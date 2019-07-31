MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair Board is always looking for ways to improve the experience of fairgoers.
Some of those improvements, such as the new bathroom and shower facility located by the poultry and rabbit barn, will be easy to spot. The larger bathroom and shower facility will be a welcome sight to those attending and especially those camping at the fairgrounds.
“The decades-old bathroom had certainly run its course and it was definitely time for a new one,” Board President Kelly Carbon said. “We’re excited about the changes that have been completed and those underway that will improve our fair attendees’ experience.”
It might go unnoticed by many, but another big change for the 2019 fair is the upgrade in security at the fairgrounds.
While there have been cameras and added security from law enforcement in previous years during the fair, the addition of a larger security presence will virtually cover the fairgrounds from the entrance to the back gates and most everywhere in-between. The Linn County Fair and Rodeo is one of the top five largest county fairs in Kansas. Each nightly event is well attended and the arena bleachers are full. Continuing to provide a safe environment for fair attendees is a top priority.
There have been significant changes over the course of the nearly 150 years of the Linn County Fair, from its early beginnings in 1870 to one of the most notable in 1946 with the purchase of land where the fair still resides today.
Generations of families have participated and attended the county fair and with the support of the patrons of Linn County and surrounding communities, the fair will continue for many years to come.
