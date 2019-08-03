MOUND CITY — The 2019 Linn County Fair and Rodeo kicked off Friday, Aug. 2, with the new truck demolition derby and two-car team demolition derby in the fairgrounds arena.
The action will continue Saturday, Aug. 3, with the traditional demolition derby after the queen coronation, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
The Linn County Fair and Rodeo continues through Saturday, Aug. 10.
Fairgoers will find some new amenities that include a new, larger bathroom and shower facility located by the poultry and rabbit barn. Many of the favorites will be back as well, including the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull and the PRCA Championship Rodeo.
The following are just a few of the highlights from each day of the fair:
Saturday, Aug. 3 — 7:30 p.m. queen coronation, followed at 8 p.m. by the traditional demolition derby, arena.
Sunday, Aug. 4 — 12:30 p.m. 4-H dog show, multi-purpose building; 8 p.m. Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, arena.
Monday, Aug. 5 — 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. 4-H foods and nutrition, 4-H building; 1 p.m. photography, visual arts and fiber arts, 4-H building.
Tuesday, Aug. 6 — 4 p.m. sheep show, livestock show arena; 6 p.m. 4-H goat show, livestock show arena.
Wednesday, Aug. 7 — 11 a.m. 4-H/FFA open class dairy show, livestock show arena; 1:30 p.m. 4-H bucket calf showmanship, livestock show arena; 7 p.m. 4-H/FFA swine show, livestock show arena.
Thursday, Aug. 8 — 9 a.m. 4-H/FFA open beef show, livestock show arena; 2 p.m. 4-H horse show, indoor arena; 7 p.m. barnyard olympics, livestock show arena; 8 p.m. contemporary gospel show featuring the Hemphill Family Band, Blair building.
Friday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m. kids’ day, east of 4-H building; 4 p.m. 4-H/FFA awards presentation, indoor arena; 6 p.m. Rutlader Outpost Cowboy Church Band, Blair building; 8 p.m. PRCA Championship Rodeo, arena.
Saturday, Aug. 10 — 10 a.m. livestock auction, livestock show arena; 5 p.m. Linn County Idol, Blair building; 8 p.m. PRCA Championship Rodeo, arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.