Lake Miola offers a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities.
While it was constructed in the 1950s to supply city residents with potable water, it since has become an outstanding recreation spot.
The approximately 725-acre area offers water sports including: boating, skiing, swimming, sunbathing and fishing.
Also available are camping and picnicking areas, playgrounds, hiking trails and opportunities to view wild birds and animals.
An area on the west side is devoted to campgrounds. The lower campground offers 25 camping pads with water and electrical hookups.
Four electrical hookups and one double spigot water hookup are located in the upper campground area.
Fees are charged for camping and utility hookups. There are no fees for fishing or fishing boats. A fee is charged for recreational boating activities, such as skiing, tubing or wakeboarding.
The lake offers anglers the opportunity to catch walleye and wipers (a white bass-striped bass cross), channel catfish, flathead catfish, largemouth bass, crappie, sunfish and carp.
Special city fishing regulations are posted, and regular state fishing regulations also apply. Only two walleyes no smaller than 18 inches long may be taken per day. Only two wipers may be taken per day. There is an 18-inch length limit on largemouth bass, and only two per day may be taken. State regulations prevail on all other species of fish.
Picnicking, swimming, beach volleyball, hiking, animal-watching and bird-watching and the playgrounds are free.
A playground on the west side of the lake was built by the Paola Lions Club, which continues to maintain it.
A fish-rearing pond is south of the caretaker’s house on the west side of the lake near the south end.
In the past, channel catfish, walleye and largemouth bass have been reared to stocking size and released into the lake.
It has not been used for several years.
Recent fish restocking has been through the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and private sources.
Joe Ball is the caretaker. He can be reached at 913-259-3665.
Regulations governing the use of the area are posted at the caretaker’s office by the boat ramp.
