred Gilts Willa Moylan Blue
4-H Swine H-185 - Breeding Gilts - Crossbred Gilts Michael Foote Blue
4-H Swine H-185 - Breeding Gilts - Crossbred Gilts Logan Wilson Blue
4-H Swine H-185 - Breeding Gilts - Crossbred Gilts Kody Hendrickson Blue
4-H Swine H-185 - Breeding Gilts - Crossbred Gilts Gentry Ward Champion
4-H Swine H-185 - Breeding Gilts - Crossbred Gilts Jace Hensley Blue
H-187A - Swine Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 ············· 5 records
4-H Swine H-187A - Swine Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Jae Bueker Blue
4-H Swine H-187A - Swine Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Brylen Sanders Blue
4-H Swine H-187A - Swine Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Jensen Hunt Reserve
4-H Swine H-187A - Swine Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Flint Scherman Blue
4-H Swine H-187A - Swine Showmanship - Beginner 7-8 Gentry Ward Champion
H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 ············· 8 records
4-H Swine H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Afton Stuteville Reserve
4-H Swine H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Bentley Stewart Champion
4-H Swine H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Brigham Scherman Blue
4-H Swine H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Kendal Robinson Blue
4-H Swine H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Landon Alexander Blue
4-H Swine H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Michael Foote Blue
4-H Swine H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Rylan Grandon Blue
4-H Swine H-187B - Swine Showmanship - Junior 9-11 Willa Moylan Blue
4-H Swine ············· 124 records
H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 ············· 10 records
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Laudan Wilson Reserve
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Ashley Ward Champion
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Red
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 McKenna Bueker Blue
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Logan Alexander Red
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Jace Hensley Blue
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Griffin Johnson Blue
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Camryn Grandon Blue
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Gabe Bueker Blue
4-H Swine H-187C - Swine Showmanship - Intermediate 12-13 Kali Hickman Blue
H-187D - Swine Showmanship - Senior 14-18 ············· 7 records
4-H Swine H-187D - Swine Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Ellie Davis Red
4-H Swine H-187D - Swine Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Megan Foote Blue
4-H Swine H-187D - Swine Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Kody Hendrickson Reserve
4-H Swine H-187D - Swine Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Bryn Grandon Red
4-H Swine H-187D - Swine Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Austin Sharp Blue
4-H Swine H-187D - Swine Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Aaron Maxwell Blue
4-H Swine H-187D - Swine Showmanship - Senior 14-18 Logan Wilson Champion
H-502D - Rate of Gain ············· 30 records
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Michael Foote Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Landon Alexander Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Kali Hickman Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Kali Hickman Grand Champion
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Kendal Robinson Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Kody Hendrickson White
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Landon Alexander Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Logan Alexander red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Madyson Smotherman Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain McKenna Bueker Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Rylan Grandon Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Kali Hickman Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Megan Foote Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Bentley Stewart Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Willa Moylan Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Austin Sharp Red
4-H Swine ············· 124 records
H-502D - Rate of Gain ············· 30 records
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Bentley Stewart Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Jensen Hunt Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Brigham Scherman Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Brigham Scherman Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Brylen Sanders Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Jae Bueker Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Camryn Grandon Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Ellie Davis Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Flint Scherman Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Gabe Bueker Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Griffin Johnson Blue
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Bryn Grandon Red
4-H Swine H-502D - Rate of Gain Aaron Maxwell Red
4-H Visual Arts ············· 180 records
H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 ············· 39 records
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Piper Davenport Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Logan DeSchepper Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Littlejohn Reynolds Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Lauren Bauer Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Kensington Reed Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Katie Koch Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Josephine Miller Red
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Saviah Cohen Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Katie Koch Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Saviah Cohen Red
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Shaelynn Smail Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Taylor Parke Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Taylor Parke Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Taylor Sherron Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Taylor Sherron Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Josephine Miller Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Will Hardwick Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Margaret York Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Will Hardwick Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Brayden Garcia Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Alaina Roth Blue
4-H Visual Arts ············· 180 records
H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 ············· 39 records
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Piper Davenport Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Jordan Christian Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Amelia Miller Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Brayden Garcia Reserve
