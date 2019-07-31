By Janell Aust
MOUND CITY — Trucks and tractors will be kicking up the dirt at the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull at the Linn County fairgrounds, starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
“The Linn County Fair is one of the few pulls in Kansas that the Outlaw pullers can be seen at this season and draws a wide variety of participants, both local and regional pullers,” said Brent Paddock, event chairman.
Drivers from several states away can be seen at this sanction pull which is returning to Mound City for its 19th year at the fair.
It’s the track conditions that helps to make the event exciting and the Linn County Fair takes pride in having one of the best tracks around, organizers said. While these trucks and tractors do move fast, pulling is not about speed, it’s about the power of the machine and skill of the driver.
These machines hook on and haul close to 20 tons of weight from a standing stop up the 300-foot strip with ear-splitting engines roaring, smoke shooting in the air and dirt flying high. Classes will include Pro Stock 4X4 Trucks, 3.0 Diesel Pickups, Pro Stock Tractors and Limited Pro Stock Tractors. Missouri State Tractor Pullers Association (MSTPA) also will be represented with Light Modified Tractors and Pro Field Tractor classes.
Tickets for the truck and tractor pull are available from fair queen candidates or ticket outlets. Check out www.linncountyfair.org for more information. Advanced ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12 years, kids 5 and under are free.
The Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association (OTTPA) was formed in 1982 and is the largest of three sanctioned national pulling associations, endorsing more than 70 sessions of pulling in over 50 cities from Texas to South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.