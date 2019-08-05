190807_mr_brf_pool_close_01

Louisburg Aquatic Center

 City of Louisburg

Time is running out for patrons of most area swimming pools to get in that last splash for the summer.

The following are the season-ending dates for area pools:

Paola: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13;

Louisburg: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11;

Spring Hill: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11;

La Cygne: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

Osawatomie has not yet set a closing date for its outdoor pool, according to pool staff.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.