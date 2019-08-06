OSAWATOMIE STATE HOSPITAL
P.O. Box 500
500 State Hospital Drive
Osawatomie, KS 66064
913-755-7000
Interim Superintendent: Wes Cole
Osawatomie State Hospital provides inpatient services to adults diagnosed with psychiatric disorders regardless of ability to pay or legal status. The hospital serves individuals from 46 counties in Kansas in collaboration with 12 community mental health centers.
In addition, patients are admitted for substance abuse detoxification. The hospital provides services for adult patients ages 18 years and older. An interdisciplinary team uses individual, group, and family therapies; activity and work therapies; and adult education to treat the facility’s clients. Limited medical care is available for clients who require them while in the hospital.
The primary program of the facility is the Psychiatric Services Program. In all psychiatric services, a comprehensive evaluation and an individual treatment plan are completed for each patient. The plan may include group and individual therapy, medication, music, recreation, art and other activity therapies.
MIAMI COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
1201 Lakemary Drive
Paola, KS 66071
913-294-2431
Director: Rita McKoon
The Miami County Health Department offers a variety of nursing, laboratory and social services to county residents, much of which is funded by state or federal money.
Located at the corner of Hospital and Lakemary drives in Paola, the 5,700-square-foot clinic was built in 1996 and includes seven examination rooms, administrative offices, nurses’ stations and a conference room. Weekday hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. except Wednesdays, when the clinic stays open until 5:30 p.m.
Regular services include women’s health care, immunizations, day-care licensing, Kan-Be-Healthy physicals and a Healthy Start program for expectant and new mothers. The health department also is home to a Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clinic, which offers services by appointment Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Many of these services are offered only on specific days.
Monday: No services.
Tuesday: The clinic is open for walk-in services that include blood pressure, hemoglobin and blood sugar testing; urinalysis; injections with a physician’s orders; general counseling; immunizations by appointment and tuberculin skin tests.
Wednesday: Walk-ins for women’s health care 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: All walk-in services except tuberculin skin testing and family planning are available during normal office hours.
Friday: Women’s health care services are available during normal office hours by appointment.
MIAMI COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
2100 Baptiste Drive
Paola, KS 66071
913-294-2327
Vice president of Operations: Paul Luce
Miami County Medical Center operates under Olathe Health System Inc., the parent company of Olathe Medical Center.
In 2014, MCMC was designated as a Level IV Trauma Center by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It has received national recognition for heart care.
MCMC has a 39-bed license and offers a 24-hour emergency care center staffed by certified emergency professionals. The hospital also specializes in providing care in sub-specialties, including general surgery, orthopedics, cardiology, podiatry and family medicine.
An outpatient clinic features a variety of services including cardiology, urology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery and podiatry.
The hospital also offers specialized medical care for children. MCMC has a special patient room in the Emergency Care Center that is dedicated to its pediatric patients. Renovations to two inpatient rooms also provide special amenities to its pediatric patients. The rooms are equipped with flat screen televisions, gaming systems and fun décor to help make young patients feel more comfortable while staying in the hospital.
Olathe Health Family Medicine-Paola clinic open earlier this year at 1308 Kansas Drive, next door to the Miami County Medical Center’s new Rehabilittion Services clinic, 1312 Kansas Drive, which opened in 2017.
The staff provides continuing, comprehensive healthcare for infants, children and adults, including obstetrical care.
Olathe Health Family Medicine-Paola is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
The clinic is open for walk-ins 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
The pain-management clinic offers services on Wednesdays in Paola. The clinic monitors patients’ pain-relieving medications and rehabilitation, performs epidural steroid injections and offers surgical operations to relieve severe pain.
In addition to the hospital, rehabilitation therapy also is available at the Louisburg Family Care building and at the Osawatomie Rehabilitation Clinic. Paola offers speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy, while Osawatomie and Louisburg offer physical therapy.
Standard hospital services include 24-hour emergency care, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiopulmonary treatment, a variety of surgical services and social services. All patients are cared for in private rooms from pre-operative preparation to recovery.
The hospital’s surgical service offerings include general surgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, ophthalmologic surgery, podiatric surgery, gallbladder and cataract surgeries, hernia repairs, sinus endoscopies, colonoscopies, laser surgical procedures and breast biopsies.
ELIZABETH LAYTON CENTER
Outpatient Clinical Services
Family Based Services
25955 W. 327th St.
Paola, KS 66071
913-557-9096
800-241-1266 for 24-hour emergency services
Executive Director: Leslie Bjork
Community Support Services
102 W. Baptiste Drive
Paola, KS 66071
913-557-9096
The Elizabeth Layton Center is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the mental health needs of Miami and Franklin county residents.
The center, which has operated in Franklin County since 1958, merged with Sunflower Centers of Kansas in fall 2006. Sunflower Centers of Kansas formerly was known as Miami County Mental Health Center.
Two departments at the Layton Center moved into a new building at 25955 W. 327th St. in November 2012.
The outpatient clinical services department offers initial assessments and general outpatient services. It is the starting point for most individuals seeking assistance.
The family-based services department specializes in services for children, adolescents and their families with the intent of preserving the family unit.
The 327th Street location is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Another Paola office, on North East Street, specializes in services for adults who suffer from severe and persistent mental illnesses.
The Community Support Services Department is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The center has offices with similar functions in Franklin County.
The center employs more than 100 people, including psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, social workers, doctors, nurse practitioners, case managers and other professionals.
Leslie Bjork is the center’s executive director. She reports to a board of Franklin and Miami county citizen directors who, along with a team of managers and administrators, make decisions about the center.
The center offers services concerning mental disorders, biochemical disorders, family or relationship problems, substance abuse, suicide, parenting, divorce and a variety of other issues.
Most insurance policies cover the services offered by the center. For those without insurance, a sliding fee based on family income is available. No one is refused services because of inability to pay.
HEALTH PARTNERSHIP CLINIC
1604 Industrial Park Drive
Paola, KS 66071
913-648-2266
The Health Partnership Clinic offers primary care for the entire family with immunizations and physicals available. The clinic offers a sliding fee scale for the uninsured. No one is refused services because of inability to pay.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