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Cheyenne Christian Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Cheyenne Christian Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Cheyenne Seely Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Cheyenne Seely Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Cheyenne Seely Red
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Gentry Ward Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Emelyn Little Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Georgiana Pertner Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Emelyn Little Grand
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Emelyn Little Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Gentry Ward Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Jordan Christian Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Alaina Roth Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-270 - Beginner Visual Arts-age 7-8 Jae Bueker Purple
H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 ············· 66 records
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Leighann Cox Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Leighann Cox Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Madeline Pertner Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Madison Wood Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Lana Enman Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Madison Wood Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Madeline Pertner Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Lauren Bauer Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Lana Enman Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Kimball Uphoff Reserve
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Kylie Parke Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Kylie Parke Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Mason White Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Ruby White Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Kimball Uphoff Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Landon Alexander Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Nicholas Nelson Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Bristol Barbour Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 John Guetterman Blue
4-H Visual Arts ············· 180 records
H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 ············· 66 records
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Willa Moylan Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Troy Leonard Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Spencer Mattison Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Spencer Mattison Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Raegan Novacek Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Regan Williams Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Mason White Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Nicholas Nelson Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Morgan Novacek Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Morgan Novacek Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Max Bauer Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Max Bauer Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Willa Moylan Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Rylan Grandon Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Anna Brizendine Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Bristol Barbour Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Brielle Garcia Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Brielle Garcia Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Brielle Garcia Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Bentley Stewart Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Brooklyn Sherron Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Gavin Shaw Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Avarie Hightower Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Brookley McDowell Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Andrea Gaus Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Andrea Gaus Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Aiden (Sue) Barentine Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Adryan Foltz Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Adryan Foltz Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Bentley Stewart Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Eliza Prothe Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Anna Brizendine Champion
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Brooklyn Sherron Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Emma Scherman Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Eliza Prothe Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Cooper Gainer Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Cooper Gainer Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Clifford Sparks Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Carter Schneider Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Emma Scherman Blue
4-H Visual Arts ············· 180 records
H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 ············· 66 records
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Brooklyn Sherron Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Clifford Sparks Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Catalina Cutshaw Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Catalina Cutshaw Red
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Cavan O'Brien Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Chelbi Seely Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-271 - Junior Visual Arts-age 9-11 Chelbi Seely Red
H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 ············· 35 records
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Red
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Kena Leonard Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Kena Leonard Reserve
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Levi Minden Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Levi Minden Red
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Logan Alexander Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Logan Alexander Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Madyson Smotherman Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Kena Leonard Red
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 McKenna Bueker Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Megan Benne Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Megan Benne Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Megan Benne Red
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Roy Bauer Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Shelby Hatcher Red
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Zoie Prothe Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Alana Bollinger Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Zoie Prothe Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Annabelle Shaw Red
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Amber McDonald Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Alana Bollinger Champion
