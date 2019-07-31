Early entries for the two-car team Super Stock Derby at the Linn County Fair have been announced. A dozen teams are entered and ready for the fourth annual team derby. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The traditional derby will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
2019 two-car team Super Stock Derby include the following entries:
- Tony Sharp and Jeremy Bartlett, Parker
- Bobby Brock and Storm Mattas, George, Kan.
- Sam Freeman and Darrel Tait, Blue Mound
- Tyler Shafer and TBD, Parker
- Gregory Judy and Rex Lucky, Cherokee, Kan.
- Jason Horton and Chad Pemberton, Parsons, Kan.
- Chris Bacani and Shawn Mason, Emporia, Kan.
- Brock Mattox and Dusty Spillman, Erie, Kan.
- Brayton Beckmon and Christopher Bownes, Blue Mound
- Andi Bownes and Rob Purdy, Blue Mound
- Rory Sibley and Joseph Hoffer, Beloit, Kan.
- Levi Richard ad Cody Kindel, Delphos, Kan.
Friday night’s event will include Super Stock with a purse of $6,000. A truck demolition derby has been added this year, with $800 in prizes for the event. For additional entertainment, there will be a “Figure 8” pattern race between class runs and Power Wheels for the kids.
For more information contact Regina McDermith (217) 306-4025, Kelly Carbon (620) 224-6077, Janell Aust (913) 406-4996 or visit the Grandstands Attractions Inc. at http://gsademoderby.com. For ticket information, go to www.linncountyfair.com.
