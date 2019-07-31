MOUND CITY — The 2019 Linn County Fair Rodeo will feature a man who wears many hats.
Rodeo clown Allan Dessel will be in the arena Aug. 9-10 to entertain the crowd.
Dessel, 35, like many rodeo athletes, has a day job to support his rodeo habit.
The PRCA Rodeo clown and barrel man actually has had two day jobs since graduating from college in 2007.
Dessel taught high school mathematics at Soper, Okla., High School for 10 years following graduation from college. His classes included algebra 1 & 2, geometry, trigonometry and physics.
“I loved teaching, especially mathematics, to high school students,” Dessel said.
His students annually ranked high in math bowl competitions in central Oklahoma.
In late 2017, Dessel got the opportunity to purchase an existing tax and accounting business in his hometown, Cherokee, Iowa.
“My wife Amanda and I are both from northwest Iowa,” Dessel said. “We were 12 hours away from the kids’ (Gracie, 9; Stran, 6 and Trig, 3) grandparents. We jumped at the chance to go back home.”
The rodeo clown/teacher opened Dessel Accounting in January 2018.
Meanwhile, Dessel is on the rodeo trail.
“I left home June 28 and won’t be back until Aug. 11,” Dessel said.
His rodeo travel will take him to seven states in 2019, from Texas to Minnesota and points in-between.
Dessel grew up in rural Cherokee, six miles from the Bob Barnes Rodeo Ranch. Barnes was a legendary Midwest PRCA rodeo stock contractor, having furnished bucking stock for all 50 NFR Rodeos.
“I started hanging around the Barnes Ranch as a young kid, helping with livestock,” Dessel said. “My dad was a 10-year, professional bullfighter, so rodeo is in my blood.”
After successfully working as a bullfighter — first at high school rodeos and then the amateur ranks — Dessel gained membership into the PRCA in 2003 at the age of 18.
In 2006, during his college Christmas break, Dessel traveled to Soper, Okla., to study under veteran PRCA barrel man John Harrison. Harrison is an award-winning rodeo clown, having been nominated for both comedy specialty act and barrel man of the year multiple times.
“I wanted to extend and expand my career in the rodeo arena,” Dessel said.
Today Dessel has three endorsements on his PRCA card: bullfighter, barrel man and specialty act-comedy.
After being mentored by the likes of Bob Barnes and John Harrison, coupled with his athletic ability and work ethic, Dessel has performed well in his summer job.
His year-end recognition includes Great Lakes Circuit Finals bullfighter three times, Prairie Circuit barrel man in 2010 and selection as First Frontier Circuit Finals barrel man for 2013.
“I always like for Allan to come around our rodeos,” says Linn County Rodeo stock contractor Jimmy Crowther. “He certainly raises the IQ average of those of us that hang out with the bulls.”
“Come out to the rodeo at Mound City Aug. 9 and 10,” says rodeo clown/teacher/tax man Allan Dessel. “I promise we will have fun and keep the math problems simple.”
For more information on the 2019 Linn County Fair and Rodeo go to www.linn countyfair.org or like the Linn County Fair and Rodeo on Facebook.