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Annabelle Shaw Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Kali Hickman Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Ashley Ward Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Ashlyn Pratt Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Ashlyn Pratt Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Emma Haley Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Camryn Grandon Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Dana Mattison Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Dana Mattison Red
4-H Visual Arts ············· 180 records
H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 ············· 35 records
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Devon Gainer Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Devon Gainer Red
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Emma Chambers Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Bronwynn Williams Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-272 - Intermediate Visual Arts-age 12-13 Amber McDonald Red
H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ ············· 40 records
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Krista Haley Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Katie Sinclair Red
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Katie Sinclair Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Josie Dees Red
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Jersey Parke Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Ian Combs Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Hanna Knop Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Krista Haley Red
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Ian Combs Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Kyra Uphoff Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Kyra Uphoff Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Macayla Enman Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Nick Wright Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Sage Bogdanowic Champion
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Shelby Minden Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Hagen Draper-Egea Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Sidney Wilson Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Peyton Sherron Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Sidney Wilson Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Brenna Gillihan Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Sage Bogdanowic Purple
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Grady Barbour Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Alyssa Sherron Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Alyssa Sherron Red
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Brianna Shippy Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Abby Loveall Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Brianna Shippy Red
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Britt Miller Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Britt Miller Red
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Christa Deines Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Ciara Arnold Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Ciara Arnold Red
4-H Visual Arts ············· 180 records
H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ ············· 40 records
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Courntey Lee Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Davis Guetterman Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Elizabeth Kaechele Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Grace Kinaman Red
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Elizabeth Kaechele Reserve
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Grace Kinaman Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Emi Zeller Blue
4-H Visual Arts H-273 - Senior Visual Arts-age 14+ Christa Deines Purple
4-H Woodworking ············· 26 records
H-411 - Woodwork articles for farm or shop use ············· 1 record
4-H Woodworking H-411 - Woodwork articles for farm or shop use Nicholas Nelson Red
H-412 - Lawn Furniture ············· 8 records
4-H Woodworking H-412 - Lawn Furniture Flint Scherman Purple
4-H Woodworking H-412 - Lawn Furniture Tripp Leonard Blue
4-H Woodworking H-412 - Lawn Furniture Preston Walton Blue
4-H Woodworking H-412 - Lawn Furniture Nicholas Nelson Blue
4-H Woodworking H-412 - Lawn Furniture Kylie Parke Blue
4-H Woodworking H-412 - Lawn Furniture James Haley Purple
4-H Woodworking H-412 - Lawn Furniture Carter Schneider Blue
4-H Woodworking H-412 - Lawn Furniture Kimball Uphoff Reserve
H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes ············· 13 records
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Wyatt Guetterman Purple
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Will Hardwick Purple
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Wade Enman Grand
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Troy Leonard Blue
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Max Bauer Blue
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Shaelynn Smail Red
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Gunnar Miller Blue
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Ian Combs Blue
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Gannon Miller Blue
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Brigham Scherman Purple
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Brenna Gillihan Red
4-H Woodworking ············· 26 records
H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes ············· 13 records
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Kena Leonard Blue
4-H Woodworking H-413 - Household woodwork article not included in above classes Ian Combs Purple
H-414 - Miscellaneous ············· 2 records
4-H Woodworking H-414 - Miscellaneous Jai Jenkins Blue
4-H Woodworking H-414 - Miscellaneous Shaelynn Smail Blue
H-415 - Pieces of repaired & refinished furniture ············· 2 records
4-H Woodworking H-415 - Pieces of repaired & refinished furniture Hagen Draper-Egea Blue
4-H Woodworking H-415 - Pieces of repaired & refinished furniture Max Bauer Blue
Cloverbud Show & Share ············· 5 records
H-580 - Craft Item ············· 3 records
Cloverbud Show & Share H-580 - Craft Item Jackson Lester Participation
Cloverbud Show & Share H-580 - Craft Item Wyatt Nelson Participation
Cloverbud Show & Share H-580 - Craft Item Braelynn Reed Participation
H-584 - Other Cloverbud Activity ············· 2 records
Cloverbud Show & Share H-584 - Other Cloverbud Activity Ava Taylor Participation
Cloverbud Show & Share H-584 - Other Cloverbud Activity Ellee Crawford Participation
Crops Identification Contest ············· 22 records
H-531A - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 7-9 ············· 5 records
Crops Identification Contest H-531A - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Brayden Garcia
Crops Identification Contest H-531A - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Tripp Leonard
Crops Identification Contest H-531A - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Lauren Bauer
Crops Identification Contest H-531A - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Brielle Garcia
Crops Identification Contest H-531A - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Flint Scherman
H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 ············· 8 records
Crops Identification Contest ············· 22 records
H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 ············· 8 records
