OSAWATOMIE – The Marais des Cygnes River is under a flood warning for Osawatomie and La Cygne until late Sunday, Aug. 4, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
NWS issued the warning about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. The river was expected to rise above minor flood stage of 28 feet at Osawatomie by early Thursday afternoon and crest near 39.5 feet on Friday morning, according to NWS.
Flooding was expected in low-lying areas along the river by midday Thursday.
At 31 feet, Main Street east of U.S. Highway 169 at Osawatomie will be flooded, according to NWS.
At 39 feet, many roads in the vicinity of Osawatomie are under water, and the river will also reach the bottom of the Missouri-Pacific Railroad bridge, according to NWS.
A flash flood watch also was issued through midday Saturday, Aug. 3, for Miami and Linn counties.
Several rounds of thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time over a multi-day period will lead to the potential for flash flooding in the area, according to the NWS.
