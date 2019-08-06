Middle Creek State Fishing Lake offers fishing, camping, hunting, bird-watching, hiking and a variety of wildflowers for viewing.
It is a 281-acre multipurpose lake with a 237-acre perimeter of mixed woodland and grassland. It is on Metcalf Road about seven miles south of Louisburg.
The lake is owned and managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to maintain a diverse, high-quality sport-fish population. Species stocked in the lake include largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, black crappie and channel catfish. You might even catch a walleye or a white bass.
State fishing regulations are enforced. Limits unique to the lake include length limits on bass. No set-line, limb-line or jug-fishing is permitted. No alcohol or cereal malt beverages of any kind are permitted at the lake.
It is open to the public without charge. Hunting is allowed in specified areas and permitted for use of shotguns, muzzleloaders and archery equipment only.
Several graveled camping pads without utility hookups are available. There is a pit toilet, but no water hydrants.
A variety of wildlife, including game and nongame, inhabit the area. It is an excellent area for the study of wildlife.
Users of the area are cautioned to observe and not cross the public property lines onto adjacent private property.
Boats may be used for fishing, but skiing and swimming are not allowed.
For additional information, visit the website at www.kdwp.state.ks.us/news/KDWPT-Info/Locations/State-Fishing-Lakes/Region-2/Louisburg-Middle-Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.