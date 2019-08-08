OSAWATOMIE – City Manager Don Cawby has resigned his post and has accepted a position as finance director for a municipality in the Kansas City metro area.
Cawby said Thursday, Aug. 8, he had enjoyed his time as city manager.
“It’s been a good run, but after eight years I felt like I was ready for a change,” Cawby said.
Cawby said he was looking forward to being a finance director because it’s an area he enjoys, and as a department head he’ll be able to focus on that role rather than having to wear multiple hats that all city managers wear.
The city hired Cawby in August 2011. Before that, Cawby had been deputy director of the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.
He also has served as city manager of Osage City and Parsons, Kan. Other organizations he has worked for include the Kansas Division of the Budget and the Kansas Legislative Research Department.
Mayor Mark Govea said he anticipated the City Council would accept Cawby’s resignation at its meeting Thursday, Aug. 8, at Memorial Hall.
“Don has been a great asset to this community,” Govea said.
Cawby said his last day is tentatively set for Sept. 20.
It’s the second recent city manager opening in Miami County.
The city of Paola recently hired a company to launch a national search for a city manager to succeed Jay Wieland, who plans to retire at the end of the year or whenever a replacement can be found.
Cawby was the unanimous choice of the Osawatomie council in 2011 from a field of more than 30 applicants and five finalists.