Crops Identification Contest H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Annabelle Shaw
Crops Identification Contest H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Avarie Hightower
Crops Identification Contest H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Brigham Scherman
Crops Identification Contest H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Carter Schneider
Crops Identification Contest H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Gavin Shaw
Crops Identification Contest H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Max Bauer
Crops Identification Contest H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Megan Benne
Crops Identification Contest H-531B - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Roy Bauer
H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older ············· 9 records
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Emily Wright
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Michaela Hunter
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Josie Dees
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Grace Kinaman
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Ben Wright
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Anne Baltzell
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Alexia McCullison
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Elizabeth Kaechele
Crops Identification Contest H-531C - Horticulture Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Nick Wright
Entomology Judging Contest ············· 21 records
H-521A - Entomology Judging - ages 7-9 ············· 5 records
Entomology Judging Contest H-521A - Entomology Judging - ages 7-9 Brayden Garcia
Entomology Judging Contest H-521A - Entomology Judging - ages 7-9 Brielle Garcia
Entomology Judging Contest H-521A - Entomology Judging - ages 7-9 Landon Alexander
Entomology Judging Contest H-521A - Entomology Judging - ages 7-9 Lauren Bauer
Entomology Judging Contest H-521A - Entomology Judging - ages 7-9 Taylor Sherron
H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 ············· 10 records
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Cate Minden
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Madison Wood
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Logan Alexander
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Leighann Cox
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Gavin Shaw
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Carter Schneider
Entomology Judging Contest ············· 21 records
H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 ············· 10 records
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Annabelle Shaw
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Alana Bollinger
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Adeline Stuebner
Entomology Judging Contest H-521B - Entomology Judging - ages 10-13 Jackson Bollinger
H-521C - Entomology Judging - ages 14 and older ············· 6 records
Entomology Judging Contest H-521C - Entomology Judging - ages 14 and older Alyssa Sherron
Entomology Judging Contest H-521C - Entomology Judging - ages 14 and older Anne Baltzell
Entomology Judging Contest H-521C - Entomology Judging - ages 14 and older Ciara Arnold
Entomology Judging Contest H-521C - Entomology Judging - ages 14 and older Eileen Benne
Entomology Judging Contest H-521C - Entomology Judging - ages 14 and older Elizabeth Kaechele
Entomology Judging Contest H-521C - Entomology Judging - ages 14 and older Josie Dees
Family & Consumer Science Skillathon ············· 26 records
H-511A - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 7-9 ············· 7 records
Family & Consumer Science H-511A - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Brielle Garcia
Family & Consumer Science H-511A - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Will Hardwick
Family & Consumer Science H-511A - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Shaelynn Smail
Family & Consumer Science H-511A - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Lauren Bauer
Family & Consumer Science H-511A - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Brayden Garcia
Family & Consumer Science H-511A - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Landon Alexander
Family & Consumer Science H-511A - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Jake Hardwick
H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 ············· 13 records
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Max Bauer
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Troy Leonard
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Megan Benne
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Logan Alexander
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Jackson Bollinger
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Gavin Shaw
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Avarie Hightower
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Annabelle Shaw
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Anna Brizendine
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Alana Bollinger
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Adeline Stuebner
Family & Consumer Science Skillathon ············· 26 records
H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 ············· 13 records
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Brynley Bauer
Family & Consumer Science H-511B - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Roy Bauer
H-511C - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 14 and older ············· 6 records
Family & Consumer Science H-511C - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Ben Wright
Family & Consumer Science H-511C - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Nick Wright
Family & Consumer Science H-511C - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Macayla Enman
Family & Consumer Science H-511C - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Grace Young
Family & Consumer Science H-511C - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Eileen Benne
Family & Consumer Science H-511C - Consumer Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Emily Wright
Open Class Beef Cattle ············· 10 records
61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 ············· 8 records
Open Class Beef Cattle 61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 Clifford Sparks Red
Open Class Beef Cattle 61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 Tyson Smail Participation
Open Class Beef Cattle 61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 Miles Ford Blue
Open Class Beef Cattle 61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 Wyatt Nelson Participation
Open Class Beef Cattle 61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 Briar Scherman Participation
Open Class Beef Cattle 61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 Braelynn Reed White
Open Class Beef Cattle 61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 Maddie Hudson Participation
Open Class Beef Cattle 61 - Bucket Calf - Youth ages 5-12 Jackson Lester Participation
73 - Junior Yearling Bull, Jan. 1 2017 to April 30, 2017 ············· 1 record
Open Class Beef Cattle 73 - Junior Yearling Bull, Jan. 1 2017 to April 30, 2017 Hightower Cattle Co.
