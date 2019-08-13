Local residents soon will have a couple of opportunities to give the gift of life by donating blood.
Tri-Ko, Inc. will be hosting a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, inside the training room at 301 First St., in Osawatomie.
The drive will collect blood for the American Red Cross, and community members can schedule an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and typing in TriKo.
The Community Blood Center also will be conducting a blood drive at Louisburg Rehab Center on Friday, Aug. 23.
The donor bus will be set up at 1200 S. Broadway St. from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, go to savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: EG65.
For additional details, contact Brianna Penn at 913-837-2916 or BPenn@Louisburghrc.com.
