PAOLA – A Paola Public Works Department crew was busy Friday morning cutting up and removing a tree that had toppled across West Shawnee Street.
The detail working near the intersection of Shawnee and Mulberry streets was just one of many public works and electrical crews laboring across Miami and Linn counties to clean up damage and restore power to hundreds of customers as strong storms dumped 2 to 4 inches of rain across Miami and Linn counties and packed winds capable of toppling trees.
The storm provided a rocky start to the long Labor Day weekend, and a rude awakening for hundreds of residents who started their day by candlelight.
At 9 a.m. Kansas City Power & Light's outage map showed outages in Miami County were affecting 131 customers, primarily north of Paola and north and west of Louisburg. The map showed outages in Linn County were affecting 2,029 customers. More than 90 customers were effected in the Lane area in southeast Franklin County.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office about 7 a.m. Friday reported numerous road closings due to widespread flooding in low-lying areas of the county. Floodwaters ascended upon Wallace Park in Paola and winds knocked down a power line near the corner of South Third Street and Metcalf Road in Louisburg that closed a section of Third Street until the line could be removed from the roadway.
The National Weather Service (NWS) at Pleasant Hill, Mo., issued a flood warning for Miami and Linn counties and Cass County, Mo., early Friday. The Marais des Cygnes River at Osawatomie rose nearly 5 feet overnight, from 16.8 feet at 7:15 p.m. Thursday to 21.6 feet at 7:15 a.m. Friday. The Friday morning river forecast called for the river to crest at 31.7 feet Saturday morning, nearly four feet above minor flood stage.
