MOUND CITY — The 2019 Linn County Fair and Rodeo will begin soon, and four young women are hopeful of becoming this year’s Linn County Fair and Rodeo Queen.
Each year, a Linn County Fair and Rodeo Queen is chosen based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The hard-working queen candidates also are participating in activities throughout the fair week.
Before they can enter the queen competition, potential candidates have to go through a vetting process, with several qualifications to be met.
Candidates must be a Linn County resident or an active member of a Linn County 4-H club or must be attending a Linn County school. Additionally, candidates must be single and must be between 14 and 21 years of age.
In addition to the queen title, the winning candidate will receive $1,000 minimum for highest ticket sales, according to the Fair’s website page.
The coronation will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, before the 8 p.m. start of the demolition derby in the fairgrounds arena.
This year’s queen candidates are Augusta Browning, Parker; Madisyn Hall, Mound City; Jaclyn Schreckhise, Pleasanton; and Shelby Weitman, La Cygne.
AUGUSTA BROWNING
Augusta, age 18, is from Parker and is a member of the Parker Thunderbirds 4-H Club. A member of the club for 10 years, Augusta has been treasurer for four years and president for one year.
She has been a member of Linn County Junior Leaders for five years and has served as its president for three years. She’s also a member of the Linn County 4-H Council, and has served as the council’s secretary for two years and vice president for one year.
Augusta is a 2019 graduate of Prairie View High School. As a member of the Prairie View FFA Chapter, she went to state for Entomology.
Some of her other activities include being a member of the Library Club for four years, wrestling manager for four years, marching band for three years, Future Community Career Leaders of America for four years, Future Business Leaders of America for three years, French Club for three years, Student Council for four years, and class president. She also has served as a volunteer in the Level 4 and 5 students class.
Also while in high school, Augusta was a member of the National Honor Society for three years. She graduated with a 3.9 grade point average and received the Kansas Scholar Award for graduating in the top 10 percent of her class.
Augusta says she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family, along with cooking, helping her sisters, playing softball and watching over her herd of goats.
She plans to attend Allen County Community College as a student ambassador and earn an associate’s of science degree. She wants to walk across the stage again next May, then go to a university and earn degrees in early childhood education and special education.
Augusta is the daughter of Eric and Kendra Browning.
MADISYN HALL
Madisyn, age 16, is a resident of Mound City and has been in 4-H for five years.
She is a member of the Busy Bugs 4-H Club where she has served as secretary and treasurer.
Madisyn has been a member of the LCDC Dance Academy for nine years, Pittsburg Kansas Showcase for three years, and Jayhawk-Linn Cheer Squad for four years.
“I am proud of how far my dance group has come, and how close we have all become. Like a family!” Madisyn says.
Her hobbies include cheering and dance and hanging out with friends and family. Madisyn says she’s not a hunter but will go along for the experience. Madisyn likes to fish and says she likes to think she’s good at it.
Madisyn plans to go to college and explore photography, and she would also like to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a cosmetologist.
Madisyn is the daughter of Jerried and Jamie Hall.
JACLYN SCHRECKHISE
Jaclyn, age 14, of Pleasanton, is a freshman at Pleasanton High School where she is a member of the FFA chapter.
She has been active in volleyball, theater, and choir, and she was a member of a volleyball tournament champion team.
Jaclyn’s hobbies include hanging out with friends and spending time with family. She also loves to ride horses when she has the chance and spends a lot of time walking her dog.
In the future, she would like to train horses and have a farm.
Jaclyn is the daughter of Jack and Rochelle Schreckhise.
SHELBY WEITMAN
Shelby, age 17, of La Cygne, is a senior at Manhattan Virtual Academy and works at Family Café and La Cygne City Pool.
She rides horses every day and trains horses for breakaway roping and barrels. She competes in barrel racing through the United Rodeo Association.
Shelby says she loves rodeo — the people she meets, the places that she sees, and the ability to work with horses every single day.
She has been training and competing with her horse, Breeze, who she broke herself as a 4-year-old.
Shelby says she very much appreciates her running buddies, and is especially grateful to Kandy Abernathy for hauling her all around the country, and keeping her fed and lined out, in and out of the arena.
One of her most memorable rodeo moments came from a 5-year-old boy who she thought was reaching out for a high-five but instead gave her a smack on the behind, right in front of the crowded stands.
Shelby says her future goals are to do more of the same — more rodeos, more horses, more training. She plans to continue to increase her training knowledge and ability, with the goal of becoming well-known and making a living on her own ranch training the best horses in the country.
Shelby is the daughter of Tammy and Danny Weitman.
