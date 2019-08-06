Miami County residents have nearby access to four golf courses. Two are private and two are open to the public.
OSAWATOMIE GOLF COURSE
The Osawatomie Municipal Golf Course is open to the public year-round, depending on how mild or harsh the winter is. From March to October, the course’s hours are 7 a.m. until dark weekends and 7:30 a.m. until dark weekdays, weather permitting. The course is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November through February.
The 18-hole public course in rural Osawatomie features three par-5 holes on the men’s course and five par-5 holes on the women’s course. The par-5 holes range from 387 to 525 yards.
The par-71 course challenges golfers with its sloping greens. It has been the site of several area high school golf tournaments and also has been used for benefit golf tournaments.
The golf course offers a driving range, snack bar, pro shop and golf-cart rentals. Cart rental costs $11 per person for nine holes and $16 for 18 holes.
New zoysia fairway grass, a new irrigation system and new tee boxes have been installed.
Annual memberships are offered for singles and couples and range from $660 to $1,980, with cart privileges. A valid driver’s license is needed to operate the carts.
The cost of playing 18 holes, including a cart, is $33 or $36, depending on the day of the week. Senior rate is $27 or $29 including a cart.
For those who want a quick nine-hole game, the cost is $22 or $25 including cart.
Go without the cart and the nine-hole fee is $11 or $14, with 18 holes costing $17 or $20.
The twilight rate (after 4 p.m.) is $25 weekdays and $28 weekends, including a cart.
For more information about memberships, other nonmember rates and the course, call Grant Kater, manager, at 913-755-4769.
PAOLA COUNTRY CLUB
From morning until night, as long as the weather cooperates, members of the Paola Country Club can golf seven days a week, except Monday mornings.
The private club is located on Old Kansas City Road north of Paola. The club offers two forms of membership, one for full use and the other for social use. The regular membership entitles members to use the golf course, dining facility and private pool. The social membership allows use of the dining facility and pool.
The cost for a social membership is $62 per month with a $25 food minimum. There also is a business social membership for $55 per month with a $100 food minimum.
Regular memberships start at $80 per month.
The women’s course has two par-5 holes, and the men’s course has one. The par-5 holes range from 405 to 489 yards.
The club offers golf cart rentals and is a favorite site for area benefit golf tournaments. The course is a nine-hole, par-36 design with plenty of sand traps and water to keep golfers on their toes.
A full-service dining room and a driving range highlight the Paola Country Club. The dining room is open Tuesday through Friday.
Anyone interested in more information about the Paola Country Club should call general manager Travis Hardwick at 913-294-2910, e-mail golf@paolacountryclub.com or go online to www.paolacountryclub.com.
METCALF RIDGE GOLF CLUB
The Metcalf Ridge Golf Club near Louisburg is a private 18-hole golf course with some of the most challenging holes in the county.
The club, formerly called Club of the Country, is located on 215 acres of rolling hills on 295th Street southeast of Louisburg.
The course is dotted with water hazards, which add to the excitement of the game. Numerous lakes, ponds and streams are located throughout the course.
The course features Bermuda-grass transition fairways and zoysia tee boxes. It is open from 7:30 a.m. until dark on weekends and 8 a.m. until dark Tuesdays through Fridays during the summer, with restricted hours the rest of the year. The course operates Tuesday through Sunday year-round.
The course also has a driving range.
Other amenities include a driving range, pro shop and bar and grill.
For more information about the golf course, membership options and membership specials, call 913-837-5476, email info@metcalfridge.com, or visit www.metcalfridge.com.
SYCAMORE RIDGE GOLF COURSE
Sycamore Ridge opened in August 2000 northwest of Spring Hill and has been regarded as one of the best public courses in the Kansas City area, according to the Kansas City Business Journal, and Zagat has added the course to its list of the finest in the United States.
The name — Sycamore Ridge — was inspired by a large sycamore tree near the 11th hole.
The $9 million complex features a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse and a par-72, 18-hole course spread over a maximum length of 7,055 yards, with five par-5 holes. The terrain offers a lake view, a prairie setting and a wooded area with mature trees.
The course is open from dawn to dusk on weekends and on weekdays. Year-round play is available, as long as there isn’t any snow on the course.
The course dress code requires collared shirts and golf shoes. T-shirts, muscle shirts and cutoff shorts are not allowed.
Membership rates are from $400 to $2,500 per year, covering golfers who plan limited play to those wanting unlimited golf, golf cart and discounts per guests.
Daily fees vary from $29 to $60 depending on several factors, including the day of the week and the time of day. Discounts are always available and the fees include golf-cart rental. Patrons can book tee-times on the course’s website at www.sycamoreridgegolf.com in advance or reserve by phone.
The course also has a driving range, pro shop and a practice putting green.
For more information, call 913-592-5292. The course is located at 21731 Clubhouse Drive, Spring Hill, KS 66083.
