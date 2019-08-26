PAOLA – Residents in Miami and Linn counties should keep an eye on the weather.
The National Weather Service’s severe weather outlook Monday, Aug. 26, for Miami and Linn counties calls for a chance of storms late afternoon and continuing into the early evening.
There is a potential for some of the storms to become severe, according the NWS.
“Main concerns right now are damaging winds, hail and moderate to heavy rain leading to flash flooding,” according to NWS.
