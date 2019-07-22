OSAWATOMIE — Liquidation of the city of Osawatomie's grocery equipment is just days away.
Vision Equipment & Auction Co., Covington, Ga., has scheduled Aug. 6 as the date to auction the equipment.
"We signed the contract with Vision Equipment," City Manager Don Cawby said Monday, July 22. "Originally we had an Aug. 6 auction date. So far, that seems to still be the case unless it can all be sold as a package deal beforehand. The ball is in Vision's court. They came down and got pictures and will be putting items on their website this week."
Cawby told City Council members at their meeting June 26 that a representative of Vision Equipment flew in from Atlanta that morning and looked at the equipment.
Vision is well connected to the grocery industry, Cawby said. Vision’s customer list includes Kroger, Winn Dixie, Whole Foods, Publix and many other chains, according to the company’s website.
Vision’s proposed commission rate of 10 percent was the lowest among companies seeking to auction the equipment.
Council members directed Cawby to negotiate and sign an agreement with Vision.
The community has been without a grocery store since Ron’s Country Market closed its doors in 2017. Much of the equipment, valued at $400,000, was almost brand new, and the city purchased the equipment through a lease-purchase agreement with First Option Bank for a reduced cost of $150,000 in the hopes of bringing another grocery store to town.
The lock started ticking June 24 on the city’s need to liquidate the equipment or move it to a new location within 60 days. Equip-Bid.com, an online auction company, purchased the former grocery building and the real estate deal closed on that date.
