MOUND CITY — Demolition derbies kick off the Linn County Fair and Rodeo at the Linn County Fairgrounds Aug. 2-10 in Mound City. Two-car teams will run the first night, Friday, Aug. 2, followed by the traditional car demolition derby on Saturday, Aug. 3. The action begins at 8 p.m. both days.
Combined payouts to winners and participants for demolition events is more than $15,000, making this one of the largest for county fairs in the state.
New this year will be a truck demolition derby held during Friday night’s event. Interest in adding trucks to the demolition derby has been growing the past few years and prompted the addition to the schedule. Several participants have signed up already, but there is room for more. For a list of rules for both cars and trucks, visit Grandstands Attractions, Inc. at http://gsademoderby.com.
Demolition derby fans will have a chance to see entries from all over the region, including some familiar local participants. One of those is Tyler Shafer, owner of Shafer Automotive in Parker, who has been participating in demolition derbies since he was 16 years old. His uncle Clyde Shafer sparked his interest in derbies and Tyler continues the family tradition with his cousin and their sons who drive the “Power Wheels” for kids starting out.
“There’s an adrenaline rush like no other when you’re out there in the arena,” Tyler Shafer said. “There is a lot of time spent working on these cars and trucks, but it’s also time spent with family and friends working on them together.”
“We added the two-car team demolition derby event to our fair schedule in 2016, and we’ve seen increased interest each year. It’s been a successful addition,” says Kelly Carbon, Linn County Fair Board president. “By adding the trucks this year, we continue to bring something new to our audience.”
Twelve teams are the maximum for the two-car team event and the slots were filled earlier in the season. Friday night’s two-car team winners receive a $6,000 purse, along with a Figure 8 competition with more than $500 in payout and Power Wheels for kids. Winners of the truck demolition derby will receive $500, $200, $100.
Saturday night categories include Modified Old & New Iron $1,000, $500, $300, $200; Semi-Stock $1,000, $500, $300, $200; Compacts $800, $500, $300, $100; Bone Stock $800, $500, $300, $100. The individual purse amounts may vary if participants are limited in a specific category, which will be determined at a pre-event meeting. All non-winning cars receive $50. For more information contact Regina McDermith (217) 306-4025, Kelly Carbon (620) 224-6077, Janell Aust (913) 406-4996 or visit Grandstands Attractions, Inc. at http://gsademoderby.com.
