MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair Rodeo received prestigious recognition during the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) this past December in Las Vegas.
The Mound City-based rodeo was selected as 2018 Small Rodeo of the Year by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).
For recognition, the 644 annually approved PRCA rodeos are divided into small, medium and large categories based on added contestant money per event. More than 50 percent of the professional rodeos fall into the small category.
The Linn County Rodeo won over the Springerville Sierra Rodeo, Springerville, Calif., and the White Sulphur Springs Labor Day Rodeo, White Sulphur Springs, Mont.
Mandan, N.D., Rodeo Days won in the medium category and the Salinas, Calif., Rodeo was named Large Rodeo of the Year.
“This award is a much-appreciated recognition for our community of spectators, sponsors and fair board members” said Linn County Fair and Rodeo President Kelly Carbon, Mound City.
The award recognizes the long-term efforts of a rodeo committee and is not based on one year’s performances, said Cindy Gillespie of Ransom, Kan. Gillespie is the Prairie Circuit (Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska) director and a member of the national WPRA Board of Directors.
“Linn County’s excellent facilities, enthusiastic crowds, contestant hospitality and attention to ground conditions all factored into their selection as WPRA Small Rodeo of the Year,” Gillespie said. “Plus, their efforts in continuing the Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series featuring the professional rodeos at Mound City, Coffeyville and Eureka was a positive in the selection process.”
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association has more than 3,000 members from the United States, Canada and Australia.
Members annually compete for nearly $5 million in total prize money at rodeos in the United States and Canada.
The 73rd Linn County Fair and Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10, at the fairgrounds in Mound City. The rodeo starts at 8 p.m. both nights. The rodeo will be produced by New Frontier Rodeo Co., Gypsum, Kan., with rodeo clown Allan Dessel of Paulina, Iowa.
For more information on the complete Linn County Fair & Rodeo, go to www.linncountyfair.com, or Linn County Fair and Rodeo on Facebook.
