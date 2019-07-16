The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill, Mo., has issued an excessive heat watch from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening (July 17-20) for Miami and Linn counties.
The potential exists for a prolonged period of dangerous heat throughout the region during this watch, according to NWS.
High temperatures will be in the 90s, with nighttime lows near 80 degrees, according to NWS. The weather service predicts heat index values will max out in the 105- to 110-degree range each day.
It will be the first prolonged heatwave this season, and heat-related illnesses will be possible for people spending prolonged periods outdoors, according to NWS. Prolonged heat could prove dangerous for young children, the elderly and others susceptible to intense heat, according to NWS.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to avoid long periods outside, drink plenty of fluids, utilize shade when outside, and take frequent breaks in air-conditioned places, according to a post on the sheriff's Facebook page. The post also noted to avoid strenuous daytime activity, stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and to check on pets, kids, and the elderly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.