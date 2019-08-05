Time is running out for patrons of most area swimming pools to get in that last splash for the summer.
The following are the season-ending dates for area pools:
Paola: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13;
Louisburg: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11;
Spring Hill: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11;
La Cygne: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Osawatomie has not yet set a closing date for its outdoor pool, according to pool staff.
