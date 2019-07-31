Representatives of the Linn County Fair and Rodeo, Mound City, receive a Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) plaque for being selected Small Rodeo of the Year. The plaque was presented during the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Pictured (from left) are John Teagarden, La Cygne; Scott Lindell, Prescott; Dusty Moore, La Cygne and WPRA President Doreen Wintermute.