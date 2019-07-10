OSAWATOMIE — Back Home Nursery & Garden Center offers a variety of plants and flowers.
The Osawatomie nursery and garden center is located at 36545 John Brown Highway.
The nursery recently closed for the season, as did most other nurseries in the area.
“It has been an awesome season despite the weather,” according to a June 9 post on Back Home Nursery’s Facebook page. “Mother Nature truly was boss this season. We have decided today is our last day. My tables are nearly bare. We will see you again next season.”
Customers thought it to be an awesome season as well, showing strong support for Back Home Nursery & Garden Center in the Best of Miami County voting. The business took second in the garden nursery category.
The business offers an array of shrubs, perennials, annuals and a variety of items for customers to get their vegetable gardens started.
Back Home Nursery is active in the community.
In April, Back Home Nursery partnered with The Oz Garden Club of Osawatomie for the club’s annual spring flower fundraiser. The club operates the Over the Rainbow Community Garden and sold flower pots and baskets of several types and colors.
