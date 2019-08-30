PAOLA – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is reporting numerous road closings due to widespread flooding in the county.
Torrential rains overnight dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain across the area as of early Friday, Aug. 30, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) at Pleasant Hill, Mo. NWS issued a flood warning for Miami and Linn counties and Cass County, Mo., until 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Strong winds associated with the overnight storms caused a downed power line behind the Rand's BP convenience store at South Third Street and Metcalf Road. Police and fire crews had South Third Street closed one block west of Metcalf early Friday morning, according to the city of Louisburg. Wind damage also was being reported on West Shawnee Street in Paola.
At 9 a.m. Kansas City Power & Light's outage map showed outages in Miami County were affecting 131 customers, primarily north of Paola and north and west of Louisburg. The map showed outages in Linn County were affecting 2,029 customers. More than 90 customers were affected in the Lane area in southeast Franklin County.
The sheriff’s office reported the following list of flooded roadways as of 7:10 a.m.
- 359th Street and Rockville Road
- 351st Street and Rockville Road
- 335th Street east of Metcalf Road
- 311th Street east of Beaver Creek Road
- North of 327th Street and Osawatomie Road
- 347th Street East of Hospital Drive.
- 287th Street and Oak Grove Road
- North of Kansas Highway 68 on Somerset Road
- 359th Street between Renner and Pflumm roads
- 311th Street east of Baptiste Drive
- 359th Street and Mission Belleview Road
- Plum Creek, between 327th Street and 335th streets
- 359th Street east of Pflumm Road.