79 - Market Steers ············· 1 record
Open Class Beef Cattle 79 - Market Steers Michael Silvers
Open Class Dairy Goat ············· 4 records
Unspecified Class and Class Description ············· 1 record
Open Class Dairy Goat Logan Alexander
Open Class Dairy Goat ············· 4 records
Unspecified Class and Class Description ············· 1 record
100 - Senior Dairy Goat - 2-3 years ············· 1 record
Open Class Dairy Goat 100 - Senior Dairy Goat - 2-3 years Michaela Hunter Grand
98 - Junior Dairy Goat - 12-24 months not in milk ············· 2 records
Open Class Dairy Goat 98 - Junior Dairy Goat - 12-24 months not in milk Ellee Crawford Grand
Open Class Dairy Goat 98 - Junior Dairy Goat - 12-24 months not in milk Keith Crawford Red Reserve Champion
Open Class Educational Booth ············· 3 records
251 - Open Class Booth ············· 3 records
Open Class Educational Booth 251 - Open Class Booth Cub Scouts White
Open Class Educational Booth 251 - Open Class Booth Panther Red
Open Class Educational Booth 251 - Open Class Booth Paola Dog Blue
Open Class Poultry ············· 9 records
131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex ············· 1 record
Open Class Poultry 131 - Standard Breeds; Large Fowl: One young bird of either sex Callie Hart
133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex ············· 3 records
Open Class Poultry 133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Cooper Gainer
Open Class Poultry 133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Devon Gainer
Open Class Poultry 133 - Standard Breeds; Bantams: One young bird of either sex Madyson Smotherman
141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex ············· 2 records
Open Class Poultry 141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Devon Gainer
Open Class Poultry 141 - Ducks; all breeds, one bird of either sex Emersyn Chapman
144 - Ugly Chicken Class ············· 3 records
Open Class Poultry 144 - Ugly Chicken Class Cooper Gainer
Open Class Poultry ············· 9 records
144 - Ugly Chicken Class ············· 3 records
Open Class Poultry 144 - Ugly Chicken Class Devon Gainer
Open Class Poultry 144 - Ugly Chicken Class Madyson Smotherman
Open Class Rabbits ············· 3 records
152-ML - Junior Doe (under 6 months) - Mini Lop ············· 1 record
Open Class Rabbits 152-ML - Junior Doe (under 6 months) - Mini Lop Ellie Hart
154-MS - Senior Doe (6 months or over) - Mini Satin ············· 1 record
Open Class Rabbits 154-MS - Senior Doe (6 months or over) - Mini Satin Emmaline Valent
158-MS - Senior Buck - 6 months of age or older - Mini Satin ············· 1 record
Open Class Rabbits 158-MS - Senior Buck - 6 months of age or older - Mini Satin Emmaline Valent
Photography Judging Contest ············· 27 records
H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 ············· 9 records
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Lauren Bauer
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Taylor Sherron
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Brielle Garcia
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Shaelynn Smail
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Will Hardwick
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Brookley McDowell
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Brayden Garcia
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Cheyenne Christian
Photography Judging Contest H-551A - Photography Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Jordan Christian
H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 ············· 14 records
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Cate Minden
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Roy Bauer
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Max Bauer
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Madison Wood
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Kimball Uphoff
Photography Judging Contest ············· 27 records
H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 ············· 14 records
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Gavin Shaw
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Brynley Bauer
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Avarie Hightower
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Annabelle Shaw
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Anna Brizendine
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Alyssa Sherron
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Alana Bollinger
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Adeline Stuebner
Photography Judging Contest H-551B - Photography Judging Contest - ages 10-13 Jackson Bollinger
H-551C - Photography Judging Contest - ages 14 and older ············· 4 records
Photography Judging Contest H-551C - Photography Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Ciara Arnold
Photography Judging Contest H-551C - Photography Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Elizabeth Kaechele
Photography Judging Contest H-551C - Photography Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Macayla Enman
Photography Judging Contest H-551C - Photography Judging Contest - ages 14 and older Peyton Sherron
Rabbit Judging Contest ············· 3 records
H-561A - Rabbit Judging Contest - ages 7-9 ············· 3 records
Rabbit Judging Contest H-561A - Rabbit Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Will Hardwick
Rabbit Judging Contest H-561A - Rabbit Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Gage Burchett
Rabbit Judging Contest H-561A - Rabbit Judging Contest - ages 7-9 Ruby White Blue
